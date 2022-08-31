MADISON TOWNSHIP -- It's easy for high school football teams to see Madison fill the air with passes, and dabble in their own pyrotechnics. Ontario coach Aaron Eckert noted his team might have gotten away from its identity while battling the Rams on Friday night. But the Warriors rediscovered the formula that has led to their 3-0 start, flexed their muscle and controlled the second half to dismiss Madison 28-14 at Ram Field.

ONTARIO, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO