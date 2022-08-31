Read full article on original website
doniphanherald.com
Exclusive: Inmates say Patrick Schroeder killed himself on Nebraska's death row
Fellow inmates say death row inmate Patrick Schroeder killed himself Monday, after attempting suicide earlier this month. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services confirmed the 45-year-old's death at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution in a news release. But it declined to provide any details of his death, saying the cause...
kfornow.com
A Timeline of Events Released By LPD Shows General Times Between Murder and Suspicious Death
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 2)–Things continue to evolve regarding two homicide cases this week in Lincoln, while in one of the cases police are not sure on the victim’s identity. On Friday, Assistant Police Chief Jason Stille told reporters the condition of the second person’s body found outside of...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska Supreme Court upholds convictions of Sarpy County mom
PAPILLION, Neb. -- The State Supreme Court is upholding the multiple convictions of a Sarpy County mom accused of drugging and sexually assaulting her daughter's friends. 39-year-old Christina Greer had her 11 convictions upheld by the Nebraska High Court on Monday. She was found guilty after an investigation found that...
1011now.com
LIVE: Lincoln Police release details on suspicious death investigation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During a Friday morning press conference, Lincoln Police are set to release details on a suspicious death investigation. Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said the body was found near NW 12th Street and West Bond and that investigators have been collecting evidence at the scene. Police...
saturdaytradition.com
Adrian Martinez, former Nebraska QB, reminiscent of time with Huskers: 'I wish them nothing but success'
Adrian Martinez may be at Kansas State now, but he still has plenty of respect for Nebraska. He still checks up on the Cornhuskers when he can per Jimmy Watkins of the Omaha World-Herald. Martinez had 53 yards passing in his debut with Kansas State. The Wildcats went on to...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska lawmaker seeks investigation of possible fraud by former child welfare contractor
A Nebraska lawmaker wants a state probe of allegedly fraudulent dealings within the Kansas-based nonprofit that formerly managed Omaha-area child welfare cases. Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha sent a letter last week to Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, asking him to take action on behalf of Nebraska taxpayers and the child welfare system.
WOWT
Missing Lincoln inmate returns to facility
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate who was missing from a Lincoln correctional facility has returned. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Kelcey Schrage, 32, returned to the facility on his own Friday. Schrage allegedly didn’t return back to the Lincoln Community Corrections Center from his job in...
Kearney Hub
'The worst traumatic thing:' Labor Day cruise fundraises for Lincoln teens hurt in O Street crowd crash
Last Labor Day, Lincoln’s car club members spent their afternoon cruising around town for the man many knew only as Mr. Rod. Before his death a month earlier, Rodney Phelps had been a galvanizing fixture in the city’s hot rod community since the ’50s, active in the Roadrunners, Nomads, Nifty Fifties, Rebels and the Nebraska Rod and Custom Association, and an organizer of the ecumenical Sonic and Culver’s cruise nights, where all were welcome.
Four Nebraska lakes under health alert due to toxic algae
Swimming is not allowed but boating and fishing are permitted at these lakes. Anyone visiting should avoid activities that could lead to swallowing water.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln, Memorial Stadium impress large group of UND fans
LINCOLN - On Saturday, Nebraska hosted North Dakota in their 2022 home opener and a large group of Fighting Hawks faithful made the trip to Lincoln. They were impressed by the town and appreciated the experience of playing at a venue such as Memorial Stadium. “It’s big it’s nice, the...
1011now.com
Husband and wife create mobile coffee shop
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln couple has been serving up coffee with a special twist and with a unique name. Lately, they’ve become a bit of a local hit. The Long ‘N Grinding Road started its business amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s a husband-and-wife-run mobile coffee business that is a popular stop for Sunday farmers market goers.
KETV.com
Earliest known film of Nebraska football shows how Huskers looked in early 1900s
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Husker historian's dream come true. History Nebraska has digitized what they believe to be the earliest known film of Husker football. The footage shows a variety of clips from Nebraska games in the 1910s and 1920s, including against Notre Dame. "Three yards and a cloud...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Scott Frost obliterated on social media as Nebraska struggles in first half vs. North Dakota
It was a surprise for many that Nebraska brought Scott Frost back for another year. And his start to the 2022 season hasn’t inspired any new confidence in the former Cornhuskers quarterback. A week ago, Nebraska lost its opener at Northwestern, 31-28. Frost was criticized for some of his...
KETV.com
Lincoln police say suspect arrested in homicide is person of interest in another suspicious death
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police said Friday that a suspect in a Tuesday homicide is also a person of interest in a suspicious death investigation. Police said the homicide occurred near N. Third and P streets around 2:01 a.m., where officers located an unresponsive male in a field near the intersection.
UPDATE: Missing Lincoln inmate returns to Community Corrections Center on Friday
A search is over for the missing Lincoln inmate, Kelcey Schrage after he returned to Community Corrections Center on Friday.
1011now.com
Second deadly crash in southeast Nebraska on Saturday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities in Otoe County say two people were killed in a head-on crash very early Saturday morning. The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a report of a crash on Highway 50 between Cook and Syracuse, roughly a mile south of Highway 128 near County Road O.
York News-Times
Why Kayla Banwarth says bringing Mississippi to Lincoln to play Nebraska is a 'no-brainer'
Now in her third year as a college head coach at Mississippi, Kayla Banwarth was ready to bring the Rebels to Lincoln for a match against Nebraska. So she made the ask to John Cook, her former coach and boss at Nebraska. “He said, ‘Yeah, absolutely,’” Banwarth said....
3 News Now
Skyrocketing absenteeism in Nebraska schools worries teachers, hampers learning
In mid-August, Rhonda Mueller welcomed her 26th class to Elliott Elementary School in central Lincoln. As her new crop of fifth graders filed into the room, she checked off names and listened to the students’ excited back-to-school chatter. The bell rang, and Mueller gazed at her students, arranged in...
KETV.com
California man arrested in Nebraska after deputy finds 9 handguns, suspected drug currency
SEWARD COUNTY, Neb. — A California man was arrested in Seward County after a deputy located nine handguns and suspected drug currency during a traffic stop, according to authorities. On Aug. 25, a Seward County deputy stopped a Nissan Altima after spotting a traffic violation on Interstate 80 between...
iheart.com
Corrections Looks For Lincoln Facility Inmate
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says an inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center - Lincoln. They say Kelcey Schrage left his job in the community Thursday and failed to return to the facility. Schrage started his sentence last March. He was sentenced to two years on a...
