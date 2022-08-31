Read full article on original website
Putin walks awkwardly as he lays flowers on Mikhail Gorbachev’s open casket after denying ex-Soviet leader state funeral
RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin appeared to walk awkwardly as he laid flowers at the open casket of ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, sparking fresh health concerns. The first and last president of the USSR, Gorbachev died in Moscow at the age of 91 on Tuesday. Today, Putin made a rare public...
Factbox-Honour or Disgrace - How Russia Has Buried Its Past Leaders
(Reuters) - Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, will be buried on Saturday in Moscow's Novodevichy cemetery but there is no official day of mourning and it will not be a state funeral. Here are some details of the funerals and burials of previous Soviet and Russian...
Russian Diaspora in Germany Holds Rare Rally Against Sanctions
COLOGNE, Germany (Reuters) - Some 2,000 mostly Russian-speaking protesters marched in the western city of Cologne on Sunday to demand Germany stop supporting Ukraine and drop sanctions it imposed after Moscow invaded its neighbour earlier this year. The rally, organised by Russian-speaking diaspora groups in the city, was met by...
Zelenskiy Aide Posts Photo of Ukraine Soldiers Taking Back Southern Village
(Reuters) - A senior aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday posted an image of soldiers raising the Ukrainian flag over a village he labeled as being in a southern region Kyiv has been targeting in a new counter-offensive. "Vysokopillya. Kherson region. Ukraine. Today," Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the...
Myanmar Junta Chief Makes Another Visit to Russia
(Reuters) - Myanmar's junta leader was on a visit to Russia on Monday, his second trip there in less than two months, as Myanmar's ruling military tries to shore up one of its few diplomatic alliances as it comes under growing international pressure. Senior General Min Aung Hlaing has been...
Israeli Attacks Squeeze Iranian Aerial Supplies to Syria, Sources Say
AMMAN (Reuters) - Israel has intensified strikes on Syrian airports to disrupt Tehran's increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon including Hezbollah, regional diplomatic and intelligence sources told Reuters. Tehran has adopted air transport as a more reliable means of ferrying military...
Novaya Gazeta, One of Russia's Last Independent Media, Banned by Court
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Novaya Gazeta, one of the last independent news outlets still publishing inside Russia, was stripped of its media licence on Monday, and in effect banned from operating. Russia's media watchdog Rozkomnadzor had accused the publication of failing to provide documents related to a change of ownership in 2006.
Two IAEA Staff Expected to Stay at Nuclear Plant on 'Permanent Basis' Ukraine
KYIV (Reuters) -Two IAEA mission members are expected to stay at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant on a "permanent basis," Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom said on Monday, adding that four other representatives had left the station's territory. The Ukrainian power plant was captured by Russia in March but continues...
Ukraine Dispatches Its Biggest Grain Convoy of U.N. Deal So Far - Ministry
(Reuters) - Ukraine said it had dispatched its biggest convoy of grain vessels under a U.N.-brokered deal so far after 13 ships set sail from its ports on Sunday carrying 282,500 tonnes of agricultural products to foreign markets. The cargo bound for eight countries was loaded at the Black Sea...
Kremlin Blames Europe for Nord Stream 1 Halt, Saying Sanctions Hamper Maintenance
(Reuters) - The Kremlin blamed European politicians on Sunday for keeping shut the Nord Stream 1, one of its main gas supply routes, saying their economic sanctions on Russia had hindered Gazprom's maintenance of the pipeline. State-controlled Gazprom announced on Friday that main pipeline to Germany would remain closed indefinitely,...
Two Russian Embassy Staff Dead, 11 Hurt in Suicide Bomb Blast in Kabul
KABUL (Reuters) -Two Russian embassy staff in Kabul were killed when a suicide bomber detonated explosives near the entrance of the embassy, in a blast that injured 11 others, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday. Police said two people had died in the incident but did not give their...
Zelenskiy Says Ukraine Takes Three Settlements in South, East
(Reuters) -President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday marked progress in a counter-offensive Ukraine that began last week, thanking his forces for taking two settlements in the south, a third in the east, as well as additional territory in the east of the country. He did not say precisely where the territories...
'No Time to Waste on Brexit': EU Uneasy About Truss as UK Leader
PARIS/LONDON/BERLIN (Reuters) - Europe is anticipating the prospect of Liz Truss as Britain's next prime minister with a mixture of irritation and unease: diplomats say that with the war in Ukraine and rampant inflation, the last thing they need is another Brexit battle. Frontrunner in a ruling Conservative party contest...
Ukraine's Zelenskiy Announces Probe After Grenade Explosion Injures 15
(Reuters) - Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday said a criminal investigation was opened into an explosion of a grenade launcher at a children's event in Chernihiv that wounded several people. Fifteen people, including eight children, were wounded in the accident at an unplanned exhibition of military equipment on Saturday...
Pope Dissolves Knights of Malta Leadership, Issues New Constitution
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Saturday dissolved the leadership of the Knights of Malta, the global Catholic religious order and humanitarian group, and installed a provisional government ahead of the election of a new Grand Master. The change, which the pope issued in a decree, came after five...
Iran Demands Closure of IAEA Probes for 'Sustainable' Nuclear Deal
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran is seeking the closure of the U.N. nuclear agency's investigation of its nuclear activities among other guarantees, in order to revive the country's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, a senior Iranian official said on Monday. "An end to the agency's probes is part of the guarantees...
Putin No-Show at Gorbachev Funeral Sends Deliberate Message - Veteran Journalist
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to stay away from the funeral on Saturday of Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader, sends a deliberate message that underlines his differing view of the world, one of Russia's most prominent journalists has said. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin had...
Turkish Court Orders Pro-Kurdish Politician Jailed on Terrorism Charge
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A Turkish court has ordered the pre-trial jailing of a pro-Kurdish member of parliament on a terrorism charge, Istanbul police and her lawyer said, while her party called the detention illegitimate and unethical. Semra Guzel, a member of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), had her parliamentary immunity...
Ukraine's Naftogaz Hopes to Supply Europe With Gas for Next Heating Season - CEO
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's state-owned energy company Naftogaz is working hard to increase natural gas production, and could supply gas to European countries in time for next year's heating season, chief executive Yuriy Vitrenko told Reuters. Russia's Ukraine invasion on Feb. 24 and its curbing of gas supplies to Germany...
Sri Lanka Bill to Trim President's Powers Likely to Become Law Within Weeks-Minister
COLOMBO (Reuters) -Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said on Monday a constitutional amendment bill trimming presidential powers is expected to become law in a couple of weeks. "The new amendment will reduce presidential powers and bring back participatory governance," Sabry told reporters at the foreign ministry. The bill, which...
