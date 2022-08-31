ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Man Arrested, Accused Of Stabbing Woman In Chelsea

Rogers County deputies have arrested a man accused of stabbing a woman at her home Saturday afternoon in Chelsea. Deputies said 24-year-old Nikolas Peterson stabbed the victim, Patricia Blossom, in the stomach after she attempted to take the knife away from him. Witnesses told deputies that Peterson had threatened to...
CHELSEA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Woman Killed In Hit-&-Run Crash In Tulsa

Police are investigating after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Tulsa early Saturday morning. According to Tulsa Police, officers were called to the scene near North 97th East Avenue and Highway 412 at around 5:14 and found a victim who had been hit and killed. Police say the person responsible for the crash left the scene.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Front Porch#Crime Stoppers#Tpd#Harvard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTUL

Crooks compromise local USPS mailboxes

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There are a few Tulsa post office mail boxes out of service because crooks compromised them, a U.S. Postal Inspector said. Two mailboxes are taped off at 91st and Sheridan and one closed at 51st and Sheridan. U.S. Postal Inspector Paul Ecker says he knows...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

RCSO arrests man accused of raping 10-year-old girl

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Content Warning: The following article contains descriptions of child sex abuse. Jordan Welch is in Rogers County jail after he was arrested for several rape charges. Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton called the incident disturbing. “When we see an individual, a grown man, take advantage...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy