Bryan Dijkhuizen

T.J. Maxx Is Pulling Products, Along With Marshalls

Regrettably, this is not the first time that TJX Companies has been criticized for recalling items; this is only the most recent incident. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling Gorgeous Velvet Chairs You'd Never Expect Came From a Discount Retailer

Click here to read the full article. We have to admit that when we go shopping at Costco there’s usually one thing in particular we have our hearts set on finding: dessert. The Costco bakery section is basically paradise on Earth to anyone with a sweet tooth. But there’s another Costco category that has gotten harder and harder to resist: the furniture section. Our obsession with Costco furniture started when they began selling affordable alternatives to the TikTok cloud couch, and since then we’ve added everything from console tables to Adirondack chairs to our carts. But the latest Costco furniture...
SheKnows

Costco's New Swinging Outdoor Lounger Is So Gorgeous, Shoppers Are Buying It for Their Living Rooms

We have a confession: even though there are so many great patio furniture options these days, and even though you can find gorgeous outdoor decor to suit almost any style, we’re still guilty of bringing a bunch of our indoor stuff outside when the weather gets nice. Sure, it might not be as resistant to the bleaching powers of the sun, and it might need to be taken inside when it starts to rain, but the look it sometimes just that worth it. On the flipside, lots of outdoor furniture, even the fancy kind, looks like it belongs outdoors…until recently....
MarketRealist

Buying Amazon Return Pallets and Reselling Products Can Be a Profitable Side Hustle

Amazon is one of the top 10 most valuable companies in the world, giving retail brands and small businesses an easy platform to sell their products. It’s also a useful platform for reselling items, giving entrepreneurs an alternative to generating e-commerce revenue. But there is one method of making money that Amazon doesn’t talk about, and that’s through Amazon return pallets.
Curbed

The House That Yankee Candle Built

The reviews of Yankee Candle’s top-selling Vanilla Cupcake speak for themselves. “It’s a great candle for the kitchen,” one happy customer observes. “Working from home is just a little bit more pleasant with a candle beside my daily grind,” writes another. Just this week, a buyer named Jennifer Chastain awarded the candle five stars and remarked that it “smells the whole living room up.” This is the kind of consumer devotion that built founder Michael James Kittredge II a 16-bedroom estate in western Massachusetts. And it can now be yours for $23 million.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi fans in love with £89 Specialbuy that is 'half the cost of using an oven'

Aldi rarely misses with its Specialbuys, and this time round is no excepetion. The budget supermarket has impressed fans with its latest kitchen device, which is handy during the cost of living crisis. Its Ambiano Multi Cooker grabbed the attention of shoppers, with some claiming it is much cheaper than...
Kiplinger

Amazon Layaway: A New Perk of Amazon Prime

If you’re old enough to have parents who bought items on layaway (or did it yourself), you’ll understand Amazon’s latest perk for Amazon Prime: Amazon Layaway. It’s available now, mostly pitched to back-to-school shopping, but many remember layaway generally as a department store holiday staple in the decades following World War II. The idea was – and is – this: You’d reserve big purchases like Christmas toys for the kids well ahead of the big day, and pay the store’s layaway department a portion of the final tab every few weeks until the item was paid for and ready to be retrieved, wrapped and delivered to eager children or other recipients.
hypebeast.com

A Gamer Is Selling His Collection of Almost Every Console Ever Made For $1 Million USD

A French collector by the handle Kario30 is now selling his massive collection of almost every single video game console ever made for a whopping $1 million USD over on eBay. The entire collection includes some 2,400 different machines that span the past half a century and covers basically every brand you can imagine, with all the standard and different colored versions of consoles/handhelds and even limited editions accounted for.
AOL Corp

Nordstrom: Shoppers won't even buy clearance items right now

Most analysts would agree Nordstrom has arguably the best-looking department stores and customer service in the game. Even those great attributes don't appear to be enough currently, though, as U.S. consumers shun discretionary purchases like apparel with inflation raging. The stress on consumer budgets has reached a point where a trip to the sales rack at a Nordstrom store or the clearance section at a Nordstrom Rack are off the table for the time being, execs hinted on an earnings call late Tuesday.
ETOnline.com

Nordstrom Rack Labor Day Sale 2022: Get an Extra 40% Off Boots, Sweaters, Handbags and More Fall Fashion

Nordstrom Rack's Labor Day Sale has arrived in time to prepare for the new season. With Fall almost here, it's time to put away your summer clothes and head to Nordstrom Rack's Clearance section to get an extra 40% off the cozy sweaters, designer hats, Kate Spade handbags and Chelsea boots. If you've been keeping your eye on fall styles, waiting for the first chance to grab them on sale — now is your time. The retailer has Labor Day deals up to 95% off and these sales are unbeatable.
Us Weekly

These Anti-Anxiety Bracelets Are Like Wearable Forms of Self-Care

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We all have our favorite forms of self-care. We meditate, we do yoga, we go for a run, we read books, we watch sitcoms, we talk to a therapist, we take candlelit baths, we write or doodle, etc. […]
The Kitchn

All the Early Labor Day Kitchen and Home Deals You Can Shop Right Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Labor Day weekend marks a significant shift in the year for many of us, from changes in the weather to getting back to school. If you’re reading this, you’re probably like us and tend to use seasonal transitions (and the sales that come with them!) as excuses to update your kitchen, home organization, decor, and essentials. Luckily, Labor Day comes with deals as exciting as the long weekend, and everything from cookware and kitchen appliances to vacuums and mattresses marked down — even ahead of the weekend.
Real Simple

How to Store Garlic So It Stays Potent and Fresh

We'd argue that most people would feel lost without some healthy garlic in their kitchens. So many recipes from cuisines worldwide begin by sautéing garlic in oil, and just the scent is enough to make you hungry for dinner. Since no one likes to reach for their garlic only...
House Digest

House Digest

