Natick, MA

Boston 25 News WFXT

Firefighters battle multi-alarm fire in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — A large fire in Worcester has displaced nearly a dozen people. Worcester fire crews responded to Blackstone River Road shortly before 6:30, Thursday evening, after receiving a call for thick smoke in the area. When crews arrived on scene they found fire tearing through the rear of the building.
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

Man who owns frozen yogurt locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire accused of putting hidden camera in bathroom

NASHUA, N.H. — A man who owns frozen yogurt stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire has been accused of placing a hidden camera in the bathroom at one of the shops. Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, were called on July 23 to the Tutti Frutti in the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store, police said.
NASHUA, NH
The fire escape ripped open the truck ‘like a can of tuna’

A look at moving-day past, present, and future. Double-parked U-Hauls, household debris littering the sidewalks, and at least one roof-less moving truck causing chaos on Storrow Drive can mean only one thing: Moving day has arrived in Boston. Across the city, somewhere between 60 percent and 80 percent of leases...
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

4 RI beaches closed to swimming

The warning issued Thursday involved Scarborough State Beach (South) in Narragansett, Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth, the Surfer's Rock area of Second Beach in Middletown, and Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Seacoast Current

The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens.
MAINE STATE
MassLive.com

Ware reports first case of monkey pox case in town

WARE – The town’s public health department on Wednesday confirmed the first monkey pox case in this community of 10,066. According to state Department of Public Health and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, there are currently 303 monkey pox cases in Massachusetts as of Aug. 31.
WARE, MA
Alina Andras

4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Massachusetts

While it's definitely not as famous as other states, Massachusetts is definitely worth exploring all year long and those who are lucky enough to live here know that it's a state that has a lot to offer. To prove it, I have put together a list of four amazing places that make for a great affordable weekend getaway in Massachusetts but are also a great option for a longer vacation. Here's what made it on the list.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
News Break
Politics
Boston 25 News WFXT

2 people killed in separate shootings in Boston

BOSTON — Two people were killed in separate shootings in Boston on Wednesday night, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Dale and Regent streets in the city’s Roxbury section around 8:20 p.m. found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Boston police.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Coyotes in Mass. Town Prompt Police Call to Action

Coyotes have been cropping up in Wilmington, Massachusetts, police said Monday, urging residents to do what they can to keep the coyotes from eating human food. Local animal control officers have been receiving and responding to complaints of coyotes in the area, Wilmington police said in a Facebook post. They noted that coyotes being in town isn't a concern in and of itself, but added that residents can help keep it that way.
WILMINGTON, MA
whdh.com

Shooting in Roxbury leaves victim with life-threatening injuries

BOSTON (WHDH) - At least one person was seriously injured after an apparent shooting in Roxbury, according to officials. Boston Police said officers were called to the area of 55 Savin Street around 4 p.m., where first responders found a victim with what are being called life-threatening injuries. Details on...
BOSTON, MA
WBEC AM

Massachusetts Has the School With the Best Campus Food in the Nation

Massachusetts is definitely known for having some of the more prestigious colleges and universities in the entire country. But what about certain amenities on the campus at those colleges and universities? As it turns out, the Bay State is home to a university that happens to be the best of any college or university in the nation, and not only that, but it now holds that title for six consecutive years!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Orange Line worker hurt in construction accident

BOSTON (WHDH) - A construction worker on the Orange Line has been hurt while replacing tracks in Jamaica Plain, the MBTA said. The worker has been taken to the hospital with a foot injury. No other information was immediately available. This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and...
BOSTON, MA

