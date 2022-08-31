Read full article on original website
Related
iqstock.news
First Medical Spa in Batesville, MS, Crown Me Wellness Spa to open on September 7th
First medical spa in Batesville, MS, Crown Me Wellness Spa is set to open on the 7th of September. BATESVILLE, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crown Me Wellness Spa is the first medical spa in Batesville, MS. It is owned and operated by nurse practitioner Shana B. Smith. The soft launch is on September 7th.
10 Memphis and Mid-South names you might be mispronouncing
Tchulahoma Road: This is a fairly major road that crosses the state line from Memphis into Mississippi, but how do you pronounce a road name that begins with “Tch”? A clue is in the slightly different spelling of another road in Fayette County, and a town in Mississippi: Chulahoma, which leaves off the silent T […]
actionnews5.com
Delta Fair returns to Mid-South in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 17th annual Delta Fair and Music Festival returns to the Memphis area Friday afternoon. Fairgrounds at Agricenter International will open at 4 p.m. Friday. The fair will be open at varying times everyday following until Sept. 11. Fair Director Mark Lovell said the fair will...
City of Memphis details Labor Day trash pick-up schedule
The City of Memphis has released an official reminder regarding trash pick-up the week of Labor Day, beginning Monday, Sept. 5. The solid waste management schedule differs from normal trash pick-up in that, with Monday as Labor Day, each pick up day is one day behind. There is no pick-up on Monday, according to the City of Memphis' graphic.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnews5.com
901 Day celebrates with the first ever Grizz Bash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 901 day celebration started with a packed crowd outside the Fed Ex Forum tonight for the 901 Day Grizz Bash. The 901 Day Grizz Bash offered Family-friendly activities such as face painting, a dunk tank, and photo pops. One Memphian said, “It gives us the...
actionnews5.com
A current U.S. Mississippi district attorney died Sunday morning
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - John Champion passed away this morning according to Clay Joiner, current U.S. District Attorney for the Northern District of Mississippi; Ben Creekmore District Attorney of the Third Circuit Court Oxford, MS; and John Weddle President of the Mississippi Prosecutors Association. Champion graduated from the University of...
actionnews5.com
USPS to host job fair in Olive Branch
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - The United States Postal Service (USPS) is hosting a job fair in Olive Branch on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The job fair will be held at the Olive Branch Post Office located at 8850 Midsouth Drive and will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m, according to the release.
fox13memphis.com
PHOTOS: Welcome to the 901! Babies born in Memphis on 901 Day
901 DAY BABIES Meet Cayden Cashmere Christian Turnage, born on September 1, 2022 at 7 pounds and 2 ounces and measuring 21 inches long at Methodist. Mother Brittany and father Colin are excited to welcome Cayden to Memphis on 901 Day. (Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare)
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mississippi Man Who Stole Plane from Tupelo Airport Identified, Posts “Goodbye” Message on Facebook
UPDATE (11:35 a.m.) WTVA has also confirmed that Cory Patterson of Shannon, MS was the pilot of a stolen plane that was taken into custody after landing safely in a Benton County field northwest of Tupelo. Patterson was allegedly employed at the Tupelo airport and threatened to crash into a...
localmemphis.com
Can Memphis repeat Jackson's water crisis?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Jackson, Mississippi works to restore usable water to its residents, many are wondering could something like what's happening there also occur in Memphis, a city that often struggles with its aging infrastructure. The Mayor of Jackson says the current crisis there stems from up to...
desotocountynews.com
Two-year aviation program to center at Olive Branch Airport
Southwest Tennessee Community College program is the first of its type in Tennessee. The Olive Branch Airport is becoming an education center as well as a transportation center, with the addition of a new aviation program to work out of the airport through Southwest Tennessee Community College. A recent Open...
Amy Weirich to be sworn in as Special Council for D.A. Mark E. Davidson
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich will be sworn in Thursday, September 1 as the official Special Council for District Attorney General Mark E. Davidson’s Office, representing Judicial District 25 and serving Fayette, Hardeman, Lauderdale, McNairy and Tipton Counties . The swearing in ceremony...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
violetskyadventures.com
The Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum
Once a key part of helping escaped slaves on the Underground Railroad, Slave Haven is now a museum dedicated to sharing the tales of those who successfully made their way to freedom. The museum shares with visitors how a series of tunnels and trap doors allowed travelers to stay hidden. It also provides actual artifacts from the time period.
tippahnews.com
Breaking: Plane appears to have crashed near Tippah County
The plane that threated to crash in Tupelo at Walmart has crashed near Tippah County in Benton county on Friendship Church Road. The plane left Tupelo airport early Saturday morning. It appears to have crashed in Tippah County around 10 am, according to the flight path of the aircraft which shows that it is no longer in air.
desotocountynews.com
Landscaper listed among largest landscaping companies
Michael Hatcher and Associates, a top landscaping company located in Olive Branch, has landed on a list of the largest companies of its type in America. According to trade publication Landscape Management, Hatcher is listed at number 117 among the LM Top 150. The Top 150 list represents the top one percent of all landscape industry companies.
City watch issued for 3-year-old boy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A city watch has been issued for 3-year-old Ketas Mebane by the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said that Mebane was last seen with his aunt, Antwanett "Shantai" Thompson, after leaving a family members house in the 1500 block of Cella Street. Mebane was last seen...
Memphis school board taps Williams as interim superintendent
The chief financial officer of Memphis-Shelby County Schools will serve as interim superintendent during the search to replace Joris Ray, who resigned last week while under investigation over claims that he abused his power and violated district policies.The board voted unanimously Tuesday to name Toni Williams to the interim role. Board member Althea Greene, who nominated Willams, emphasized her long track record of success with the district and said the board wanted...
memphismagazine.com
Look! A Hungry Fisherman Menu from the 1970s
A few weeks ago, I told you — or at least reminded you — of the Hungry Fisherman restaurants in Memphis. These were incredibly popular establishments, packed to the rafters every night of the week, and that original post attracted a lot of attention because so many Memphians still have so many fond memories of the place.
actionnews5.com
Miss. State outlasts Memphis after lengthy lightning delay
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - After a quick 7-0 lead by Mississippi State over Memphis in Starkville, things came to an abrupt halt. A lightning delay kept the two teams off the field for more than two hours as storms moved through the area, and Memphis appeared to be more flustered than Mississippi State by the break.
hotnewhiphop.com
Finesse2Tymes Talks Signing With Moneybagg Yo & Is Boo'd Up With Erica Banks
Finesse2Tymes is a rapper hailing from Memphis, Tennessee. Born Ricky Hampton, the artist has garnered quite the fanbase in the city, now he's preparing to make his presence known across the nation. Finesse was released from prison earlier this year, but he's wasted no time dropping music, getting signed, and starting a new relationship.
Comments / 0