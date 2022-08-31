Read full article on original website
After first TD produces 'special moment,’ walk-on tight end Nate Boerkircher hoping for more
When senior tight end Travis Vokolek went down with an ankle injury against Northwestern, his absence left a 6-foot-7 hole in the middle of Nebraska’s starting lineup. The tight end plays an important role in the Husker offense, both as a blocker and as a receiver across the middle of the field. Someone would need to step up.
Husker notes: Ochaun Mathis talks his first sack at Nebraska — and almost getting his second
LINCOLN — One play after recording his first sack at Nebraska, Ochaun Mathis nearly nabbed his second. Mathis dipped his shoulder past North Dakota tackle Sam Hagen and grabbed quarterback Tommy Schuster’s arm with 11:13 to play in the fourth quarter. Schuster broke free, and the play resulted in an incomplete pass. But Mathis had found his pass-rushing rhythm.
Erik Chinander: Nebraska's young defense will 'get better and better' each week
LINCOLN — A Nebraska defense in transition believes it will be a bit more settled this weekend and beyond. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said Tuesday the overall performance from the unit was “not good enough yet” three days after struggling to stop long North Dakota drives and allowing 5.3 yards per rush. Not helping matters is personnel that remains fluid because of injuries and other reasons.
Amie Just: Nebraska-Creighton match to highlight volleyball as a 'state treasure,' and 3 more Husker takes
It may be Labor Day, but the work continues on campus for both the Nebraska football and volleyball teams as they embark on the big week ahead. The No. 2 volleyball squad (5-0) travels to Omaha on Wednesday to take on No. 17 Creighton (5-1), while the football team (1-1) tries to build off Saturday’s win in hopes of stringing together back-to-back victories for the first time since this time last year.
Pass rush, finishing games, running back: How 3 storylines played out in North Dakota-Nebraska
Here is a closer look at some key storylines that factored into Saturday's game between North Dakota and Nebraska at Memorial Stadium:. Entering Saturday: We heard it all fall. Nebraska's new position designation, edge rusher, was perhaps the team's best. Then, in Week 0 in Ireland, the Huskers' pass-rush was virtually nonexistent. What gives?
In NU’s deep wide receiver room, Trey Palmer emerges as Thompson’s favorite target
From the first play of the game, Casey Thompson was ready to go. Thompson’s first completed pass, a 21-yard dart to Alante Brown, moved the chains midway through the first quarter and led to a Nebraska touchdown drive. It was much of the same at the start of the...
McKewon: Anthony Grant hits the jets and cools off Scott Frost’s hot seat for a day
LINCOLN — A weird loss became a weird week became a weird half. Nebraska trotted into halftime against North Dakota tied, but NU fans booed. UND’s tortoise kept pace with the Husker hare, and for an hour Saturday, it looked like the Scott Frost era might get a quick hook before Labor Day.
Nebraska vs. Creighton volleyball will match up top-20 teams
It will be No. 2 Nebraska vs. No. 17 Creighton on Wednesday at CHI Health Center Omaha, marking the Huskers' first match this season against a ranked opponent. Both teams stayed in the same spot from the previous week in Monday's AVCA poll. Nebraska is 5-0 this season, and Creighton is 5-1.
Husker notes: Recognizing the moment, Trey Palmer makes a huge play for Nebraska
LINCOLN — The play that turned the game for Nebraska didn’t happen on a designed route. It was Trey Palmer recognizing the moment. So said the LSU transfer after the game on the sequence that extended a Nebraska drive that eventually ended in a touchdown to seal the game. On third and 14 from the NU 7-yard line, Casey Thompson threw deep to the 6-foot-1 Palmer, who outjumped a North Dakota defender on his hip and pulled down the ball.
Sound waves: What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game
A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against North Dakota on Saturday. Head coach Bubba Schweigert on his team's effort: "I was pleased with our effort and our want-to." Quarterback Tommy Schuster: "We had a belief coming in that if we executed our stuff that we'd be...
Shatel: Sure a Nebraska win is better than a loss, but still a long way to go for Huskers
Those were Scott Frost’s words, at halftime on Saturday with Nebraska tied with FCS North Dakota and fire alarms going off. When the head coach tells the TV guy it’s bad, well, it’s official. It got better. Barely. Nebraska staved off the Fighting Hawks, and total disaster,...
Ernest Hausmann says first start at Nebraska 'was an awesome experience'
LINCOLN — Ernest Hausmann had experienced Memorial Stadium before, but Saturday was different. He made his first start as a Husker and became the fifth true freshman to start at linebacker since 1993. “It was an awesome experience,” Hausmann said. “Playing in front of the best fans in the...
Anthony Grant grabs Big Ten Player of the Week honors
LINCOLN - Nebraska running back Anthony Grant's 189-yard, two-touchdown performance against North Dakota earned him Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors on Monday. Grant shared the honor with Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, who led his team to a comeback win at Purdue. Michigan State linebacker Jacoby Windmon (four sacks) and Iowa punter Tory Taylor (ten punts, 47.9-yard average) were the league's respective defensive and special teams players of the week.
Chatelain: Scott Frost's biggest enemies are time, track record and the eye test
LINCOLN — If you were waiting for reasons to believe that the turning point is coming soon, that Scott Frost’s new formula was better than the last, that Dublin was merely a blip on the comeback trail, well, you’re still waiting. Just don’t forget to breathe.
Facing a tricky North Dakota offense, eye discipline pays off for NU defense
It’s all about the eyes for the Nebraska defense. Against a North Dakota team known for its trick plays and different offensive concepts, eye discipline was crucial to Nebraska’s 38-17 win over the Hawks on Saturday. It wasn’t always easy for NU’s defenders to keep their eyes on...
Nebraska-North Dakota: Three things we learned, three things we still don't know
LINCOLN — Three things we learned and three things we still don't know about the Huskers coming out of Saturday's win over North Dakota. Anthony Grant continues to shine as starting running back. After another impressive performance that included two touchdowns against North Dakota, the junior running back has...
Tom's takes: Mark Whipple needs to let the big boys eat
1. Casey Thompson has been as good as advertised. Tough guy, too. He took some shots from North Dakota _ which, frankly, shouldn't happen _ and kept coming. Got to take better care of the ball. 2. Mark Whipple had ample opportunity to line up and run it on North...
