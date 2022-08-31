ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

New Body Armor Donated to Police Dog

By Estrella Bencomo
 4 days ago

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) –Thanks to a philanthropic grant from non-profit group Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., K9 Vamos of the Grand Junction Police Department will now have a protective vest against stabs and bullets. “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always” will be embroidered on K9 Vamos’ vest. Within eight to ten weeks, delivery is anticipated.

The goal of Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2009, is to offer bullet and stab protective vests and other support to canines used by law enforcement and associated organizations around the country. This customized, NIJ-certified, American-made body armor for four-legged K9 cops might save lives. Since its founding, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has given over 4,740 vests to K9s in all 50 states, valued at $6.9 million, thanks to contributions from both individuals and businesses.

The program is open to U.S. dogs who must be at least 20 months old, actively working for a law enforcement agency or other similar organization, and certified in order to participate in the program. Participants may also use K9s whose vests have expired. There are 30,000 police K9s in all, according to estimates, around the country.

Any amount is welcome to be donated to Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.; however, a donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. Each vest costs between $1,744 and $2,283, weighs about 4-5 lb. on average, and has a five-year warranty. Call 508-824-6978 for additional details or to find out about volunteer possibilities. Visit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.’s website, www.vik9s.org , for information, a calendar of events, and donation information. Alternatively, you may mail your money to PO Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.

