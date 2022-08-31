Read full article on original website
Related
The Easy Hack For Grating Parmesan Cheese
Few kitchen gadgets are more daunting than your cheese grater. Yes, it looks simple enough to operate: Drag the surface of the cheese against the device's teeth and — voila — it's beautifully grated. There is one caveat, however. That previous sentence (and the act of grating cheese) both involve the word "teeth" and, if truth be known, no one enjoys using an instrument that has teeth. If you've ever lost a hefty chunk of your epidermis while converting a block of cheese into manageable shreds, you are far from alone. The grater is, after all, a dangerous device. In fact, in 2015 a man was charged with assault after attacking a woman with a cheese grater (via The Hamilton Spectator).
The Aldi Pie That's Making Shoppers Rush To The Store
With fall just around the corner, that means it's almost pie season. From pumpkin pie to praline pie, the versatile baked good is a benchmark of cooler weather and tradition during the holiday season. But just like most baked foods, you can trade the sugar and cream for salt and protein to make a savory pie designed for year-round indulgence. And as it turns out, there's no better place to look for an affordable, umami-rich pie than Aldi.
Wendy's Announced Some Exciting New Deals For September
While Wendy's is not generally known for changing up its menu, the fast food restaurant is revered for its deals. A Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger and medium fry both cost $1.99 at most locations, making Wendy's a cheap spot to get some food on the fly. And who could resist the Wendy's 4 for $4 customizable combo? In today's economy, most would agree that's a steal.
Why McDonald's Stopped Selling The McGriddle
Imagine pulling up to the drive-thru of your local McDonald's on any given morning. Quickly, you fall under the spell of the mouth-watering aromas cast into your car by the fast food chain's beloved breakfast: the freshly brewed coffee, the piping hot hash browns, and the legendary McGriddle. The McGriddle,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Costco Enchiladas That Are Dividing Reddit
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. For better or for worse, low-carb products are on the radar of shoppers all over the United States. On average, about one in three Americans embark on a diet each year, and 5% of those diets are low-carb (via Food Insight).
Chick-Fil-A's Kale Is Raising Eyebrows On Reddit
Due to its many health benefits, kale has become quite popular in recent years. Per Healthy Way, this superfood is full of vitamins such as Vitamin K, which may reduce the risk of blood clotting, Vitamin A, which can contribute to your immune system, vision, and skin health, Vitamin B6 which may help with depression and anemia, and the antioxidant Vitamin C. "One cup of kale has only 36 calories, five grams of fiber, and zero grams of fat," nutritionist Vanessa Rissetto said. "It's great for aiding in digestion and elimination with its high fiber content."
Michael Symon's Canned Food Rule You Should Never Break - Exclusive
We hold this truth to be self-evident: Not all canned foods are inherently evil. The latest course books on such subjects (and believe us, they exist!) estimate that over 1,300 kinds of foods in cans exist to be purchased in the world. What's more, human thirst for the packaging type is nearing the unquenchable. Fortune Business Insights estimates that the global canned food market is growing and will top $100 billion by 2027 — which means that maybe it's time to have the talk.
Why Kellogg's Stopped Selling Yogos
Regardless of when you grew up, you likely had favorite snacks that were discontinued for no apparent reason. As adults, we know about "demand" and "cost-effectiveness" and all that jazz, but as kids, all we knew was that we would never again get to eat our favorite lunch box snacks. No more Hi-C Ecto Coolers, Butterfinger BB's, or Keebler Magic Middles. No more Yogos.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Reddit Has Some Strong Opinions About Subway's Ingredient Names
In an effort to be creative, many food establishments come up with obscure names for their menu items. Though some of them can be clever, others don't quite hit the mark. For example, Burger King launched a Meatatarian menu in 2016, per Fortune. The items were hilariously named Full Meaty, Half Meaty, and Chicken Bacon Meaty. And if that isn't interesting enough, let us remind you about KFC's Chizza. According to Business Insider, the Chizza was exactly what it sounds like — a combination of chicken and pizza. It had a fried chicken base loaded with KFC cheese sauce, tomato sauce, mozzarella, chicken ham, and chunks of pineapple.
Labor Day 2022: Where To Get The Best Food Freebies And Deals
Thanks in part to the 10,000 New York City workers who marched from City Hall to Union Square in 1882, demanding less grueling schedules for the average worker, the 12-hour workday is no longer par for the course (via History). As workers at Starbucks, Trader Joe's, and elsewhere continue to rally around union representation in hopes of higher wages and safer working conditions, this Labor Day (Monday, September 5) is bound to come with a particularly strong air of celebration.
Baskin-Robbins' New Flavor Combines Two Delicious Desserts
There is something magical about peering into an ice cream shop's freezer and seeing the vast array of colors and flavors. Seriously, it seems like every food stuff imaginable has been transformed into a type of ice cream. Do you count macaroni and cheese among your favorite dishes? Well, Van Leeuwen has a frozen dessert for you: Kraft Macaroni and Cheese French Ice Cream.
Don't Make The Same Trader Joe's Croissant Mistake As Reddit
Trader Joe's has its fair share of great and not-so-great items. Among the chain's most popular products, you'll find its frozen mandarin orange chicken, dark chocolate peanut butter cups, Unexpected Cheddar cheese, Everything But the Bagel seasoning blend, and butternut squash macaroni and cheese, which were all voted favorites overall in 2021 by Trader Joe's customers. Of course, what's a good or a bad product depends on everyone's personal taste.
Reddit Is Far From Impressed By McDonald's Secret Big Mac Sauce
Whenever you hear about secret ingredients or a highly-guarded formula, you can't help but wonder what these mystical things are. Could it be that Dr. Pepper uses some kind of incredibly complex chemical formula to produce its trademark flavors? Do the workers at KFC actually measure each of the 11 herbs and spices according to the formula before adding them to your 12-piece bucket? For all you know, these secret ingredients and formulas can be just about anything.
What Happened To Numilk After Shark Tank?
In recent years, plant-based milk has become all the rage, accounting for 10% of the total milk market, according to Food Manufacturing. One of the reasons for this is the reduced impact non-dairy milk has on the environment, as it uses less land and water to produce (via Science Focus). But even the process to produce and package almond milk can be quite laborious. The Sustainable Restaurant Association told The Guardian that it usually takes 1,611 gallons to make even a liter of the nut milk.
How Long Does Raw Meat Last In The Fridge?
Expiration dates, "best by" dates, "sell by" dates ... there are many kinds of labels on the products we buy, telling us when we should use something. But are they right? Sometimes, there are different sets of dates on one product, and the struggle is particularly real when it comes to timing meat purchases and use. Because meats are raw, highly perishable, and expensive, the stakes are high when it comes to determining meat freshness. The "ick" factor is also very real with meat products, too (hello, fear of pink slime). Sailing the strait between food safety and food waste can seem especially hard to manage, especially when just getting around to buying groceries can be a challenge for many over-scheduled Americans (per Food Safety and Healthline).
White Castle Is Growing Its 1921 Slider Lineup With 2 Brand-New Options
Practically on the heels of White Castle's 1921 Slider, the burger restaurant is further expanding its already beloved menu, according to a company press release. The chain, which launched its original slider in — you guessed it — 1921, made the burger a permanent menu item in April to much fanfare.
Trix's New Movie Snack Is Not Just For Kids
The snack and cereal worlds are combining once again. Some might remember when Nerds, the crunchy, pebble-shaped candy, manifested as a cereal in 1985 (per Mr. Breakfast). The cereal box contained two flavors, orange/cherry and strawberry grape, split down the middle exactly like the box of candy. In more recent memory, Hostess Brands' Twinkies were integrated into a cereal in a coloration with Post Consumer Brands, according to the latter's website. "In developing a cereal version of the iconic Twinkies, our top priority was focused on delivering the great Twinkies flavor in each bite," Post Consumer Brands' brand manager of cereal partnerships Josh Jans said of the cereal, which has since been discontinued, in 2019.
How The Pandemic Changed Chick-Fil-A's First 100 Promotion
Nobody can argue that the COVID-19 pandemic changed life in many ways, and one of the most affected markets was the food industry. For one, more than 100,000 restaurants went out of business in the United States alone, per QSR. As restaurants shuttered their dining rooms, the focus shifted to delivery and takeout. "There were a lot of restaurants that didn't offer those services, specifically delivery, at the beginning of the pandemic," cofounder of Brizo FoodMetrics Trevor Shimizu said.
The Lemon-Lime Gatorade Debate That's Taking Over The Internet
When you think "sports beverage," the name "Gatorade" likely springs to mind. It is, after all, the first product to be marketed specifically as a drink designed to keep athletes hydrated (via How Stuff Works). Gatorade is to sports drinks what Kleenex is to facial tissues and Q-Tips are to cotton swabs. Most people, however, know very little about this King of Thirst Quenchers.
Creamy Shrimp Dip Recipe
When you need to find a snack for a party, game night, book club, or backyard gathering, one of the easiest and most obvious options out there is chips and dip. This simple pairing is convenient, versatile, and easy to mindlessly snack on. Sure, you could pick up a jar of your favorite salsa, hummus, or onion dip, but anyone can do that. Why not take things to the next level? With just a few ingredients and a blender, you can surprise guests at your next get-together with this savory, indulgent creamy shrimp dip, courtesy of recipe developer Susan Olayinka, who runs the blog The Flexible Fridge.
Mashed
143K+
Followers
38K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0