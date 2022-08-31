A retired doctor who played a prominent role in the health of Texas County residents has passed away. Dr. Larry Mayuga, who practiced medicine from 1973 until his retirement in 2002 at Cabool, passed away Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in St. Louis. He was 85. He operated the Mayuga Clinic at Cabool and was chief of surgery at Texas County Memorial Hospital at Houston for many years. A hospital cafeteria — the Mayuga Café — is named in his honor for the big impact in providing healthcare in the county. The Mayugas were prominent in the Cabool community, and were active in an annual fundraiser that generated significant funds for Hospice of Care, a unit of Texas County Memorial Hospital.

