Lucas, OH

Shelby's Gonzales, Finnegan shine despite tough conditions

ASHLAND — The heat and humidity didn’t seem to bother Shelby teammates Kayla Gonzales and Huck Finnegan. Gonzales placed second in the Division I girls race, while Finnegan was seventh in the Division I boys race at the Ashland Cross Country Invitational at Freer Field on a steamy Saturday morning.
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

Mentor Lake Catholic secures a win over Akron Buchtel

Mentor Lake Catholic trucked Akron Buchtel on the road to a 21-7 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 3. Mentor Lake Catholic drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Akron Buchtel after the first quarter.
AKRON, OH
richlandsource.com

Massillon roughs up Mansfield Sr. at Arlin Field

MANSFIELD — Chioke Bradley couldn’t wait to get back to work Saturday morning. There were plenty of teachable moments after Friday night’s 33-0 loss to Massillon, and Mansfield Senior’s veteran coach wanted to get started as soon as possible. GALLERY: Mansfield Senior vs. Massillon Football. Massillon...
MANSFIELD, OH
Lucas, OH
richlandsource.com

GALLERY: Ashland Cross Country Invitational Division I Races

The Ashland Cross Country Invitational was held Saturday at Freer Field. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter) I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.
ASHLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

West Holmes makes Licking Valley walk the plank

It would have taken a herculean effort for Licking Valley to claim this one, and West Holmes wouldn't allow that in a 56-15 decision at West Holmes High on September 2 in Ohio football action. The first quarter gave West Holmes a 21-0 lead over Licking Valley.
NEWARK, OH
richlandsource.com

Ontario pulls away from Madison with 2nd-half surge

MADISON TOWNSHIP -- It's easy for high school football teams to see Madison fill the air with passes, and dabble in their own pyrotechnics. Ontario coach Aaron Eckert noted his team might have gotten away from its identity while battling the Rams on Friday night. But the Warriors rediscovered the formula that has led to their 3-0 start, flexed their muscle and controlled the second half to dismiss Madison 28-14 at Ram Field.
ONTARIO, OH
richlandsource.com

Zoom: Carey leaves Toledo Waite in its wake

Carey's river of points eventually washed away Toledo Waite in a 42-6 cavalcade at Toledo Waite High on September 2 in Ohio football action. Last season, Carey and Toledo Waite squared off with September 3, 2021 at Carey High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
CAREY, OH
richlandsource.com

Former Shelby school buildings to become church, community center

SHELBY -- The new owner of the Auburn and Dowds elementary school buildings plans to invest more than $1.5 million in renovations over the next 12 months. Shelby City Schools sold both properties to Core Community Church last year. The district is opening a new pre-K to 8th grade facility.
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield City Schools Hall of Fame welcomes 8 new members

MANSFIELD — The Mansfield City Schools Athletic Hall of Fame will open it doors to eight greats on Saturday at the Mansfield Senior High School. The eight newest members will be recognized during a pregame celebration Friday at Arlin Field. The Tygers will take on Massillon with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Columbus Bishop Hartley tames Tiffin Calvert's offense

Columbus Bishop Hartley's impenetrable defense prompted a 2-0 blanking of Tiffin Calvert in Ohio girls volleyball action on September 3. Recently on August 27 , Columbus Bishop Hartley squared off with Hilliard Davidson in a volleyball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Northmor's convoy passes Bucyrus

No quarter was granted as Northmor blunted Bucyrus' plans 27-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and second quarters.
BUCYRUS, OH
richlandsource.com

New Albany finds its way to knock off Columbus Walnut Ridge

It didn't look good early, but New Albany wasn't painting a portrait, just a victory, which it earned with this 58-8 decision over Columbus Walnut Ridge on Friday during this Ohio football game. In recent action on August 19, Columbus Walnut Ridge faced off against Hilliard Davidson and New Albany...
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

North Canton Hoover explodes past Akron Garfield

North Canton Hoover's offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 41-6 win over Akron Garfield in Ohio high school football action on September 2. North Canton Hoover opened with a 21-6 advantage over Akron Garfield through the first quarter.
AKRON, OH

