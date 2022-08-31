ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros Prospect Whitcomb Tops Off Resurgent August

By Kenny Van Doren
 4 days ago

Shay Whitcomb clubbed two home runs and drove in eight runs for Double-A Corpus Christi on Tuesday night.

Once rated a Houston Astros' top-30 prospect by MLB Pipeline, Shay Whitcomb got off to a slow start in his second minor-league season. The now 23-year-old is riding a hot August , topped off by a two-homer night, one being a grand slam, with eight RBI on Tuesday.

Batting fifth, Whitcomb tallied three extra-base hits and a career-high eight runs driven in. Prior to Tuesday, the righty had never driven in more than four runs in a single professional game.

The Corpus Christi Hooks stomped the San Antonio Missions, 11-4, with Whitcomb accounting for nearly three-fourths of the teams' run production. On the month, Whitcomb is slashing a season-best .287/.340/.632 with 15 extra-base hits and 16 RBI.

