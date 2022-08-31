Read full article on original website
DPS releases report on crash that killed man running across country for healthcare workers
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Texas Department of Public Safety released its report on the crash that killed a man running across the country for healthcare workers. Grady Lambert, 32, was hit by a Ford F-150 around 7:40 p.m. Sunday, about 10 miles east of Amarillo. According to DPS,...
Amarillo FD's HAZMAT team responds to Chlorine gas cloud at house near Eastridge Park
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a hazardous material threat Friday morning. The department said someone in the 1300 block of Evergreen, just south of Eastridge School Park, was trying to unclog a drain using a liquid that contained sulfuric acid. The recommended amount is...
Deadly crash: Motorcyclist turns in front of SUV on SH136 in Hutchinson County
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas — A motorcyclist was killed when he turned in front of an SUV. According to DPS, Edwin McNamara, 73, of Davis, Oklahoma was riding his Harley Davidson south on SH 136 and stopped on the shoulder about three miles south of Stinnett. When he got back...
New execution date set for man who killed 3 Amarillo teenagers in their sleep
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A new execution date was set for a man who killed three Amarillo teenagers in their sleep. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirmed John Lezell Balentine, 53, is scheduled to be executed on February 8, 2023. On January 21, 1998, Balentine crawled through the...
West Texas A&M renames football stadium in time for 2022 season kickoff
CANYON, Texas (KVII) — West Texas A&M renamed its football stadium in time for the 2022 season kickoff. Buffalo Stadium is now named Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium. The families of Barbara and Ray Bain and Geneva and Stanley Schaeffer donated $5 million to WT’s $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign.
78th annual Boys Ranch rodeo kicks off tomorrow
BOYS RACH, Texas — The 78th annual Boys Ranch Rodeo, presented by Amarillo National Bank, is tomorrow. Children from Boys Ranch will compete in stick horse barrel racing, mutton busting, bronc riding and chute dogging. AdventureFEST with family-friendly games and activities starts at 11 a.m. The rodeo begins at...
