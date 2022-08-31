ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

48hills.org

Police racism, police violence, a hiatus on the Amazon tax ….

It was so sad and weird to read about the death of Al Saracevic, who spend a long career in daily newspapers in San Francisco. He died Aug. 27, tragically, at just 52. We were not close, but we were colleagues in that sense that we have been in the same line of work for so many years. And just two days before he died, we had an extended email chat about our disagreements on politics in this city.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Aug. 17-30: Brentwood Police Calls

The following is a sampling of the Brentwood Police Calls reported between August 17-30 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Brentwood. 8/25 – American Ave/Balfour: RESP POINTED A BLK 7 INCH KNIFE AT VICTIMS. Burglary – Auto. 8/19 – Tradition Way: RP...
BRENTWOOD, CA
oaklandside.org

Oakland gets not 1 but 2 large Pride celebrations for 2022

Since 2008, Oakland’s LGBTQ community has celebrated Pride on the first weekend in September with a parade and a holiday weekend’s-worth of festivities all around town. But Oakland Pride has had to drastically scale back its activities over the past two years, moving the celebration entirely online in 2020 and 2021 due to financial difficulties and the effects of the pandemic.
OAKLAND, CA
sanjoseinside.com

U.S. Judge Hands Down Four-year Sentence for 23 Robberies in Santa Clara County and East Bay

A Union City man was sentenced Thursday to 48 months in federal prison for multiple robberies of small stores and gas stations in Santa Clara County and East Bay communities. Nelson Enrike Ramirez, 41, of Union City, California, was charged in December 2021 with committing robberies in November 2020 of a 7-Eleven convenience store in Campbell and a 7-Eleven in Fremont.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Oakland#Security Guards#Summer School#K12#Protest#Parker Elementary School
KRON4 News

2 prisoners escape Contra Costa County detention center

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two prisoners escaped the Marsh Creek Detention Facility Sunday afternoon, the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff announced. Authorities are searching for two men who escaped the facility at 12000 Marsh Creek Road. The first incarcerated individual is a 33-year-old Hispanic man who is 5-foot-6 and approximately 140 […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
sanjoseinside.com

Nurses Picket Kaiser Permanent, Complain of Short Staffing and Stalled Contract Talks

Nurses from Kaiser Permanente facilities in the greater Bay Area and throughout the state picketed Thursday to protest the health care giant's alleged refusal to address concerns about health, safety and short staffing, according to the union California Nurses Association/National Nurses United. Registered nurses and nurse practitioners from 22 Kaiser...
SAN JOSE, CA
sfrichmondreview.com

Commentary: Quentin L. Kopp

Upon reviewing local and state ballot measures, your scribe was reminded of an anonymous quip: “America is a land of opportunity. Everybody can become a taxpayer.”. Question of the month: When will Shamann Walton resign from presidency of the Board of Supervisors and, better yet, from the Board itself? His repeated use of a racial slur and vulgarity to a sheriff’s cadet ensuring Walton entered City Hall without any prohibited weapons constitutes disparagement and an insult of the most disgusting nature. Yet the Board of Supervisors does nothing to this loathsome member of the City “family!” One “family” member stated to me last month he would never vote to disrobe Walton. Don’t you love double standards?
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ocscanner.news

BERKELEY: BOAT INJURY LEADS TO IMPALEMENT

Emergency personnel was on the scene of an accident involving a boating injury near N. Sunset. The injured male is said to have some sort of object impaled in him. Landing zone set at J Street Marina. Victim was transported to hospital by medevac. No additional information is available at this time.
BERKELEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Oakland Firefighters Rescue Baby From Hot Car

One family is grateful after Oakland firefighters rescued their baby who was in a hot car. According to fire officials, the family accidentally locked their keys inside their car along with their six-month old baby Sunday in East Oakland. Luckily, the crew at Oakland Fire Station 20 was able to...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Photo of suspect in East Oakland attempted rape, robbery released

OAKLAND –  Police have released the photo of a man suspected in an attempted rape and robbery in East Oakland earlier this week.Around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 2900 block of Parker Avenue in the city's Eastmont Hills neighborhood. The victim told officers they were walking in the area when an armed suspect approached and said to "shut up." Police said the victim was tackled to the ground by the suspect and was sexually assaulted. The victim screamed for help and yelled for someone to call police, prompting the suspect to run away.Before leaving the scene, the suspect took the victim's cell phone, police said.In the photo, the man is seen wearing a red jacket with what appears to be University of Wisconsin logo on his sleeve and a beanie. A police description said he was wearing a blue beanie, a red jacket with "Wisconsin" on the front, dark pants and red shoes. He is described as a man in his 30s and standing 5'10" tall.Anyone who may recognize the suspect or who may have information about the case is asked to call the department's Special Victims Unit at 510-238-9641 or the tip line at 510-238-7950.
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police bust illegal casino; 4 arrested

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police took down an illegal casino. Police spent a month investigating the casino before breaking up the operation Thursday on 17th Avenue, not far from San Antonio Park. The police say they seized four semi-automatic weapons, 12 gaming machines, 15 pounds of marijuana, and $3,000 in...
OAKLAND, CA

