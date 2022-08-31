Read full article on original website
houstonherald.com
Wanted Willow Springs man arrested by state patrol
A wanted Willow Springs man was arrested Saturday on probation violation charge, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Glen D. Wofford, 49, was wanted in Randolph County, and he was also cited for wearing no seat belt, the patrol said. He was taken to the Howell County Jail.
houstonherald.com
Man: Woman assaulted, tried to drown him at Licking residence
The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •Lisa M. Dodd, 59, of 8115 U.S. 63 in Houston, was issued citations for driving without a valid license and no insurance after a traffic stop on U.S. 63 on Aug. 23.
houstonherald.com
Police investigate missing rifle; wanted man arrested
The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:. •A 20-year-old Houston man reported on Aug. 22 that an American Tactical AR-15 rifle of his had been stolen. The man told an officer he had left the gun at a woman’s Wyn Street residence and it...
3 inmates die within 2 days in Licking, Mo
LICKING, Mo. – The South Central Correctional Center sent a release on September 1 stating that two inmates had died in the early hours of the morning on September 1 at the facility. The correctional center also sent a release on August 31 saying an inmate had died at about 6:30 am that morning. Kaleb […]
Missouri man drowns while swimming White River
OZARK COUNTY—A Missouri man drown while swimming just before 4p.m. Sunday in Ozark County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 21-year-old Ryan T. McGee of Moody, was wading in the north fork of the White River at Hammond Camp. He waded out too deep, went under and did not...
houstonherald.com
Dr. Larry Mayuga, retired prominent Texas County physician, passes away
A retired doctor who played a prominent role in the health of Texas County residents has passed away. Dr. Larry Mayuga, who practiced medicine from 1973 until his retirement in 2002 at Cabool, passed away Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in St. Louis. He was 85. He operated the Mayuga Clinic at Cabool and was chief of surgery at Texas County Memorial Hospital at Houston for many years. A hospital cafeteria — the Mayuga Café — is named in his honor for the big impact in providing healthcare in the county. The Mayugas were prominent in the Cabool community, and were active in an annual fundraiser that generated significant funds for Hospice of Care, a unit of Texas County Memorial Hospital.
KTLO
Area man drowns Sunday on North Fork of White River in Ozark County
A Howell County man has died following a drowning incident that occurred Sunday on the North Fork of the White River in Ozark County. According to the Ozark County Times, 21-year-old Ryan McGee of Moody was last seen at the fishing access south of the Hammond/North Fork Recreation Area’s Blue Spring at approximately 4 in the afternoon. He was seen going under water near Hammond Camp and did not resurface.
Laclede Record
Charges filed in Lebanon homicide
A 33-year-old Lebanon man has been charged with second degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Bobby Joe Langston. Lebanon Police reported that Kevin James Ash was charged in a homicide that occurred Wednesday in the 1100 block of West Elm Street. Ash is being held in the Laclede County Jail without bond. His arraignment is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Laclede County Courthouse. For more on this story see the LCR print or e-Edition.
933kwto.com
3 Inmates Dead at South Central Correctional Facility
According to a news release Thursday, three inmates at the South Central Correctional Facility in Licking have died within a 24-hour period. Kaleb Smith died early Wednesday morning, August 31, at around 6:30 a.m. Smith was serving time in prison for numerous charges, including burglary, forgery, stealing, and possession of...
Arrest made in Camden County homicide
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KMIZ) An arrest has been made in a recent Camden County homicide investigation. The Camden County Sheriff's Office said deputies were notified late Thursday night from the Laclede County Sheriff's Office that they had Jordan F. Jones in custody. The Sheriff's Office says Jones was later turned into the custody of Camden County The post Arrest made in Camden County homicide appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Jury finds father guilty in the starvation death of daughter in Dent County, Mo.
SALEM, Mo. (KY3) - A jury found a Dent County father guilty in the starving death of his adopted daughter. On Wednesday, the jury returned a verdict of second-degree murder and neglect of a child against Randall Abney. A judge set sentencing for November 18. His wife, Susan Abney, pleaded guilty to lesser charges in the case.
Homicide Investigation near Camdenton, Mo.
UPDATE: “Late Thursday night, 09-01-22, Camden County Sheriff’s Deputies received word from the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office that they had Jordan F Jones in custody. Jones is wanted by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office for the Tuesday night homicide of 43-year-old Michael S Varney at his home north of Camdenton. Camden County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Laclede County where Jones...
Ozark County Times
Man's body recovered after drowning at Blue Spring on North Fork River
The body of a Howell County man who drowned in the North Fork of the White River Sept. 4 has been recovered, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol pubic information officer Sgt. Eddie Young. Ryan McGee, 21, of Moody, was last seen at the fishing access south of the bridge...
houstonherald.com
DEATH NOTICE: Marion Hansen
Services for Marion Louise Hansen, 91, of Houston, are 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Visitation is 1 p.m. until service time. Send an online condolence.
houstonherald.com
Raymondville woman escapes injury in crash near Cuba
A Raymondville woman escaped injured Friday in a crash south of Cuba on Highway 19, the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a 2005 Honda CRV driven southbound by Timothy N. Morris, 37, of Steelville, slowed rapidly causing a 2023 Ford E-350 driven by Lisa K. Gonzalez, 49, of Raymondville, to strike the rear of the vehicle.
houstonherald.com
DEATH NOTICE: Kathleen Sawyer
Services for Kathleen Jewel Sawyer, 87, of Raymondville, are 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Send an online condolence.
Kait 8
BEAR AWARE: Police urge warning following bear sighting
THAYER, Mo. (KAIT) – Police in one Oregon County community are wanting you to be cautious after a recent bear sighting. The Thayer Police Department said the bear sighting happened on Thursday, Sept. 1 on West Highway. Officials reminded residents to exercise caution and common sense when walking near...
KYTV
SEE YOU LATER: Alligator shows up on porch of West Plains, Mo. home
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - An unusual visitor showed up on the porch of a West Plains family’s home on Monday. Nicole Meador shared an image with KY3 of an alligator. The female reptile stretched a couple of feet long. Police trapped the reptile in a trash can and...
houstonherald.com
JAMI LYNN CARMACK-VANCE
Jami Lynn Carmack-Vance, was born July 25, 1983, in Rolla, Mo., to Dennis Pryor and Lori Carmack-Miller. She passed away at her home in Hartshorn, Mo., on Aug. 31, 2022, at the age of 39. She was married to Jonathan Vance. Mrs. Carmack-Vance enjoyed thrifting and antiquing as well as...
houstonherald.com
Power out for some
A portion of the City of Houston was without electricity Saturday morning. The area was generally around West Highway 17 and southwardly on U.S. 63, officials said.
