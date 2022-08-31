Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Record-Herald
Blue Lion golf wins FAC match No. 4
The Washington Blue Lion boys golf team continues to set the pace in the Frontier Athletic Conference following its win of the FAC’s fourth match of the season. The teams gathered at Buckeye Hills Country Club Thursday, Sept. 1 for the event. Washington won with a team score of...
Ohio State Marching Band ‘jazz’ up home opener
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Marching Band jazzed up the Buckeyes’ home opener against Notre Dame during the first halftime show of the year. The Best Damn Band In The Land’s (TBDBITL) halftime show “Buckeye Jazz Cafe” wowed the crowd for the first of five straight performances to kick off the 2022 […]
Local OSU, Notre Dame fans go all-out with tailgate
Neighbors on Lake Shore Drive in Columbiana came out to support Ohio State or Notre Dame.
saturdaytradition.com
College Gameday crew picks Notre Dame-Ohio State matchup
College Gameday has made their picks for Saturday’s slate of games. The 2022 college football season is truly here. Jack Harlow joined the College Gameday crew to help make some picks of the best Week 1 games. The game of the week is Ohio State-Notre Dame, which has some great storylines on its own.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Upper Arlington boy goes viral at OSU game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With ESPN Gameday in town for the Ohio State – Notre Dame opener, NBC4 told you about an Upper Arlington boy with a rare genetic disease who would be looking for the spotlight. Well, Landon McChesney found it. Landon is a 6-year-old suffering from TBCD, a disorder that keeps him from […]
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Honors 2002 National Championship Team With On-Field Celebration
The celebrations continued for the Buckeyes' 2002 national championship team Saturday night. Twenty years after Ohio State won the national championship, Jim Tressel, some of his former assistants and a bunch of players from that team gathered back in Columbus for a 20th-anniversary celebration. It culminated in an on-field celebration during the first half of the Buckeyes' season opener against Notre Dame Saturday night.
saturdaytradition.com
Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury update: WR sidelined early in Ohio State's game vs. Notre Dame
Jaxon Smith-Njigba missed one series with Ohio State’s offense after taking a shot to the head early in the game. During the first drive of the game, Smith-Njigba recorded a catch and was running near the sideline. While going to the ground, Smith-Njigba took a shoulder to the back of the head and his helmet went flying.
Two taken to Children’s Hospital after fight following Ohio football game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a fight at Eastmoor Academy High School following a football game Friday night, according to Columbus Police. A CPD dispatcher stated a fight involving more than 100 people broke out in the parking lot of Eastmoor Academy shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
Ohio corn maze celebrates 100th anniversary of OSU stadium
MILFORD CENTER, Ohio — A central Ohio farm is celebrating the 100th anniversary of Ohio Stadium, the home of the Buckeyes. The “Maize at Little Darby Creek” in Milford Center has turned its' corn field maze into a tribute to the stadium known as “The Shoe”.
Record-Herald
Ohio State favored against Notre Dame
It’s like the big Fourth of July fireworks show happening on June 27. It’s like Santa making his deliveries on December 18. You don’t expect a match-up like today’s No. 2 Ohio State against No. 5 Notre Dame in Week One of the college football season. The last time Ohio State opened a football season in a similar way was in 1986 when it played Alabama in its opener in a match-up of Top 10 teams and legendary football programs.
Record-Herald
2022 MT homecoming court
Peyton Black and Jacob Cline were named the 2022 Miami Trace High School Homecoming Queen and King at a Friday assembly. The 2022 Miami Trace High School Homecoming Court (voted on by the students): sitting (l-r) freshman attendant Bella Shull, sophomore attendant K’lynn Cornell, junior attendant Gracie Shull, homecoming queen Peyton Black, queen nominee Jana Griffith, queen nominee Hillery Jacobs, queen nominee Kaelin Pfeifer, and queen nominee Madison Williams; standing (l-r) freshman attendant Jake Hicks, sophomore attendant Drystyn Cowman, junior attendant Nicholas Farrens, homecoming king Jacob Cline, king nominee Landen Cope, king nominee Andrew Guthrie, king nominee Nathaniel Cordial, and king nominee Brendan Major. See inside for a photo of the king and queen.
cwcolumbus.com
Notre Dame fan credits OSU for saving his life
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State and Notre Dame both have a loyal fan base. But for some fans the decision on who to cheer on may not be so easy. For Giles Kennedy, one of the schools literally helped save his life. Kennedy has a life saving connection...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit drops first expletive on College GameDay for 2022 season
Kirk Herbstreit is fired up for College GameDay’s first show in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame. The pregame show decided to play a new game on Saturday morning where the analysts tried to name where a quarterback transferred after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Portsmouth Times
River Days Parade a soggy success
Despite the rain, parade watchers and River Days fans gathered in masses for the annual River Days Parade. This is year 59 of one of the longest running parades in Ohio. “It poured down the rain and we had a lot of muddy feet, but, other than that I think it went really well,” says Stan Tackett, parade organizer. “There’s probably about 175 floats in the parade today. It’s the largest grand parade in the state of Ohio and it’s the largest daytime single parade for any event.”
ccsoh.us
Eastmoor’s Class of 1972 Finally Attends Prom
September 2, 2022 -- As students start a new school year, many high schoolers may already be anticipating what some consider the social event of the season – prom. Prom is THE event that most high school seniors look forward to the entire year. It is a magical night filled with memories to last a lifetime, a glamorous celebration closing the chapter of high school before moving on to new life adventures.
Visit One of Ohio's Most Haunted Streets
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of Ohio's haunted streets can be hard to spot at first. However, with a closer look and attention to local legend, these streets suddenly tell a different story.
sciotopost.com
Only a Handful of Rax Restaurants are Still Open Most of them are in Southern Ohio
CIRCLEVILLE – Rax Roast beef restaurants were much like Arbys back in the 80s and 90s but where one became a huge giant the other shrunk to only a handful of stores, one that still exists is right here in Circleville Ohio. In the Hayday Rax had as many...
Record-Herald
SSCC announces honors lists for summer semester
Southern State Community College has released its President’s List and Dean’s List for academic excellence for Summer Semester 2022. To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average while carrying a specific number of academic credit hours. Those who achieve the Dean’s List are full-time students who have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0.
sciotopost.com
A Southern Ohio Town is Hosting a Harry Potter Festival in November
Ironton – Dust off your wands and sharpen your casting skills, the City of Ironton will host a Magic-themed festival for all wizards and muggles. This fall November 12th – 13th the 2022 Ironton Wizardfest will commence that will host all kinds of wizard events. According to the...
NBC4 Columbus
Body of retired Navy chief recovered
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police reported the body of Shawnreno Ricks, who was reported missing Friday, has been recovered. He was pronounced dead at 5:18 p.m. Ricks’ body was found Saturday in the Scioto River, Columbus Police said. Police said Ricks went for a run at Scioto...
Comments / 0