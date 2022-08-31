ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

HuskerExtra.com

Husker notes: Ochaun Mathis talks his first sack at Nebraska — and almost getting his second

LINCOLN — One play after recording his first sack at Nebraska, Ochaun Mathis nearly nabbed his second. Mathis dipped his shoulder past North Dakota tackle Sam Hagen and grabbed quarterback Tommy Schuster’s arm with 11:13 to play in the fourth quarter. Schuster broke free, and the play resulted in an incomplete pass. But Mathis had found his pass-rushing rhythm.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Erik Chinander: Nebraska's young defense will 'get better and better' each week

LINCOLN — A Nebraska defense in transition believes it will be a bit more settled this weekend and beyond. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said Tuesday the overall performance from the unit was “not good enough yet” three days after struggling to stop long North Dakota drives and allowing 5.3 yards per rush. Not helping matters is personnel that remains fluid because of injuries and other reasons.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Amie Just: Nebraska-Creighton match to highlight volleyball as a 'state treasure,' and 3 more Husker takes

It may be Labor Day, but the work continues on campus for both the Nebraska football and volleyball teams as they embark on the big week ahead. The No. 2 volleyball squad (5-0) travels to Omaha on Wednesday to take on No. 17 Creighton (5-1), while the football team (1-1) tries to build off Saturday’s win in hopes of stringing together back-to-back victories for the first time since this time last year.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska vs. Creighton volleyball will match up top-20 teams

It will be No. 2 Nebraska vs. No. 17 Creighton on Wednesday at CHI Health Center Omaha, marking the Huskers' first match this season against a ranked opponent. Both teams stayed in the same spot from the previous week in Monday's AVCA poll. Nebraska is 5-0 this season, and Creighton is 5-1.
HuskerExtra.com

Husker notes: Recognizing the moment, Trey Palmer makes a huge play for Nebraska

LINCOLN — The play that turned the game for Nebraska didn’t happen on a designed route. It was Trey Palmer recognizing the moment. So said the LSU transfer after the game on the sequence that extended a Nebraska drive that eventually ended in a touchdown to seal the game. On third and 14 from the NU 7-yard line, Casey Thompson threw deep to the 6-foot-1 Palmer, who outjumped a North Dakota defender on his hip and pulled down the ball.
HuskerExtra.com

Sound waves: What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game

A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against North Dakota on Saturday. Head coach Bubba Schweigert on his team's effort: "I was pleased with our effort and our want-to." Quarterback Tommy Schuster: "We had a belief coming in that if we executed our stuff that we'd be...
HuskerExtra.com

Ernest Hausmann says first start at Nebraska 'was an awesome experience'

LINCOLN — Ernest Hausmann had experienced Memorial Stadium before, but Saturday was different. He made his first start as a Husker and became the fifth true freshman to start at linebacker since 1993. “It was an awesome experience,” Hausmann said. “Playing in front of the best fans in the...
HuskerExtra.com

Anthony Grant grabs Big Ten Player of the Week honors

LINCOLN - Nebraska running back Anthony Grant's 189-yard, two-touchdown performance against North Dakota earned him Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors on Monday. Grant shared the honor with Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, who led his team to a comeback win at Purdue. Michigan State linebacker Jacoby Windmon (four sacks) and Iowa punter Tory Taylor (ten punts, 47.9-yard average) were the league's respective defensive and special teams players of the week.
HuskerExtra.com

Tom's takes: Mark Whipple needs to let the big boys eat

1. Casey Thompson has been as good as advertised. Tough guy, too. He took some shots from North Dakota _ which, frankly, shouldn't happen _ and kept coming. Got to take better care of the ball. 2. Mark Whipple had ample opportunity to line up and run it on North...
