Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
merrillfotonews.com
LaVern Brunow
LaVern C. Brunow, 83, of Merrill passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at his home. LaVern was born on July 8, 1939, in the Town of Hamburg, son of the late Erwin and Grelda (Sodkey) Brunow. He married Lorraine Storm on February 13, 1965, at Christ United Methodist Church in Merrill. She survives. LaVern worked at Semco for thirty-eight years as a lumber lift operator. He was a member of Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church, Town of Berlin. Lavern enjoyed making firewood, four-wheeling, fishing, snowmobiling, deer hunting, visiting friends and neighbors, and talking on the phone. He loved his Ford tractors and spending time at his land.
merrillfotonews.com
12th Annual Christmas Card Art Contest
The Merrill Area Chamber of Commerce is thinking Christmas already. They are looking for an artist in their 12th Annual Christmas Card Art Contest. The winning artist will have their artwork featured and printed on the 12th Annual Merrill Christmas Card which will be available for sale during the upcoming Christmas season.
Comments / 0