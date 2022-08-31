Read full article on original website
Related
radioresultsnetwork.com
Marquette ‘Trash-To-Treasure’ Weekend Planned Sept. 9-11
City of Marquette residents are invited and encouraged to participate in the community-wide “Trash to Treasure Weekend” beginning Friday, September 9 at 5:00 p.m. through Sunday, September 11 at 5:00 p.m. The purpose of the program is to provide a venue for the recycling of reusable household items...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Lane Closure This Week On M-35 Bridge In Delta County
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin bridge maintenance work south of Escanaba on Tuesday, Sept. 6, requiring a lane closure on the M-35 bridge over Portage Creek. One alternating lane of traffic will be open on the bridge using temporary traffic signals. A lane width restriction of 12...
Comments / 0