Milwaukee, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

merrillfotonews.com

12th Annual Christmas Card Art Contest

The Merrill Area Chamber of Commerce is thinking Christmas already. They are looking for an artist in their 12th Annual Christmas Card Art Contest. The winning artist will have their artwork featured and printed on the 12th Annual Merrill Christmas Card which will be available for sale during the upcoming Christmas season.
MERRILL, WI
WJFW-TV

Golden Harvest now selling livestock

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- Back in June, Golden Harvest of Rhinelander introduced a Chicken coop to their store. But they didn’t initially start it as a way of selling livestock. Instead, it was meant as a way for the owners’ kids to get some life experiences. "It was really...
RHINELANDER, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Geiss wins Eagles State Bowling Tournament awards

Merrill Aerie #584 member Brad Geiss received two awards for his exemplary bowling talent. During the Eagles State Bowling Tournament Brad was declared not only the “Singles Event Champion,” but also the “All Event Champion” for 2022. Presenting the plaques to Brad (on left) is Jerry Leopold, State Worthy President and Chairman of the State Bowling Tournament. Submitted photo.
MERRILL, WI

