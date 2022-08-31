ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

NewsWest 9

'Battle of the Badges' competition begins in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police and Fire Departments are going head to head in the 'Battle of the Badges' competition. The department who is able to get the most blood donated will be deemed the winner. Local blood supply has dropped over the course of the summer by 50% according to Vitalant.
MIDLAND, TX
yourbasin.com

Car vandalism investigation in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – People who lived in the quiet neighborhood of Dellwood in Midland are shaken up after reports of car vandalism. Ali Castillo says his son’s brand new car was vandalized during after school hours. “The rock wasn’t just like a tiny little rock, but it...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa woman charged with drunk driving

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested late last month after investigators said she was drunk behind the wheel. Melissa Guiter, 34, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated.  According to an affidavit, on August 28, officers with the Odessa Police Department spotted Guiter speeding in the 3500 block of Golder. During a traffic […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Freedom for the Basin organizes recovery walk in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — Though national recovery month has been observed in the country for a while now, it wasn’t until recently that Odessa began recognizing it. Freedom for the Basin stepped up to the plate and felt they had to do something to help members of their community recovering from substance use find the help that they need, as well as fight the negative stereotypes of former substance users.
ODESSA, TX
odessapd.com

Odessa Police Academy's 24th Session Graduation

Deputy James H. Chilcoat: Deputy Chilcoat is 28 years of age and was born and raised in Midland, Texas. He graduated from Midland High School in Midland, Texas. Deputy Chilcoat began his career with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office on August 30, 2013, and is a graduate of the 24th session of the Odessa Police Academy. His hobbies are hunting and fishing with his boys. Deputy Chilcoat’s goals with the Midland County Sheriff’s Department is to rank up and retire from the department. He is the father to Jesus, James, and Margret Chilcoat. Deputy Chilcoat’s wife, Ana, will be pinning on his badge.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man killed in Friday morning crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that left one person dead Friday morning.  Around 7:45 a.m. on September 2, MPD and Midland Fire Rescue responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in the 600 block of E Interstate 20. At the scene, investigators found a 2021 Dodge Ram […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland mom arrested after young kids are left home alone

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland mom was arrested earlier this week after investigators said she left two young children home alone for at least two hours. Quadra Brown, 31, has been charged with Abandoning a Child with Intent to Return.  According to an affidavit, on August 20, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Suspected Arsonist has Odessa neighbors concerned

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Local law enforcement and the Odessa Fire Marshal are on the hunt for the person who tried to set fire to a home on 55th Street, and they’re not the only ones who wants answers. Neighbors who live near the home also want the suspected arsonist brought to justice. “I was […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midland jury delivers 80-year prison sentence

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced that a 46-year-old Midland man was sentenced late Wednesday to terms of 80 years in prison for Murder and 15 years for Aggravated Assault. On Monday morning LONNIE BILL BURCHAM (07/17/1976) entered a plea of guilty to the offenses...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

UPDATE: MPD identifies suspect in Thursday shooting

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- UPDATE: Midland Police Department has issued a warrant for the arrest of Jessie James Johnson Jr. in connection to Thursday’s shooting. Officers were sent to the 1500 block of E. Illinois Avenue after calls were made about a gunshot victim. MPD says that the victim was sent to a nearby hospital. The […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Suspect cuts hole in roof, robs restaurant of thousands

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of burglarizing a local restaurant.  According to a Crime Stoppers post, on August 29, the man pictured below, along with two women who have already been identified, broke into Taqueria Jalisco at 4416 Briarwood Avenue by […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

One person killed in rollover crash

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Texas Department of Public Safety says that one person is dead after a rollover crash happened around 11 am on August 28th, SH 349 just 6 miles north of Midland. According to the crash report released from Texas DPS, 53-year-old Becky Lea Wilson of Lubbock was headed south on SH […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man sentenced to 25 years in connection with 2018 murder

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man has been found guilty of Murder in connection with a 2018 double-shooting that left 42-year-old John Paul Jimenez dead. Jose Alexander Carrera, 24, was sentenced this week to 25 years in prison.  Carrera was charged with murder on August 15 of 2018 after investigators with the Odessa Police Department […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Texas Rangers to investigate officer-involved shooting

MIDLAND, Texas — The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on September 2 on Pine Street at 3:00 a.m. The Texas Rangers are always called to investigate all shooting incidents involving Midland Police Officers. The investigation is still ongoing.
MIDLAND, TX
