Record-Herald
Miami Trace volleyball sweeps Hillsboro
The Miami Trace High School varsity volleyball team improved to 2-0 in the Frontier Athletic Conference with a three sets to none win over visiting Hillsboro High School Thursday, Sept. 1. Scores of the sets were: 25-18, 25-17 and 25-20. Miami Trace also won the j-v match, 25-12, 25-22. For...
Record-Herald
Panthers beat Hillsboro, 6-4
The Miami Trace Panthers soccer team continued a home stand this week with a Frontier Athletic Conference match against Hillsboro Thursday, Sept. 1. Miami Trace won the match, 6-4. Hillsboro held a 3-2 halftime lead. The Panthers scored four times in the second half to one goal for the Indians.
Record-Herald
Logan Elm upends Miami Trace, 35-10
The Miami Trace Panthers visited Logan Elm High School Friday, Sept. 2 for a non-conference game against the Braves. Last season the Panthers beat the Braves, 40-0. Last night things went the way of the Braves as they defeated the Panthers, 35-10 For the Panthers, Asher LeBeau had a 1-yard...
Record-Herald
2022 MT homecoming court
Peyton Black and Jacob Cline were named the 2022 Miami Trace High School Homecoming Queen and King at a Friday assembly. The 2022 Miami Trace High School Homecoming Court (voted on by the students): sitting (l-r) freshman attendant Bella Shull, sophomore attendant K’lynn Cornell, junior attendant Gracie Shull, homecoming queen Peyton Black, queen nominee Jana Griffith, queen nominee Hillery Jacobs, queen nominee Kaelin Pfeifer, and queen nominee Madison Williams; standing (l-r) freshman attendant Jake Hicks, sophomore attendant Drystyn Cowman, junior attendant Nicholas Farrens, homecoming king Jacob Cline, king nominee Landen Cope, king nominee Andrew Guthrie, king nominee Nathaniel Cordial, and king nominee Brendan Major. See inside for a photo of the king and queen.
Record-Herald
Ohio State favored against Notre Dame
It’s like the big Fourth of July fireworks show happening on June 27. It’s like Santa making his deliveries on December 18. You don’t expect a match-up like today’s No. 2 Ohio State against No. 5 Notre Dame in Week One of the college football season. The last time Ohio State opened a football season in a similar way was in 1986 when it played Alabama in its opener in a match-up of Top 10 teams and legendary football programs.
Record-Herald
