Shelby's Gonzales, Finnegan shine despite tough conditions
ASHLAND — The heat and humidity didn’t seem to bother Shelby teammates Kayla Gonzales and Huck Finnegan. Gonzales placed second in the Division I girls race, while Finnegan was seventh in the Division I boys race at the Ashland Cross Country Invitational at Freer Field on a steamy Saturday morning.
Mentor Lake Catholic secures a win over Akron Buchtel
Mentor Lake Catholic trucked Akron Buchtel on the road to a 21-7 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 3. Mentor Lake Catholic drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Akron Buchtel after the first quarter.
Massillon roughs up Mansfield Sr. at Arlin Field
MANSFIELD — Chioke Bradley couldn’t wait to get back to work Saturday morning. There were plenty of teachable moments after Friday night’s 33-0 loss to Massillon, and Mansfield Senior’s veteran coach wanted to get started as soon as possible. GALLERY: Mansfield Senior vs. Massillon Football. Massillon...
Toledo Central Catholic jumps in front fast to dismiss Lewis Center Olentangy Orange in convincing tilt
Toledo Central Catholic took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 40-10 for an Ohio high school football victory on September 2. The first quarter gave Toledo Central Catholic a 23-0 lead over Lewis Center Olentangy Orange.
Rootstown snatches victory over Mogadore Field
Rootstown surfed the tension to ride to a 27-21 win over Mogadore Field on September 2 in Ohio football. Mogadore Field started on steady ground by forging a 7-6 lead over Rootstown at the end of the first quarter.
GALLERY: Ashland Cross Country Invitational Division I Races
The Ashland Cross Country Invitational was held Saturday at Freer Field. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter) I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.
Point of emphasis: Wooster posts stop sign on New Philadelphia's offense
Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Wooster stopped New Philadelphia to the tune of a 21-0 shutout at Wooster High on September 2 in Ohio football action. The first quarter gave Wooster a 7-0 lead over New Philadelphia.
West Holmes makes Licking Valley walk the plank
It would have taken a herculean effort for Licking Valley to claim this one, and West Holmes wouldn't allow that in a 56-15 decision at West Holmes High on September 2 in Ohio football action. The first quarter gave West Holmes a 21-0 lead over Licking Valley.
Gibsonburg survives close clash with Sycamore Mohawk
Gibsonburg survived Sycamore Mohawk in a 28-22 win that had a seat-squirming feel in Ohio high school football action on September 2. The first quarter gave Gibsonburg a 6-0 lead over Sycamore Mohawk.
Ontario pulls away from Madison with 2nd-half surge
MADISON TOWNSHIP -- It's easy for high school football teams to see Madison fill the air with passes, and dabble in their own pyrotechnics. Ontario coach Aaron Eckert noted his team might have gotten away from its identity while battling the Rams on Friday night. But the Warriors rediscovered the formula that has led to their 3-0 start, flexed their muscle and controlled the second half to dismiss Madison 28-14 at Ram Field.
Zoom: Carey leaves Toledo Waite in its wake
Carey's river of points eventually washed away Toledo Waite in a 42-6 cavalcade at Toledo Waite High on September 2 in Ohio football action. Last season, Carey and Toledo Waite squared off with September 3, 2021 at Carey High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Former Shelby school buildings to become church, community center
SHELBY -- The new owner of the Auburn and Dowds elementary school buildings plans to invest more than $1.5 million in renovations over the next 12 months. Shelby City Schools sold both properties to Core Community Church last year. The district is opening a new pre-K to 8th grade facility.
Mansfield City Schools Hall of Fame welcomes 8 new members
MANSFIELD — The Mansfield City Schools Athletic Hall of Fame will open it doors to eight greats on Saturday at the Mansfield Senior High School. The eight newest members will be recognized during a pregame celebration Friday at Arlin Field. The Tygers will take on Massillon with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.
Columbus Bishop Hartley tames Tiffin Calvert's offense
Columbus Bishop Hartley's impenetrable defense prompted a 2-0 blanking of Tiffin Calvert in Ohio girls volleyball action on September 3. Recently on August 27 , Columbus Bishop Hartley squared off with Hilliard Davidson in a volleyball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
090322_football_vs_notredame_q102.jpg
No. 2 Ohio State beat No. 5 Notre Dame 21-10 in Saturday's season opener at Ohio Stadium. Ph…
Northmor's convoy passes Bucyrus
No quarter was granted as Northmor blunted Bucyrus' plans 27-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and second quarters.
Grove City shoots past Thomas Worthington with early burst
Grove City offered a model for success with a convincing 42-26 victory over Thomas Worthington on September 2 in Ohio football. Grove City drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Thomas Worthington after the first quarter.
New Albany finds its way to knock off Columbus Walnut Ridge
It didn't look good early, but New Albany wasn't painting a portrait, just a victory, which it earned with this 58-8 decision over Columbus Walnut Ridge on Friday during this Ohio football game. In recent action on August 19, Columbus Walnut Ridge faced off against Hilliard Davidson and New Albany...
North Canton Hoover explodes past Akron Garfield
North Canton Hoover's offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 41-6 win over Akron Garfield in Ohio high school football action on September 2. North Canton Hoover opened with a 21-6 advantage over Akron Garfield through the first quarter.
Boxed in: Warsaw River View's defense bottles Crooksville's attack
A vice-like defensive effort helped Warsaw River View squeeze Crooksville 36-0 in a shutout performance in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 2. Warsaw River View drew first blood by forging a 16-0 margin over Crooksville after the first quarter.
