ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Sen. Mark Kelly touts Arizona opportunities to rake in CHIPS Act funding

By Ben Giles Updated: Wednesday, August 31, 2022 - 11:18am
kjzz.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 35

Normal GuyThatCares
4d ago

China Kelly needs to go. He has done nothing but hurt normal Arizona citizens by voting with Biden and Pelosi.

Reply(1)
15
Richard F. Gilbank
4d ago

He needs to go. I don’t know how he ever got elected but then again Dominion machines, fraud.

Reply(5)
22
Arizona Watchdog
4d ago

The problem with all this spending is someone has to pay for it. Do you know who that is? It's every single one of us taxpayers. When is enough enough?

Reply(1)
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
The Associated Press

Tribe: Arizona built border barrier against its wishes

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Cocopah Indian Tribe said Friday that the state of Arizona acted against its wishes by stacking shipping containers on its land to prevent illegal border crossings. The tribe determined that the state put 42 double-stacked containers on its land near Yuma, said Michael Fila from its office of emergency management. The tribe wrote state officials Tuesday to inform them of their findings and concerns. Fila said the containers block half of a two-lane road, closing a “vital evacuation route.” The containers pose other safety concerns, including if the containers fall, Fila wrote. Two containers toppled during construction last month for reasons that are unclear.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Kelly
The Associated Press

Arizona's border wall delayed after 2 containers topple

PHOENIX (AP) — An effort by Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey to use shipping containers to close a 1,000-foot gap in the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Yuma suffered a brief setback when two stacked containers somehow toppled over. Claudia Ramos, a correspondent for the digital platform of Univision Noticias in Arizona, posted on her Twitter feed a photo she took Monday morning of the containers on their side. She said they fell on the U.S. side of the border. No witnesses have come forward to say what happened Sunday night. Ramos said contractors in the area told her that they believed the containers may have been toppled by strong monsoon winds.
ARIZONA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Highest Paying Jobs You Can Get Without a College Degree

President Joe Biden announced on Aug. 24 that the U.S. would forgive up to $10,000 of student loan debt for non-Pell Grant recipients earning less than $125,000 a year. The White House said the move aims to “address the burden of growing college costs,” particularly for families.  College graduates tend to earn much higher wages […]
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#U S Commerce#Asu
BBC

WATCH: Wall of dust sweeps across Arizona

A 50-mile-wide wall of dust has swept across parts of Arizona in the US, with local news outlets reporting that some 7,000 properties had been left without power. The dust wall, also known by its Arabic name of haboob, was up to 6,000ft (1,828m) at its tallest point and reached speeds of up to 65mph (104.6km/h).
ARIZONA STATE
Fortune

This little-discussed provision in the Inflation Reduction Act just established the world’s largest green lending program

U.S. President Joe Biden signs the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 on Aug. 16. The law contains key provisions to tackle climate change and high health care costs. If you have been waiting on the sidelines, punting your participation in the clean energy economy, and wanting proof that clean energy is America’s future or that the U.S. government would put serious money behind tackling climate change, the Inflation Reduction Act is here—and there are no more excuses for not jumping into action.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Associated Press

Arizona judge slaps down Finchem, Gosar over defamation suit

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona judge has ordered three Republicans, including secretary of state nominee Mark Finchem and U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, to pay $75,000 in attorney fees for filing a defamation suit against a former Democratic lawmaker “primarily for purposes of harassment.” The Republicans filed the lawsuit last year against former Democratic state Rep. Charlene Fernandez after she called for an investigation of their roles in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The judge dismissed the lawsuit in April, saying Fernandez’s request was protected by the First Amendment’s rights to free speech and to petition the government. The lawsuit was “groundless and not made in good faith,” Yuma County Judge Pro Tem Levi Gunderson ruled on Monday, adding that it appeared to have been “written for an audience other than the assigned trial court judge.” Gunderson said legal filings by the Republicans made irrelevant references to open borders and Democrats Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy