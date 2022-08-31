Read full article on original website
Morning Sun
Car accident causes one fatality and a damaged garage
A car accident at Broadway and Summerton Road resulted in a vehicle crashing into resident’s garage and the fatality of a car passenger. The incident involved the 19-year-old female driver of a 2011 Black GMC Terrain from Beaverton and the 80-year-old female driver of 2010 White Ford Ecosport from Howard City. An 81-year-old male passenger from Howard City was riding in the Ecosport.
Morning Sun
Boil water advisory lifted in Mt. Pleasant
Mt. Pleasant has announced the boil water advisory has been lifted throughout the city, and consumption of drinking water may resume immediately. After two rounds of testing, all water samples have passed. Residents may notice the smell of chlorine in water, due to Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s (EGLE) request for elevated chlorine during the boil water advisory.
Morning Sun
Viral post heralds Rosebush diner’s reopening
Saturday morning, while most everyone was sleeping, Chris Bair was preparing to officially reopen his popular Rosebush diner by dropping a social media post. The post was the first firm hint about the future of Roz’s Diner. “OPEN!!! Fri,Sat,Sun 8-1:30 Lots to do and it won’t be perfect but...
