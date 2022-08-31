ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Glaze
5d ago

The last of the modern muscle car. Now, those soy milk drinking people are going to neuter the Chargers and Challengers

David A.P.
5d ago

Nothing beats the 60s, early 70s originals. And that will be especially true once all this electric junk comes out.

Dennis Barkley
5d ago

Dodge made the Challenger look like the Challenger back in the day. I wish Chevy could make a '70 Chevelle type body style

