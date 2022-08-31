Read full article on original website
SEVERAL AREA CITY GOVERNMENTS SCHEDULED TO MEET ON TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6
Several area city governments are scheduled to meet on Tuesday, September 6. — The Carrollton Town Council is scheduled to begin its meeting at 6 p.m. at city hall at 206 West Washington Avenue. — — — The Slater City Council is scheduled to hold its meeting at 7 p.m....
MISSING JUVENILE REPORTED IN JOHNSON COUNTY
Johnson County Central Dispatch is asking for help from the public in locating a 13-year-old boy. According to a release, Jordan Kirkwood was last seen wearing a white shirt with black lettering and black/grey shorts. Kirkwood is described as black, about 5-foot-3 and 150 pounds. Anyone with information as to...
SWEET SPRINGS SCHOOL BOARD APPROVES SEVERAL MEASURES RECENTLY
The Sweet Springs School Board met recently and approved several items. The board approved the bus routes for 2022-23, special education local compliance plan, return to learn plan and conflict resolution plan for 2022-2024. The board approved the tax levy to be set at $4.0394 for the 2022-23 school year.
MISSOURI 4-H HALL OF FAME INDUCTS NEW MEMBERS
40 volunteers joined the 2022 Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame on August 20 at State Fair Community College in Sedalia. The Missouri 4-H Foundation recognizes individuals who have created a legacy of service to 4-H by honoring them with membership in the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame according to Missouri 4-H Foundation Director Rachel Augustine.
CARROLL, CHARITON COUNTY ROADWORK SCHEDULED FOR SEPTEMBER 5-11
The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned general highway maintenance and construction work the in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of August 22-28. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. In Carroll County:. -Route V is closed for a...
PEDESTRIAN STRUCK IN HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A 20-year-old Warrensburg man was moderately injured in a hit and run accident in Johnson County on Sunday, September 4. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states the accident occurred when a vehicle traveled off the road and struck Lane Freed. The vehicle, which was only described as a BMW, fled the scene.
Troopers Arrest One In Daviess County Saturday
An Excelsior Springs man was arrested by State Troopers in Daviess County Saturday night. At about 10:05 pm, 24-year-old Trevor J Naylor was arrested for alleged DWI and speeding – 99 in a 70 zone. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
HARDIN MAN INJURED IN MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A 34-year-old Hardin man was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident in Lafayette County on Sunday, September 4. A Missouri State Highway Patrol reports says the accident occurred when a motorcycle driven by Cody Stephens traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck an embankment, causing Stephens to be ejected.
BATTLE OF LEXINGTON REENACTMENT SCHEDULED IN SEPTEMBER
A reenactment is scheduled to commemorate the Civil War battle that was fought in Lexington, Missouri, September 18-20, 1861. Reenactors and site team members will help guests understand what life was like during the three-day battle on Saturday, September 17 at the Battle of Lexington State Historic Site. Reenactors will...
PEDESTRIAN KILLED ON I-70 IN COOPER COUNTY
A 29-year-old Moberly woman was struck and killed in Cooper County on Friday, September 2. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a motorist struck and killed Belinda Hendricks, who was standing in the roadway. Hendricks was pronounced dead at the scene by...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests on Saturday, September 8
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a st. Joseph resident was arrested late Saturday night in DeKalb County. 57-year-old William Gimse was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance/mushrooms, felony unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, and exceeding the speed limit. Gimse was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.
4-Year-Old Killed In Crash On Lake Area Highway
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A 4-year-old boy was killed Saturday afternoon when a Jeep Wrangler crashed on Route W. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Larry Lunnin, of Rocky Mount, Mo., was driving the vehicle southbound on Route W at around 3:10 p.m. when the vehicle went off the right side of the road, hit a sign, and overturned. Lunnin and a 7-year-old child in the vehicle had minor injuries, but a 4-year-old child in the vehicle was killed in the crash.
BIRMINGHAM ALABAMA MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE CRASH IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A 30-year-old Birmingham, Alabama was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Lafayette County on Sunday, September 4. According to a Missouri State Highway patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Raeshon Henton changed lanes and struck the rear of another vehicle. Henton’s vehicle then proceeded to travel off the ride side of the roadway, struck several signs and came to a rest off the north side of the ramp to Exit 58.
MARSHALL MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY STEALING IN SALINE COUNTY
A Marshall man has been charged with a felony in Saline County. According to a probable cause statement, a victim from Slater informed a Saline County Sherriff Deputy that a game camera had been stolen from property.. A second victim stated that he had placed the camera on the property...
Versailles man killed in head-on crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Troopers responded Friday evening to a head-on crash in Morgan County. One person was killed in the crash at mile-marker three on Highway five north of Route MM, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The Highway Patrol online report says, 36-year-old Alexander Luttrell was driving southbound on Missouri Highway five, The post Versailles man killed in head-on crash in Morgan County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Moberly woman hit by car, killed on Interstate 70 in Cooper County
A Moberly woman was hit and killed while standing on Interstate 70 eastbound in Cooper County on Friday morning, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. The post Moberly woman hit by car, killed on Interstate 70 in Cooper County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man arrested following homicide in Southern Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Sheriff's Department is investigating a homicide that happened just south of Ashland in the 18000 block S. Old Route A. The department released information on their Facebook page early Saturday morning. The Boone County Sheriff's Department arrested 23-year-old Collin Q. Knight of Hartsburg for first-degree-murder and armed criminal action. Knight is The post Man arrested following homicide in Southern Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Boone County Sheriff’s Office investigates homicide south of Ashland
Several law enforcement agencies had blocked off a large area along a road south of Ashland on Friday night. The post Boone County Sheriff’s Office investigates homicide south of Ashland appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Cameron couple faces charges of theft and property damage after discarding property of tenant
A Cameron couple faces felonies in Caldwell County after allegedly discarding the belongings of a woman who lived on land the couple owned. Online court information shows 57-year-old Danny Boyd Petifurd and 49-year-old Anita Petifurd have each been charged with stealing $750 or more and first-degree property damage. Each is scheduled for an initial appearance in court on September 8th.
Death investigation reveals Moberly woman struck by vehicle, killed on I-70
A Moberly woman was struck by a vehicle and killed Friday morning along Interstate 70, according to a crash report from the highway patrol. Belinda Hendricks, 29, was standing in the eastbound lanes around 5:30 a.m. when she was struck by a Toyota Prius, driven by Sedalia resident Inocente Prisciliano, the report said.
