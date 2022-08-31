ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Cornered’: How ‘The Sandman’ Star Kirby Howell-Baptiste Relaxes

Kirby Howell-Baptiste might play Death in Netflix’s hit adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman, but she was very lively when sharing with us more about herself in TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s studio, sponsored by Hollywood unBranded, at San Diego Comic-Con. In addition to taking us...
tvinsider.com

‘Last Light’: 3 Reasons to Watch Peacock’s Matthew Fox-Led Drama

Lost anchor Matthew Fox bursts back onto TV after a 12-year absence in this action thriller based on Alex Scarrow’s bestseller. Read on for three reasons to turn on Last Light. We repeat: Matthew Fox. He plays petrochemist Andy Yeats. After the global oil supply is contaminated, “He finds...
digitalspy.com

Why everyone quit NCIS

NCIS is one of television's longest-running (and most successful) shows, having aired over 400 episodes and churned out three spin-off series: NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, and 2021's new series NCIS: Hawaii. With a dedicated fan-base and jaw-dropping storylines in abundance, it's no wonder why CBS renews the naval...
hotnewhiphop.com

Former Zoey 101 Star Protests In Front Of Nickelodeon's Headquarters

Earlier this month, Jennette McCurdy released her memoir, I'm Glad My Mom Died. Filled with her life's memories, the book touched on several different triumphs she was forced to face. Despite dealing with an overbearing and abusive mother, the actress also had troubles while working with Nickelodeon, the television channel that caters to children.
Outsider.com

Major Netflix Series Ending After Season 4

This year has brought a lot of changes for Netflix. Already, we’ve seen the addition of ad-supported content, password sharing crackdowns, and, as usual, the conclusion of some of our favorite series. Earlier this summer, the streamer’s subscribers were forced to bid goodbye to the cast of Ozark as the series came to an abrupt and permanent halt. Now though, another fan-favorite series faces its conclusion and that’s the popular action-adventure title, The Umbrella Academy.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: How Many Kids Does Mark Harmon’s Leroy Gibbs Have?

During his time with the NCIS team, Mark Harmon’s Leroy Gibbs served as a fatherly presence for his agents, which likely came from his being a dad to one child, a little girl named Kelly. But sadly, his time with her was short. And losing her set the tone for his character’s stoic yet loving personality throughout the series.
