Tulsa Police Investigate After Man Fatally Shoots Alleged Burglar
An investigation is underway in Tulsa on Sunday morning after a man shot and killed an alleged burglar, according to Tulsa police. Police say officers first responded to the call at the Brandy Chase Condominiums, near East 68th Street and South Peoria Avenue, at around 1:43 a.m. on Sunday morning.
Broken Arrow man arrested on multiple counts of molestation
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Broken Arrow man has been arrested on five counts of Lewd Molestation and one count of Lewd or Indecent Proposal to a Child. On Saturday morning, Michael Burdett was arrested by Broken Arrow Police Department. According to OSCN, the alleged crimes occurred in a...
1 In Custody After Leading Tulsa Police On Chase On ATV
Tulsa Police engaged in a chase with two people who were riding on ATVs near East Admiral Place and North Mingo Road on Saturday night. According to the police, the people on the ATVs were running stop signs and driving into oncoming traffic. Police took one of the suspects into...
TPD investigating fatal attempted burglary
When officers arrived on scene they found an adult male at the bottom of the stairs dead from a gunshot wound.
Man Arrested, Accused Of Stabbing Woman In Chelsea
Rogers County deputies have arrested a man accused of stabbing a woman at her home Saturday afternoon in Chelsea. Deputies said 24-year-old Nikolas Peterson stabbed the victim, Patricia Blossom, in the stomach after she attempted to take the knife away from him. Witnesses told deputies that Peterson had threatened to...
Tulsa police looking for missing man with limited mental capacity
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for a man with a limited mental capacity who could be in danger. Tryeyon Hurt, 22, was last seen in the area of 3169 East 49th Street in Tulsa on Saturday night, Tulsa police said. Hurt was wearing a grey short sleeved...
Police looking for driver of a blue truck that struck person in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after a person was found dead on North Mingo early Saturday. Tulsa police responded to the area of Pine and North Mingo just after 5 a.m. and discovered a person dead in the road, police said. Police said they found debris of a...
Woman Killed In Hit-&-Run Crash In Tulsa
Police are investigating after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Tulsa early Saturday morning. According to Tulsa Police, officers were called to the scene near North 97th East Avenue and Highway 412 at around 5:14 and found a victim who had been hit and killed. Police say the person responsible for the crash left the scene.
Tulsa man arrested after stolen car found with 'fresh and poorly done' spray paint job
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man Wednesday suspected of stealing a vehicle. Around 5 p.m., an officer saw a Honda near South Memorial Drive and East 41st Street with a "very fresh and poorly done" spray paint job. The officer stopped the vehicle after...
Four-year-old boy involved in Pryor crash dies from his injuries, family says
TULSA, Okla. — A four-year-old boy who was involved in a car accident in Pryor last week has died from his injuries, his family said on Sunday. Sevyn Nelson, 4, died on Saturday at a Tulsa hospital, a family spokesperson told FOX23. Three other children and the children’s mother were also involved in the crash on Aug. 30.
Police arrest man for leading them on chase in stolen car through midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a man who they said led them on a chase through midtown Tulsa in a stolen car Thursday morning. Police arrested 27-year-old Malcolm Jenkins after he was apprehended near East 41st Street and South Harvard Avenue in midtown Tulsa. Police said officers from...
Tulsa police arrest two people for July murder at Center of the Universe
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested two people in a murder that happened at the Center of the Universe in downtown Tulsa in July. Police said 15-year-old Ronnell Overstreet was arrested for first-degree murder on Tuesday, and 18-year-old Isaac Harvey was arrested for first-degree murder and possession of a firearm after juvenile adjudication on Thursday.
Collinsville Police Arrest 2 Burglary Suspects For Breaking Into Storage Units
Collinsville Police arrested a man and woman who they said were caught breaking into storage units. Police said it may have been an inside job. Collinsville Police said they found out about the burglary because an off-duty Rogers County deputy was driving by, and saw sparks flying. Police said that...
Crooks compromise local USPS mailboxes
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There are a few Tulsa post office mail boxes out of service because crooks compromised them, a U.S. Postal Inspector said. Two mailboxes are taped off at 91st and Sheridan and one closed at 51st and Sheridan. U.S. Postal Inspector Paul Ecker says he knows...
RCSO arrests man accused of raping 10-year-old girl
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Content Warning: The following article contains descriptions of child sex abuse. Jordan Welch is in Rogers County jail after he was arrested for several rape charges. Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton called the incident disturbing. “When we see an individual, a grown man, take advantage...
Broken Arrow Nature Center Cleaning Up After Being Targeted By Vandals
A nature center in Broken Arrow is cleaning up after vandals targeted their trials. Staff at the Ray Harral Nature Center were walking the trails to assess storm damage from earlier in the week when they realized that guard rail posts that were designed to keep visitors from off-trail exploration and stop erosion had been removed.
Oklahoma man arrested after allegedly holding woman against her will, assault
Authorities say they have arrested an Oklahoma man following a terrifying incident.
Owasso Police Release Details About Robbery, Chase On Highway 169
Owasso Police said two suspects who led officers on a chase Thursday after a robbery were driving a stolen car with stolen items inside. Police said Thomas Bear and Paige Lottinville had drugs and guns in the car, along with stolen IDs and credit cards. A witness called them when...
16-Year-Old Reunites With First Responder That Helped Family Deliver Her
Sixteen years ago, Myle Anderson was born, and it's a story like something seen in a movie. When Myle's mother, Channa, went into labor, her family raced to the hospital. They had to stop at an E-Z Mart parking lot in Glenpool. First responders showed up at the scene and...
Owasso Police Chase Ends On Highway 169
Rush-hour traffic is backed up for miles along Highway 169 Thursday afternoon after a police chase ended near 41st street. Police took a man and woman into custody. An Owasso police cruiser was also damaged during the chase. This is a developing story.
