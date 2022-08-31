Read full article on original website
Woman arrested in connection to Jackson County death
Kentucky State Police have made an arrest in connection to a Jackson County death investigation.
McKee, Kentucky Woman charged with Murder during on-going KSP Death Investigation that started in Jackson County
McKEE, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that, KSP Post 7, has made an arrest in connection to a death investigation which started on July 23, 2022, in Jackson County. As a result of the on-going investigation, Karen Ann Clemmons (right), 43 years old of McKee, KY,...
90-year-old man vanishes overnight, KSP investigates
RICHMOND, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say an elderly man seemingly disappeared late Saturday night. Detectives are now asking for the public’s help in finding the missing man. KSP says it was contacted on September 3 for a missing Rockcastle County man. Investigators revealed Cletus L. Gentry, 90-years-old from Mt. Vernon, Ky., was last seen at […]
One person arrested after shots fired in Hazard
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A heavy police presence was reported near downtown Hazard Saturday night. Officials said someone shot at police, and police returned fire. Police confirmed the shooter was later arrested. There are no reports of injuries. The identity of the shooter was not released.
Joint investigation results in two Arrests of Suspects from Barbourville, KY in Laurel County regarding Theft Cases from Southern Kentucky to Tennessee including ATM Machines and Vehicles
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: A joint investigation conducted by area law enforcement officers has resulted in two subjects being arrested and charged in Laurel County regarding the thefts of ATM machines and stolen vehicles. In addition, arrests have occurred in surrounding counties also as a result of the investigation.
Information sought after 1 dies in Hamblen County crash
HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is seeking information on a deadly crash that happened on July 1. Larry Hipshire, 52, of Newport, was driving a Toyota Tacoma in the slow lane of I-81 S when he struck the rear of an unknown vehicle at around 4:00 a.m., according to a report obtained by WVLT News. He was pronounced dead following the crash.
Two facing charges following high speed chase in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - What started as a routine traffic stop quickly turned into a police chase at speeds of more than 100 mph at times. On Wednesday night, detectives with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office were working to identify suspicious vehicles that could be involved in drug trafficking activities in the southern portion of the county.
Police Arrest Two Men Connected To Recent ATM Thefts
Two people are facing charges after several ATM thefts across southern Kentucky and northern Tennessee. Police say they gathered enough evidence to identify and arrest two men. Officials with the Corbin Police Department said they worked with departments in Williamsburg, Barbourville and other jurisdictions to arrest Dave E. Smith and B.J. Hubbard, both of Knox County. Both men were charged with theft and criminal mischief. Smith has already been released from jail after he posted an administrative bond. Hubbard remains in the Knox County Jail. Detective Basil Hodge said they got a full confession of what the two did and added they used a stolen truck to break into at least four businesses to steal or attempt to steal ATMs. Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith said Smith and Hubbard are possible suspects in three ATM thefts in the county. Authorities say they were not able to recover any of the stolen cash. Police said they are expecting at least two more arrests tied to this case.
Lexington man arrested in Laurel County on vandalism charges
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Lexington man is accused of vandalizing a business in Laurel County. On Tuesday morning, deputies responded to reports of a disturbance at the Holly Bay Campground’s greeting shack. When they arrived, they found the shack had been broken into and the suspect, Robert...
Joint Hawkins Investigation Leads To Two Church Hill Arrests On Heroin/ Fentanyl Possession
Authorities with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI arrest two Church Hill men for possession of what is believed to be heroin and fentanyl. 58 year old David Davis, and 53 year old Jackie Lynn Spears were caught with 34 grams of the drugs following a joint investigation on August 30. Davis is thought to have been trafficking heroin from Knoxville into Hawkins County. Officers also identified Spears as a co-conspirator in the drug distribution. Both Davis and Spears were transported to the Hawkins County Detention Center.
Corbin Man Arrested For Unlawful Imprisonment
Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports Deputies Dustin Saylor, Travis Napier and Skylar McFarland were dispatched to a complaint of an out-of-control man at a home off Palomino Trail. Upon arrival at the scene deputies learned that 39-year-old Slade Cansler had been arguing with a woman there. During the argument Cansler locked the woman out of the house and refused to let an 18-year-old girl and two 9-year-old children leave. The 18-year-old was able to flee the house, but the two 9-year-olds were determined to remain inside. After trying to make contact with Cansler to check on the kids they made entry and safely removed them. Cansler was taken into custody and while being escorted to the police cruiser he screamed, yelled, and cursed creating a disturbance in the neighborhood. He also allegedly threatened to kill the woman. Cansler was charged with attempted assault, terroristic threatening, unlawful imprisonment and menacing. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Over 700 grams of meth seized, officer struck after high-speed chase in Pulaski Co.
The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office arrested two men after a high-speed pursuit in Pulaski County on Wednesday.
Narcotics seized from Scene of High-Speed Pursuit on KY 80 after K-9 Alert at Traffic Stop on Highway 914 in Pulaski County, arrested was a London, Kentucky Man and a Cambridge City, Indiana Man
SOMERSET, KY - Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is reporting that two men are in custody following a pursuit in Pulaski County. According to Sheriff Greg Speck, on Wednesday evening August 31, 2022, Detectives from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Narcotic’s Division were working traffic interdiction in southern Pulaski County. Detectives observed a suspicious white 2012 Ford F150 and ran the vehicle registration, discovering that the insurance on the truck could not be verified.
Cumberland woman charged with auto theft
A Cumberland woman is facing charges including theft by unlawful taking (auto) after allegedly being found inside a vehicle which had been reported stolen. Samantha Cox, 30, was arrested on Aug. 22, by Cumberland City Police. According to the citation, Cox stole a 2020 Ford Escape from a location on...
Two more arrested in connection with string of ATM thefts
CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Corbin Police Department says two more people have been arrested in connection with a series of ATM thefts across southern Kentucky. Police say Shannon Davidson, of Barbourville, Ky., and Kody Davidson, of Middletown, Ohio, have since been arrested in connection with the investigation. This comes...
A 17 Year-Old Girl is Found Dead in Campbell County
A 17-year-old girl is found dead in Caryville. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says the girl was found on Tennessee Street yesterday after being reported missing. WVLT reporting the girl was found in a family member’s home. A relative says he saw the girl just after midnight and said she seemed fine.
Two Children Removed From Locked Residence Off Palomino Trail In Laurel County, Kentucky By LSO Deputies Dispatched To Complaint Of Out-Of-Control Male
LONDON, KY (August 31, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Dustin Saylor along with Deputy Travis Napier and Deputy Skylar McFarland arrested Slade Cansler age 39 of Corbin on Tuesday night August 30, 2022 at approximately 7:35 PM. The arrest occurred at a...
Woman Looking In Cars To Steal Things Arrested In Laurel County
Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting Deputy James Fox and Detective Jake Miller were dispatched to a trespass complaint at a business parking lot off US 25 about 4 miles South of London. Deputies were told that the suspect left the parking lot upon being asked to leave, however, returned and began looking in vehicles. The suspect, 44-year-old Amber Longhibler of Lancaster, admitted to deputies that she was looking in vehicles to steal something. Longhibler was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing. She was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
TWO TODDLERS FOUND UNSUPERVISED NEAR ROADWAY IN LAUREL COUNTY KENTUCKY RESULTS IN INVESTIGATION AND ARREST
LONDON, KY Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Wes Brown arrested Teia Carter age 35 of London on Monday afternoon August 29, 2022 at approximately 4:06 PM. The arrest occurred off London Dock Road, approximately 10 miles west of London after this subject was charged...
Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office on the lookout for ‘prowler with firearm’
HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office are looking for information on a “prowler with a firearm.”. The person was spotted at 6135 Sky High Ct. in Whitesburg, HCSO officials said. According to neighbors, the man was heard knocking and tapping on windows...
