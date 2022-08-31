ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

Hudson Valley Drivers Outraged Over Removal of Traffic Light

The traffic light at a busy Hudson Valley intersection is being taken down and drivers are not happy about it. It was announced this week that workers will be removing a traffic light in the Town of Poughkeepsie. The project is expected to take place on Thursday and drivers are being warned of delays as the light is taken down and replaced with stop signs.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Another reported shooting in Poughkeepsie

POUGHKEEPSIE – City Police in Poughkeepsie are investigating the latest shooting incident, this one reportedly occurring just after 1 a.m. on Saturday. According to EMS radio transmissions, a man was shot in the area of 425 Main Street. He was transported by advanced life support ambulance to MidHudson Regional...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

Police Nab Trio In Stolen Vehicle Crash Near Willowbrook Mall

A stolen vehicle pursuit ended with the arrests of three suspects after a crash on Route 46 in Wayne. Two suspects were immediately seized, including a rear-seat passenger who suffered serious injuries in the crash near the Essence Express motel shortly before midnight Sunday, Sept. 4, responders said. An EMS...
WAYNE, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Hudson man arrested on DWAI charge

TOWN OF ULSTER – A 35-year-old Hudson man was arrested by Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and criminal possession of a controlled substance – fentanyl. At about 8 p.m. on September 2, deputies responded to the area of the...
HUDSON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Second victim in Thursday’s shooting surfaces at hospital

POUGHKEEPSIE – Another victim of Thursday afternoon’s Mansion Street shooting was located at MidHudson Regional Hospital later that afternoon. When city police arrived at the Mansion Street scene they found an uncooperative woman who had suffered a gunshot wound to her leg. No other victims were located at the scene.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Workers charged with selling booze to underage people

TOWN OF WALLKILL – Members of the Town of Wallkill Police Department conducted an initiative on Wednesday late afternoon and evening to determine if retail businesses and restaurants were selling alcohol to minors. The following individuals were arrested after being observed selling alcohol to a juvenile:. Gurdeep Singh, 64,...
WALLKILL, NY

