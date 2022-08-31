Read full article on original website
Palm Beach County Man Dies In Wellington Crash
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Palm Beach County man is dead following a crash in Wellington where another driver may have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Sean Cole, 30, of Loxahatchee, died […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Motorcyclist killed in crash with Broward bus
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A motorcyclist died following a crash with a Broward County Transit bus in Pompano Beach Tuesday afternoon, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. BSO spokesperson Miranda Grossman said the crash happened at around 1 p.m. in the area of North Powerline Road and Copans...
Driver in deadly DUI said he drank 'one beer,' according to arrest report
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A 30-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash and the other driver is now charged with DUI manslaughter. The crash happened in Wellington at about 8:20 Sunday night. An investigator with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Sean Cole of Loxahatchee was driving...
Pedestrian killed in Jupiter hit-and-run crash
A man died Sunday night after Jupiter police said a driver fled the scene following a deadly hit-and-run crash.
West Palm motorcyclist killed in crash on SR 7 west of Delray
DELRAY BEACH — A motorcyclist died Sunday morning after colliding with a car on State Road 7 west of the city, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. Oscar Benavidas, 42, of West Palm Beach was traveling south on SR 7 at about 10:30 a.m. when his 2018 Yamaha collided with a 2012 Honda Civic making a left turn from Winners Circle onto SR 7 in order to travel north.
Clematis St. shooting suspect arrested 6 times for felonies in Palm Beach Co., 3 this year
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The suspect arrested under a car for Monday morning's shooting on Clematis Street is no stranger to the law. West Palm Beach police said Montrez Grinnon, 26, was a passenger in the car that got away from the shooting at about 1:30 a.m. between Olive and Narcissus avenues.
Man, 21, dies after his pickup slams into trees following collision with a pig
JUPITER — A 21-year-old Jupiter man died Sunday night after his car slammed into trees following a collision with a pig, police say. Walter Vandiver was driving a 2001 Ford F250 pickup truck at around 11:18 p.m. on eastbound Indiantown Road near the Turnpike entrance in Jupiter. That's when a pig ran onto the road causing Vandiver's vehicle to strike it, said Palm...
Shooting in West Palm Beach Ends with Arrest in Deerfield Beach
One man was arrested and a second was being sought Monday after an early morning shooting in West Palm Beach that ended when their getaway car crashed into a Deerfield Beach apartment building, police said. Broward Sheriff’s Office and Boynton Beach Police officers found passenger Montrez Jaekwon Grinnon, 26, hiding...
Driver in Delray Beach vehicular homicide case given bail under condition of house arrest
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 34-year-old man was given bail in his vehicular homicide case after speeding away from an attempted traffic stop and causing a deadly crash in Delray Beach. On Tuesday, Theo James made his first appearance in front of a Palm Beach County judge. It...
Man dead, another in serious condition after shooting during gathering in Indiantown
INDIANTOWN, Fla. (CBS12) — One man is dead and a second is in serious condition after gunfire erupted during a street gathering that involved 300 people in Indiantown. According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred just before midnight Sunday in Booker Park on Martin Luther King Boulevard.
9-year-old killed in Glades County crash
FHP says the girl was one of three people in a sedan struck by an SUV on State Road 78 Sunday afternoon.
1 dead, several injured in Boca Chita Key boat crash
MIAMI - One person is dead and 3 people are suffering from critical injuries after a boat hit a channel marker near Boca Chita Key and capsized. Eleven of the 14 people on the boat were injured in the crash that happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.The Archdiocese of Miami tells CBS4 Lucy Fernandez, 17, a student at Our Lady of Lourdes, has died."Police arrived first and pulled people out of the water - some of them were critical. They were taken to Elliot Key Island where air rescue landed and transported critical patients," says...
One suspect in Clematis Street shooting caught hiding under car, another got away
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A 24-year-old man who was shot on Clematis Street overnight Monday is expected to survive and recover, and one of the two suspects in his shooting is facing unrelated charges. Monday afternoon, Mike Jachles of the West Palm Beach Police Department said the...
Vigil mass for student killed in Boca Chita Key boat crash
MIAMI - A day of prayer and remembrance as students from Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart and Lourdes Academy go back to class after a deadly weekend boating accident. "Today was a really tough day for all of us on campus," said Lourdes Academy President Sister Carmen Fernandez. She said all day at school and at a morning vigil friends and classmates remembered senior Lucy Fernandez who was killed. "Lucy was known for her happy personality, and her beautiful smile. She would brighten up every room she walked into. She had a very positive outlook on life," Sister Carmen said.Classmates Katy...
BSO vehicle involved in North Lauderdale crash
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – At least one person was injured in a crash involving a Broward Sheriff’s Office vehicle. It happened Saturday night near the intersection of Avon lane and McNab Road in North Lauderdale. The front of the BSO vehicle was badly damaged due to the impact...
MAJOR CRASH: 441 CLOSED IN WEST DELRAY BEACH
MOTORCYCLIST DEAD. Difficult Driving In West Boca Raton, West Delray Beach Sunday Morning. Two Major Incidents… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 5:30 p.m. — PBSO tells BocaNewsNow.com that Oscar Benavidas, 42, was killed in the wreck. He was traveling southbound on 441 — on a Yahama MT09 motorcycle — when another vehicle turned left […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
