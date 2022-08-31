ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Fox11online.com

COMMENTARY: Labor Day honors you for Making A Difference

Greetings, everyone, and thank you for watching. I hope you are doing well. On June 28, 1894, Congress passed an act making the first Monday in September of each year a legal holiday. Monday is Labor Day, a day to honor the contributions and commitment you all make as hard-working Americans.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Annual Labor Day Airshow helps Make-A-Wish Nebraska, families

OMAHA, Neb.—Remote-controlled airplanes—even a witch and superman—flew around Standing Bear Lake Monday. It was the 43rd Annual Labor Day Airshow, hosted by the Omahawks RC Club. "It's just a great way for families to come out and enjoy a day in the park," Labor Day Airshow director...
OMAHA, NE

