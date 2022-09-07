ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoppers Say This Award-Winning Base Coat Is a “Lifesaver” for Strengthening Your Nails

By Hannah Kahn
 13 hours ago

Nailed it! If you’re used to doing your nails at home, then base coat might feel like a bore and top coat might feel like an afterthought. We get it — it’s hard enough to paint the fingernails of your non-dominant hand! But every time we get a manicure at a salon, nail technicians always use base coat to set a firm foundation . Not only does this step make our manis look more polished (pun intended), but it also restores damaged nails for healthy growth. It’s about time we took a page out of the pros’ playbook!

Introducing a must-have beauty product that will extend the life of your manicures while fortifying your nails: the Butter London Horse Power Nail Rescue Base Coat . This powerful polish will transform your nails from brittle to robust while preventing staining and future damage. This important layer acts as the glue that holds your manicure together. Keep reading for more benefits of this award-winning base coat from Amazon!

Do your nails have a tendency to break, split or peel? Are your cuticles just not cutting it? Butter London Horse Power Nail Rescue Base Coat to the rescue! Formulated with Vitamin B, calcium, biotin and horsetail extract, these key ingredients work together to promote stronger nails. The next time you're getting a mani or pedi, consider applying this nourishing base coat to keep your nails from cracking.

When it comes to growth products, we know you have to see it to believe it. So, until you have a chance to try this base coat for yourself, check out these rave reviews!

  • “I do see a difference in how long my polish wears, and I do feel that my nails are getting stronger. This has become my new favorite base coat probably for the rest of my life.”
  • “I needed something to bring my nails back to life. I had nearly immediate relief. After a few days my nails are much better. They don’t hurt anymore. And the overall health improved. My cuticles and tips still have dead skin, but they aren’t bleeding and aren’t sore anymore.”
  • “This stuff works! My nails are long and strong and I'm actually having to trim them again. I highly recommend this product.”

One customer even called this base coat “miracle in a jar.” Give your nails a hand (pun intended, again) with this Nail Rescue Base Coat from Amazon!

