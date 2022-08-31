Read full article on original website
One Weekend Only: Local Zoo Announces Discounted Admission for Massachusetts ResidentsDianna CarneyMendon, MA
A day trip to Massachusetts' North ShoreCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerMarblehead, MA
MFA Announces Free Admission Days to “The Obama Portraits Tour”Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
What You Need to Know as the YMCA Begins Phase 2 of RenovationsDianna CarneyQuincy, MA
Family Fun at YMCA's Annual Corn Festival: Hay Maze, Farm Animals, Pony Rides & More!Dianna CarneyNorwell, MA
Firefighters battle multi-alarm fire in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — A large fire in Worcester has displaced nearly a dozen people. Worcester fire crews responded to Blackstone River Road shortly before 6:30, Thursday evening, after receiving a call for thick smoke in the area. When crews arrived on scene they found fire tearing through the rear of the building.
Beloved Roxbury Community Organizer ID'd As Man Killed Near Jackson Square
A community in Boston is reeling after one of its most prominent and beloved residents was killed when a 54-year-old man "knowingly" ran over him outside of an MBTA station early Thursday morning, authorities said. Thomas Ruffen had just left his Jackson Square home around 4:30 a.m. when security video...
WCVB
Man who owns frozen yogurt locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire accused of putting hidden camera in bathroom
NASHUA, N.H. — A man who owns frozen yogurt stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire has been accused of placing a hidden camera in the bathroom at one of the shops. Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, were called on July 23 to the Tutti Frutti in the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store, police said.
WCVB
Cold Case Unit identifies body found in Massachusetts landfill 17 years ago
FALL RIVER, Mass. — Seventeen years after a decomposing body was found in a southeastern Massachusetts landfill, new techniques have helped investigators to identify the victim. The case began on Aug. 29, 2005, when the body was found at the BFI landfill site on Airport Road in Fall River....
The fire escape ripped open the truck ‘like a can of tuna’
A look at moving-day past, present, and future. Double-parked U-Hauls, household debris littering the sidewalks, and at least one roof-less moving truck causing chaos on Storrow Drive can mean only one thing: Moving day has arrived in Boston. Across the city, somewhere between 60 percent and 80 percent of leases...
4 RI beaches closed to swimming
The warning issued Thursday involved Scarborough State Beach (South) in Narragansett, Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth, the Surfer's Rock area of Second Beach in Middletown, and Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick.
Tensions, accusations of racism erupt during Boston City Council meeting
Tensions boiling over on Wednesday inside and outside the Boston City Council chamber. The serious concerns raised suggesting the Boston City Council is racially divided. And it all came to a head during debate over the handling of sex assault allegations against one of their own. “I walked into this...
The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens.
Ware reports first case of monkey pox case in town
WARE – The town’s public health department on Wednesday confirmed the first monkey pox case in this community of 10,066. According to state Department of Public Health and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, there are currently 303 monkey pox cases in Massachusetts as of Aug. 31.
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Massachusetts
While it's definitely not as famous as other states, Massachusetts is definitely worth exploring all year long and those who are lucky enough to live here know that it's a state that has a lot to offer. To prove it, I have put together a list of four amazing places that make for a great affordable weekend getaway in Massachusetts but are also a great option for a longer vacation. Here's what made it on the list.
country1025.com
10 of THE BEST Lobster Rolls in Massachusetts…. And Why They’re So Good
It’s tough to square down the very best anything because everybody has different perspectives and likes and dislikes. But one thing is for sure – these are 10 of the best lobster rolls in Massachusetts. If you’re looking to eat like a New England King or Queen, here’s 10 great options.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials find 1-year-old dog abandoned on Massachusetts highway with second-degree burns
Officials this past week made a disturbing discovery on a Massachusetts highway. According to the Animal Rescue League of Boston, 1-year-old Annie is now in their care after being found along Route 1 in Norwood. It was clear she was suffering and in need of medical care. Sadly, Annie had...
2 people killed in separate shootings in Boston
BOSTON — Two people were killed in separate shootings in Boston on Wednesday night, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Dale and Regent streets in the city’s Roxbury section around 8:20 p.m. found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Boston police.
nbcboston.com
Coyotes in Mass. Town Prompt Police Call to Action
Coyotes have been cropping up in Wilmington, Massachusetts, police said Monday, urging residents to do what they can to keep the coyotes from eating human food. Local animal control officers have been receiving and responding to complaints of coyotes in the area, Wilmington police said in a Facebook post. They noted that coyotes being in town isn't a concern in and of itself, but added that residents can help keep it that way.
Waterfront hotel in Massachusetts named best in United States
CHATHAM, Mass. — Three hotels in New England, including a gem in Massachusetts, have landed on a list of the 10 best waterfront hotels in the United States. The Chatham Bars Inn on Cape Cod was named the best waterfront hotel in the country, according USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice for 2022.
whdh.com
Shooting in Roxbury leaves victim with life-threatening injuries
BOSTON (WHDH) - At least one person was seriously injured after an apparent shooting in Roxbury, according to officials. Boston Police said officers were called to the area of 55 Savin Street around 4 p.m., where first responders found a victim with what are being called life-threatening injuries. Details on...
WCVB
Mother says daughter misidentified on first day at Boston school, leading to missing person report
BOSTON — A woman is considering withdrawing her 5-year-old daughter from a Boston charter school after the girl was misidentified on the first day of classes, a mistake that prompted a missing person report. Kyeisha Alexander said she dropped off her daughter, Nylah Kamara, off at the Match Community...
Massachusetts Has the School With the Best Campus Food in the Nation
Massachusetts is definitely known for having some of the more prestigious colleges and universities in the entire country. But what about certain amenities on the campus at those colleges and universities? As it turns out, the Bay State is home to a university that happens to be the best of any college or university in the nation, and not only that, but it now holds that title for six consecutive years!
WCVB
Severely burned dog found in Norwood, Massachusetts; officials investigating
BOSTON — A 1-year-old dog was found as a stray in Norwood, Massachusetts, suffering from severe burns, the Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL) said Wednesday. Officials are investigating the incident as a case of animal cruelty and abandonment and are asking the public for any assistance in the investigation.
whdh.com
Orange Line worker hurt in construction accident
BOSTON (WHDH) - A construction worker on the Orange Line has been hurt while replacing tracks in Jamaica Plain, the MBTA said. The worker has been taken to the hospital with a foot injury. No other information was immediately available. This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and...
