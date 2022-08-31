LaVern C. Brunow, 83, of Merrill passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at his home. LaVern was born on July 8, 1939, in the Town of Hamburg, son of the late Erwin and Grelda (Sodkey) Brunow. He married Lorraine Storm on February 13, 1965, at Christ United Methodist Church in Merrill. She survives. LaVern worked at Semco for thirty-eight years as a lumber lift operator. He was a member of Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church, Town of Berlin. Lavern enjoyed making firewood, four-wheeling, fishing, snowmobiling, deer hunting, visiting friends and neighbors, and talking on the phone. He loved his Ford tractors and spending time at his land.

MERRILL, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO