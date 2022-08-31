Read full article on original website
Two people were airlifted after a car crashed into a motorcycle on Route 7, near Burrington Road in Pownal Saturday afternoon, according to the Vermont State Police.
The traffic light at a busy Hudson Valley intersection is being taken down and drivers are not happy about it. It was announced this week that workers will be removing a traffic light in the Town of Poughkeepsie. The project is expected to take place on Thursday and drivers are being warned of delays as the light is taken down and replaced with stop signs.
I promise I'm not a grumpy old man. As a matter of fact, stay on my lawn as long as you'd like. That being said, there's one driving trend that's getting worse and worse in the Hudson Valley, and it needs to stop before somebody gets hurt. Unfortunately, there's no...
One person was hospitalized Saturday afternoon after a two-car crash in Tivoli.
Another reported shooting in Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE – City Police in Poughkeepsie are investigating the latest shooting incident, this one reportedly occurring just after 1 a.m. on Saturday. According to EMS radio transmissions, a man was shot in the area of 425 Main Street. He was transported by advanced life support ambulance to MidHudson Regional...
UPDATE: Four Killed, Eight Hospitalized In Shuttle Van Crash On Palisades Interstate Parkway
The driver of a transport van apparently suffered a medical episode before the vehicle crashed overnight near the George Washington Bridge, killing him and three workers being shuttled home from a factory in Orange County, NY, authorities said. Eight others were hospitalized following the crash on the southbound on the...
Police Nab Trio In Stolen Vehicle Crash Near Willowbrook Mall
A stolen vehicle pursuit ended with the arrests of three suspects after a crash on Route 46 in Wayne. Two suspects were immediately seized, including a rear-seat passenger who suffered serious injuries in the crash near the Essence Express motel shortly before midnight Sunday, Sept. 4, responders said. An EMS...
Crash Destroys Tractor-Trailer On Route 17 In Town Of Thompson
A driver managed to escape severe injuries during a crash of a FedEx tractor-trailer. The crash took place in Sullivan County in the town of Thompson on Route 17 around 7 a.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 30. According to the Rock Hill Fire Department, the driver was able to exit the...
Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Assault On Commercial Bus Traveling In Town Of Newburgh
A man has been charged with attempted murder and other offenses after an assault on a commercial bus on the New York Thruway. The bus was traveling southbound from Albany to New York City, with approximately 30 passengers on board when a physical altercation began between two male passengers at about 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, according to New York State Police.
Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force Arrests NY ‘Gang’ Member
A man who police say admitted to being part of a well-known street gang was arrested following an investigation into a shooting in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed an arrest was made in connection to an April shooting in the City of Poughkeepsie.
Hudson man arrested on DWAI charge
TOWN OF ULSTER – A 35-year-old Hudson man was arrested by Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and criminal possession of a controlled substance – fentanyl. At about 8 p.m. on September 2, deputies responded to the area of the...
Ulster County officials: Fire in Napanoch Point 75% contained
The Napanoch Point fire in Ulster County is 75% contained thanks to the efforts of nearly 200 firefighters, county officials say.
Second victim in Thursday’s shooting surfaces at hospital
POUGHKEEPSIE – Another victim of Thursday afternoon’s Mansion Street shooting was located at MidHudson Regional Hospital later that afternoon. When city police arrived at the Mansion Street scene they found an uncooperative woman who had suffered a gunshot wound to her leg. No other victims were located at the scene.
UPDATE: Deceased Driver, Passengers ID'd In Multi-Fatal Van Crash On Palisades Parkway
UPDATE: The driver of a passenger van apparently suffered a medical episode before a crash overnight near the George Washington Bridge that killed him and three workers being shuttled home from a factory in Orange County, NY, authorities said. Eight others were hospitalized following the crash on the southbound on...
Authorities: Ulster County inmate charged for attempting to assault corrections officer
The investigation found that a male inmate attempted to physically assault a corrections officer and physically assaulted another inmate.
Candlewood Lake’s Blueberry Island Closed Due to Unsanitary Conditions
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT – A boating spot favored for partygoers on Candlewood Lake has been...
Workers charged with selling booze to underage people
TOWN OF WALLKILL – Members of the Town of Wallkill Police Department conducted an initiative on Wednesday late afternoon and evening to determine if retail businesses and restaurants were selling alcohol to minors. The following individuals were arrested after being observed selling alcohol to a juvenile:. Gurdeep Singh, 64,...
Thruway fight leads to Attempted Murder charge
An Albany man is facing several charges after a reported altercation on the Thruway.
Man dies in fall through gap on Newburgh-Beacon Bridge after car breaks down
According to police, Paul Montenero tried to get to the bridge's pedestrian walkway next to the roadway when he fell through a gap.
Two hospitalized with gunshot wounds in Poughkeepsie
Two people are being treated for gunshot wounds after being hit in Poughkeepsie near Mansion Street and Winnikee Avenue.
