Gov. Janet Mills has announced $1.9 million in new funding to expand substance use disorder treatment in rural Maine while the state fights an “unrelenting” drug epidemic. “In York County, many people struggle to find treatment options and obtain access to lifesaving harm-reduction strategies,” said Cheri Sullivan, director of Coastal Healthy Communities Coalition, a Saco-based nonprofit focused on local health issues, including substance abuse. “These newly designated funds will help provide flexible options and one-on-one support in communities where services are often scarce, and transportation can be a barrier to getting support.”

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO