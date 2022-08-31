Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nikki Giovanni retires after 35 years at Virginia TechCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
Roanoke Labor Day Parade will be held on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Organizations in the Roanoke Valley support Suicide Prevention Awareness MonthCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Former Roanoke City Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. files a lawsuit to be reinstatedCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Salem Civic Center will begin a clear bag policy during the Gary Allan Concert on September 17Cheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
Related
ACC rivals pile on Virginia Tech losing to Old Dominion again
ACC rivals couldn’t contain their raucous laughter as Virginia Tech was upset by Old Dominion for the second time since 2018. Somewhere along the way, Virginia Tech got really bad at football. And their ACC rivals think that’s hilarious. On Friday night the Hokies got their 2022 season...
Hokiesports.com
First Half Lookback: Virginia Tech Football trails Old Dominion 10-7
The first half is in the books in Norfolk, and Virginia Tech football trails Old Dominion 10-7. Tech outgained ODU 198-101 on offense over the first two quarters. The Hokies went 3-of-9 on third down and held the Monarchs to one third-down conversion on seven tries. Tech owned a slight edge in the time of possession battle, holding the ball for 16:52 compared to 13:08 for Old Dominion.
Hokiesports.com
Tech opens 2022-23 season at Fighting Irish Classic
BLACKSBURG – Ahead of the start of the 2022-23 season, Virginia Tech men's golf returns a roster that's mixed with five upperclassmen, including two fifth years, and three underclassmen. That blend of experience will be put to the test at this weekend's Fighting Irish Classic, which gets underway Sunday at the Warren Golf Course in South Bend, Indiana.
Hokiesports.com
What to Watch: Virginia Tech Football at Old Dominion
After many months of anticipation, it's finally time for new head coach Brent Pry and the Hokies to officially kick off their 2022 campaign. Below are some storylines Hokie Nation should keep an eye out for during tonight's game between Virginia Tech and Old Dominion at 7 p.m. ET on ESPNU.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hokiesports.com
2022 Football Broadcast Information
Opponent Date Kickoff TV Stream In-Stadium Freq SiriusXM Audio Stats. Boston College Saturday, September 10 8:00 p.m. ACCN 105.3 FM Listen Follow. Wofford Saturday, September 17 11:00 a.m. ACCN 105.3 FM Listen Follow. West Virginia Thursday, September 22 7:30 p.m. ESPN 105.3 FM Listen Follow. at North Carolina Saturday, October...
carolinablitz.com
Biggest Crowd Ever: Everything You Need to Know About UNC vs App State
Carolina visits Appalachian State on Saturday, Sept. 3 in just the third all-time meeting between the two in-state schools and the first game held in Boone. The Tar Heels earned a 56-16 home win over the Mountaineers in the season opener of the 1940 season. In 2019, the Mountaineers picked...
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to Virginia Tech’s spectacular FG botch
When thinking of the worst things that can happen on a field goal attempt, something like a blocked field goal getting returned for a touchdown or a kick-six will usually come to mind. And while those require mistakes from the kicking team, they also require great plays from the opposing team. Virginia Tech’s disastrous field goal attempt during Friday’s game against Old Dominion was a different story.
Hokiesports.com
Tech cross country squads open season in Blacksburg
BLACKSBURG – The Virginia Tech men's and women's cross country teams will begin their 2022 season by hosting the Virginia Tech Invitational in Blacksburg, Va., Friday, Sept. 2. The women's 4k will start at 6:00 p.m. followed by the men's 6k at 6:30 p.m. Live Results. Senior Antonio Lopez...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hokiesports.com
Virginia Tech hosts Hokie Invitational
BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech volleyball team returns home to host the Hokie Invitational this Friday and Saturday. The Hokies will take on Coppin State, Marist and Old Dominion over the two-day tournament. SCHEDULE. Friday, Sept. 2 – Virginia Tech vs. Coppin State | Noon | Live Stats |...
Hokiesports.com
Hokie Events: Sept. 1-5
With fall sports in full swing, Virginia Tech has a full schedule this weekend, as cross country, volleyball, men's soccer and women's soccer will be in action at home, while Tech football and men's golf have their season openers on the road. For more information on who each team will play, the dates of those matchups and promotions at home events, read below.
Hokiesports.com
Hokies open home slate against Radford on Friday
BLACKSBURG – After playing a daunting pair of road contests to open the 2022 season, Virginia Tech men's soccer starts its home slate at 7 p.m. on Friday night against Radford at Thompson Field. MATCH DETAILS. Date & Time: Friday, Sept. 2 | 7 p.m. Location: Thompson Field (Blacksburg,...
With UNC coming to town, App State and Boone brace for a Saturday unlike any other
Boone and Western North Carolina locals have been waiting almost 100 years for UNC to visit App State in football. The wait ends Saturday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Old Dominion vs. Virginia Tech: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Last Season Records: Old Dominion 6-7; Virginia Tech 6-7 The Virginia Tech Hokies and the Old Dominion Monarchs will face off at 7 p.m. ET Sept. 2 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for the Hokies (6-7), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Old Dominion struggled last year, too, ending up 6-7.
wfxrtv.com
Friday Night Blitz Week 2 : Salem at Franklin County
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WFXR) — Highlights from the Week 2 match-up between Salem and Franklin County from Cy Dillon Stadium in Rocky Mount, Va. The Spartans defeated the Eagles, 33-32.
cardinalnews.org
People are moving out of Lynchburg and Roanoke. Where are they going?
Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. Day 1: More people are moving out of Northern Virginia than moving in. Day 2: Urban crescent sees people moving out; rural Virginia sees people moving in. Day 3: People are moving out of...
cardinalnews.org
People are moving into rural Virginia. Where are they coming from?
Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. On Monday, I looked at some Internal Revenue Service migration data that shows how people are moving out of Northern Virginia. On Tuesday, I wrote about how that same data shows that more people...
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7 “Here @ Home” show debuts September 12
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7 is launching a new afternoon newscast Monday, September 12 at 3 p.m. “Here @ Home” will be anchored by Natalie Faunce, Kate Capodanno and Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell. The hour-long show is designed to be a “community” conversation, taking a “deeper dive” into some of...
Roanoke Legislators Asked To Explain Why Virginians Are Now Forced To Follow California Regulations
As reported here, in late August California voted to ban the sale of all new gas or diesel powered cars and trucks in the Golden State as of 2035. However, there are intermediary steps to gradually force out the sale of such vehicles, beginning in 2026. What is surprising many Virginians, however, is the fact […]
Ridership on Amtrak’s Virginia Routes Hits All-Time High
State-supported trains see nearly 30 percent increase The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) and Amtrak have announced that ridership on its state-supported trains hit an all-time high in July with more than 110,000 passengers traveling. This is an increase of 28.9 percent over June of 2022 and an increase of 19.8 percent over pre-pandemic ridership […]
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Carla Sue’s Smokehouse BBQ
BASSETT, Va. (WDBJ) - Hometown Eats is all about showcasing the favorite and sometimes well-known restaurants in our area. Every now and then we find one that is a true hidden gem like Carla Sue’s Smokehouse BBQ in Bassett. “If you love BBQ then you need to come here....
Comments / 0