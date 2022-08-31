ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Worth, FL

BOCANEWSNOW

Palm Beach County Man Dies In Wellington Crash

A Palm Beach County man is dead following a crash in Wellington where another driver may have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says Sean Cole, 30, of Loxahatchee, died
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash with Broward bus

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A motorcyclist died following a crash with a Broward County Transit bus in Pompano Beach Tuesday afternoon, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. BSO spokesperson Miranda Grossman said the crash happened at around 1 p.m. in the area of North Powerline Road and Copans...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Man, 21, dies after hitting pig with his car

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after he hit a pig with his car in Jupiter. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, 21-year-old Walter Vandiver was driving on Indiantown Road when a pig ran into the road just before 11:20 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. Vandiver...
JUPITER, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

West Palm motorcyclist killed in crash on SR 7 west of Delray

DELRAY BEACH — A motorcyclist died Sunday morning after colliding with a car on State Road 7 west of the city, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. Oscar Benavidas, 42, of West Palm Beach was traveling south on SR 7 at about 10:30 a.m. when his 2018 Yamaha collided with a 2012 Honda Civic making a left turn from Winners Circle onto SR 7 in order to travel north.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Man, 21, dies after his pickup slams into trees following collision with a pig

JUPITER — A 21-year-old Jupiter man died Sunday night after his car slammed into trees following a collision with a pig, police say. Walter Vandiver was driving a 2001 Ford F250 pickup truck at around 11:18 p.m. on eastbound Indiantown Road near the Turnpike entrance in Jupiter. That's when a pig ran onto the road causing Vandiver's vehicle to strike it
JUPITER, FL
NBC Miami

Shooting in West Palm Beach Ends with Arrest in Deerfield Beach

One man was arrested and a second was being sought Monday after an early morning shooting in West Palm Beach that ended when their getaway car crashed into a Deerfield Beach apartment building, police said. Broward Sheriff's Office and Boynton Beach Police officers found passenger Montrez Jaekwon Grinnon, 26, hiding
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

21-year-old driver dies after hitting pig on Palm Beach County road

JUPITER, Fla. — A 21-year-old driver was driving east in Jupiter when a pig ran into the road, causing a deadly crash Sunday night. The 2001 Ford F250 hit the pig along Indiantown Road at about 11:15 p.m. The vehicle veered off the road before hitting trees, according to deputies.
JUPITER, FL
CBS Miami

1 dead, several injured in Boca Chita Key boat crash

MIAMI - One person is dead and 3 people are suffering from critical injuries after a boat hit a channel marker near Boca Chita Key and capsized.  Eleven of the 14 people on the boat were injured in the crash that happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.The Archdiocese of Miami tells CBS4 Lucy Fernandez, 17, a student at Our Lady of Lourdes, has died."Police arrived first and pulled people out of the water - some of them were critical.  They were taken to Elliot Key Island where air rescue landed and transported critical patients,"
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Vigil mass for student killed in Boca Chita Key boat crash

MIAMI - A day of prayer and remembrance as students from Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart and Lourdes Academy go back to class after a deadly weekend boating accident. "Today was a really tough day for all of us on campus," said Lourdes Academy President Sister Carmen Fernandez. She said all day at school and at a morning vigil friends and classmates remembered senior Lucy Fernandez who was killed. "Lucy was known for her happy personality, and her beautiful smile.  She would brighten up every room she walked into.  She had a very positive outlook on life," Sister Carmen said.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

BSO vehicle involved in North Lauderdale crash

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – At least one person was injured in a crash involving a Broward Sheriff's Office vehicle. It happened Saturday night near the intersection of Avon lane and McNab Road in North Lauderdale. The front of the BSO vehicle was badly damaged due to the impact
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

MAJOR CRASH: 441 CLOSED IN WEST DELRAY BEACH

MOTORCYCLIST DEAD. Difficult Driving In West Boca Raton, West Delray Beach Sunday Morning. Two Major Incidents… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 5:30 p.m. — PBSO tells BocaNewsNow.com that Oscar Benavidas, 42, was killed in the wreck. He was traveling southbound on 441 — on a Yahama MT09 motorcycle — when another vehicle turned left
DELRAY BEACH, FL

