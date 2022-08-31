ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Childersburg, AL

Alabama police chief’s truck smelled strongly of alcohol after crash, report says

By Lee Hedgepeth
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WsoWG_0hcpSPqM00

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. ( WIAT ) – One Saturday night in June, Rick McClelland’s ride down Plant Road took a tragic turn.

McClelland, who was chief of the Childersburg Police Department at the time, was driving a city-owned Ford F-150 when he ran off the four-lane road, according to an accident report, striking a guardrail on one side of the highway and a ditch on the other side before traveling up an embankment and coming to a stop. McClelland was hospitalized for days after the crash with serious injuries but had returned home by June 28.

A newly obtained crash report suggests alcohol may have played some role in McClelland’s accident. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in a statement that there is still an “ongoing investigation” into the crash but that it has handed the inquiry over to the state attorney general’s office, which refused to comment on this story.

According to the crash report obtained by CBS 42, McClelland was driving south on Plant Road in the Coosa Pines area just north of Childersburg minutes before 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 25. Around that time, McClelland ran off the road to the right and struck a guardrail, the report narrative stated. The report went on to claim that McClelland subsequently ran off the road to the left, struck a ditch, and traveled up an embankment.

“There was a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage inside the vehicle,” the report said. “Two beer cans were located near [the vehicle] and collected into evidence.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VFVhd_0hcpSPqM00
This diagram of McClelland’s accident is included in a crash report completed by law enforcement

At least one officer with ALEA reportedly responded to investigate the crash on-scene.

The report indicated that blood alcohol and drug tests were conducted on McClelland, although the document did not reveal the results.

On Aug. 16, nearly two months after the crash, the Childersburg City Council accepted McClelland’s letter of resignation from the department. The resignation went into effect on August 11. No reason for the resignation was provided by city officials.

On Tuesday, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed an “ongoing investigation” into the crash, but said the inquiry had been turned over to the office of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall. Marshall’s office, in turn, refused to comment on the case.

As of Tuesday, attempts to reach McClelland have been unsuccessful.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
Calhoun Journal

Traffic Fatality Involving Oxford Man

Oxford, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 12:15 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, has claimed the life of an Oxford man. Bobby R. Edwards, 41, was fatally injured when the 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Edwards was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected. Edwards was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Wolf Pond Road, less than one mile northwest of the Talladega city limits, in Talladega County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.
OXFORD, AL
alabamanews.net

Two Montgomery Men Killed in Head-On Crash in Elmore County

Alabama State Troopers say two Montgomery men have been killed in a crash in Elmore County, south of Tallassee. State troopers say 19-year-old Waymond McWilliams and 31-year-old Quentin Rhodes were both killed in the wreck. Investigators say they were each driving cars that hit head-on and were pronounced dead at the scene.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Childersburg, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
City
Childersburg, AL
City
Coosa Pines, AL
State
Alabama State
CBS 42

2 arrested after leading police in chase Wednesday morning in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people were arrested after allegedly leading Birmingham police officer on a chase through the city Wednesday morning. At approximately 9 a.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the 900 Block of Meehan Avenue on report of a stolen Chevy Silverado that was seen in the area. The car was reportedly stolen […]
wbrc.com

Birmingham PD responds to 2nd attempted ATM theft in two days

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police were at the scene of another attempted ATM robbery early Thursday morning. It happened at the Regions Bank on 32nd St. S. The ATM machine appeared to still be on the property but sustained some damage. Birmingham PD responded to another failed theft attempt...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Gardendale PD say man stole vehicle, then shoplifted at Lowe's in fultondale

GARDENDALE, Ala. — Gardendale police need help identifying a man who stole a vehicle and then took merchandise from Lowe's in Fultondale without paying. Officials said the suspect stole a 2018 Nissan Altima from the Publix parking lot on Fieldstown Road on Aug. 28. He then went to Lowe's in Fultondale and took merchandise and left the store without paying.
GARDENDALE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Alcohol#Traffic Accident#Cbs 42
wbrc.com

24-year-old woman killed in wreck in Adamsville

ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a 24-year-old woman from Oakman, Alabama died as a result of a car wreck Monday morning. Officials say Sara Llewellyn Littleton was driving along I-22 W near mile marker 83 around 2:30 a.m. when her car came to a stop in a lane. She was struck from behind by a vehicle and struck in the driver’s side by a third vehicle.
OAKMAN, AL
CBS 42

Sylacauga Police receiving hate messages intended for Childersburg PD due to pastor’s arrest

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) – The Sylacauga Police Department has released a statement clarifying they are not the agency responsible for arresting a local pastor after receiving hateful messages online Tuesday. According to SPD Chief of Police Kelley Johnson, the police department’s Facebook page has been recently receiving “hate mail and hateful messages” concerning the arrest of […]
SYLACAUGA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
wbrc.com

Oh baby baby! Grandview Medical Center staff delivers hospital history

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Women’s Services Team at Grandview Medical Center made history delivering more than 340 babies in August 2022. Grandview tweeted, “We are thankful for every family who chooses and trusts Grandview with their care.” “And a big thank you to every team member who is part of the Grandview experience for all of our families and babies.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun County Most Wanted – August 30, 2022

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
altoday.com

Alabamians can apply for a Medical Cannabis business license starting Thursday

On September 1, the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission will allow interested Alabamians to download the forms to apply to be a licensed medical marijuana grower, transporter, processor, dispensary operator, or vertical integrator. Alabama Today spoke with Antoine Mordican, who hopes to be one of the medical cannabis growers on Monday.
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

37K+
Followers
19K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy