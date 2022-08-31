ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

These 4 Energy Stocks Are Rising As Russia Cuts Off German Gas Supply

By Wayne Duggan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TGdnx_0hcpVwsq00
  • Oil and gas investors are positioning ahead of the upcoming OPEC+ meeting.
  • The global supply shortages in 2022 have highlighted just how much the world still relies on oil, coal and natural gas.

The United States Oil ETF USO dropped 1% but the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE gained 0.5% on Wednesday as investors digest mixed data on the strength of the global economy and the outlook for energy demand.

Brent crude oil dropped 2.5% to $96.78 per barrel, while WTI crude fell just 0.5% to $91.11/bbl.

Mixed Signals: China's ongoing COVID-19 factory shutdowns are easing global energy demand, but the latest data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) revealed gasoline inventories fell by about 3.4 million barrels for the week ended Aug. 26. However, crude oil stocks increased by about 593,000 barrels for the week. Analysts had expected a 1.5 million barrel drawdown.

Oil and gas investors are positioning ahead of the upcoming OPEC+ meeting on Sept. 5.

Meanwhile, in Europe, Russia once again halted the flow of natural gas to Germany on Wednesday. Russian energy company Gazprom said its Nord Stream 1 pipeline, the largest gas supplier to Germany, will be shut down for maintenance for three days from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3. The United States Natural Gas Fund, LP UNG traded lower by 1% on Wednesday.

Buy The Dip? Energy stocks have been pressured along with much of the rest of the market in the past week, but analysts from Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan have advised investors to buy the dip.

"For a sector that is a direct input into every segment of the economy and a natural hedge against geopolitics and inflation, in our view, energy’s earnings stream is worth more than the current price-to-earnings ratio of 9.5 times,” J.P. Morgan analyst Dubravko Lakos-Bujas wrote.

Goldman Sachs is forecasting Brent crude prices will rebound and average $125/bbl in 2023.

Here's a look at some of the biggest movers in the energy sector on Wednesday:

  • Texas Pacific Land Corp TPL was up 6.7%.
  • Antero Resources Corp AR was up 3.8%.
  • Chesapeake Energy CHK was up 2.5%.
  • EQT Corporation EQT was up 2.5%.

Benzinga's Take: There's no question the future of global energy is renewables, but the global supply shortages in 2022 have highlighted just how much the world still relies on oil, coal and natural gas.

The energy sector has been the top-performing sector in the market so far in 2022, and supply challenges will likely only get worse as Europe and the rest of the world approaches the winter months.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.p. Morgan
rigzone.com

Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
TheStreet

Gasoline Prices Are Down, But There's a Big Threat Looming

Gasoline prices fell again on Aug. 19 with the national average declining to $3.89 a gallon as crude oil prices inched slightly higher to $91.56 a barrel. The most common price is $3.49 a gallon, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, the Boston provider of retail-fuel-pricing information, told TheStreet. The cheapest 10% of stations are selling gasoline at an average of $3.22 a gallon and the median price now is $3.72 a gallon. Diesel sells for $4.996 per gallon.
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Energy Stocks#Oil Stocks#Natural Gas#United States Oil Fund#Gas Pipeline#Linus Business#Business Industry#German#Russian#Gazprom#Nord Stream 1#Ung
americanmilitarynews.com

China is sending troops to Russia – here’s what they’re doing

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is sending troops to Russia to participate in joint military drills later this month, reports revealed this week. The PLA troops will head to Russia to take part in their “Vostok” military drills, Reuters reported Wednesday. The Russian military is also hosting India, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries during the drills, which will run from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5.
MILITARY
Markets Insider

Russia now controls at least $12.4 trillion worth of Ukraine's energy, metal and mineral deposits, report says

Russia now controls $12.4 trillion worth of Ukraine's key natural resources, according to an analysis for The Washington Post by SecDev. If the Kremlin succeeds in annexing Ukrainian land seized during Russia's invasion, Kyiv would permanently lose almost two-thirds of its deposits. Moscow controls 63% of Ukraine's coal deposits, 11%...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
Country
China
Markets Insider

Germany wants to shift from Russian to Canadian natural gas supplies at 'warp speed,' but developing LNG export capacity could take years

Germany wants to move away from Russian natural gas at "warp speed," the German chancellor said Tuesday. Although Canada has said a partnership with would be doable, researchers doubt extra supplies will come from Canada soon enough. Canada currently doesn't have export capacity, and developing that could take years, a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
77K+
Followers
163K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy