Bakersfield Californian
Police say 5 shot at house party in Northern California
CHICO, Calif. (AP) — Five people were shot early Saturday at a house party in Northern California, police said. All five were taken by ambulance to a hospital after the shooting broke out around 1:45 a.m., the Chico Police Department said in a statement. Three have since been released.
Bakersfield Californian
State lawmakers reject bill to curb farms’ water pumping
California lawmakers punted on a proposal to rein in agricultural groundwater pumping as drought continues to grip California and more than a thousand domestic wells have run dry. A bill by Assemblyman Steve Bennett, D-Santa Barbara, would have added hurdles to obtain a permit to drill an agricultural well. Though...
Bakersfield Californian
Northern California wildfire burns homes, causes injuries
WEED, Calif. (AP) — A fast-moving wildfire in rural Northern California injured several people Friday, destroyed multiple homes and forced thousands of residents to flee, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. The blaze dubbed the Mill Fire started on or near the property of...
Bakersfield Californian
LEONARD PITTS: Captain Florida the opportunist
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was walking down the street when he heard it — the blood-curdling sound of children being ruthlessly exposed to diversity. Faster than you can say, "political hack," he ducked behind a handy mango tree. Moments later, gone was the mild-mannered governor of a great southeastern state. In his place, clad in the teal unitard and pink cape that strike terror in purveyors of compassion everywhere, stood ... Captain Florida!
Bakersfield Californian
DAN WALTERS: California finally regains jobs lost in COVID-19 recession
For months, Gov. Gavin Newsom habitually crowed about California’s recovery from the recession that hit the state when he shut down much of its economy to battle COVID-19. By cherrypicking monthly employment statistics, Newsom claimed that the state was leading the nation in job gains, even when California’s unemployment rate was near the highest of any state, topping out at 16.1 percent with more than 2.6 million Californians having lost their jobs.
Bakersfield Californian
Plastics recycler plans site cleanup in Oildale
Hazardous materials cleanup work is expected to begin later this year at a plastics recycling operation next to Meadows Field Airport that state regulators worry may have contaminated the area's soil, surface water and groundwater with lead, sulfuric acid, hydrocarbons and volatile organic compounds. Troy, Ala.-based KW Plastics of California...
Bakersfield Californian
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:. 1st:7 Eureka-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:43.01. (1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 43.01) Estimated jackpot: $143,000. ¶ To win the grand...
