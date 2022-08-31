For months, Gov. Gavin Newsom habitually crowed about California’s recovery from the recession that hit the state when he shut down much of its economy to battle COVID-19. By cherrypicking monthly employment statistics, Newsom claimed that the state was leading the nation in job gains, even when California’s unemployment rate was near the highest of any state, topping out at 16.1 percent with more than 2.6 million Californians having lost their jobs.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO