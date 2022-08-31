Read full article on original website
PWMania
Kurt Angle Explains How The Rock’s Success In Hollywood Resulted In WWE Stars Being Kept Out Of Movies
That was the mindset during Pearl Harbor. It was also Kurt Angle’s mindset when he won a gold medal — with a broken freakin’ neck. The WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend had to unlearn some of these traits when making the transition from legitimate athlete to sports entertainer.
PWMania
Solo Sikoa Makes Main Roster WWE Debut at Clash at the Castle, New Bloodline Member
Solo Sikoa made his main roster WWE debut at Clash at the Castle. During the main event, McIntyre goes on to avoid a big finisher attempt from Reigns. He then connects flush with his own and this leads to a big Claymore Kick leveling “The Head of the Table.” Drew appears to have this one in the bag again. He goes for the cover, but wait, another unexpected interference leads to a potential match-altering moment.
PWMania
Photo: WWE Referee and Former WWE Star Get Married
On September 4th, WWE referee Daphanie LaShaunn, also known as Aja Perera, and former WWE star Leon Ruffin, better known as Leon Ruff, made the announcement that they are now married. After the ceremony, LaShaunn posted a picture of the two of them together on her Twitter account. She wrote...
PWMania
New Details on Backstage Fight Between CM Punk and The Young Bucks, Chair Thrown
After CM Punk’s involvement in the AEW All Out media scrum, there was a fight that took place backstage, and more details are starting to emerge about what happened. It was reported earlier today that Punk allegedly started the backstage fight by throwing punches at Matt Jackson. The Wrestling...
PWMania
Jeff Hardy Making AEW Return Soon?, Jeff Legal Update, Matt Hardy’s Future
It’s possible that the Hardys will appear on AEW TV together again in the not-too-distant future. As was mentioned earlier, Jeff Hardy was taken into custody on the 13th of June in Volusia County, Florida. He was charged with the second-degree misdemeanor of Driving While License Canceled/Suspended/Revoked, second-degree misdemeanour Violation of Restrictions Placed on Drivers License, and third-degree felony DUI Alcohol/Drugs Third Offense within 10 Years. If convicted of the felony charge, the potential sentence is up to 5 years in prison. Later that evening, he was released from jail on bond, and it was later reported that he checked himself into a rehabilitation facility on the following Tuesday, June 21. Back in June, AEW President Tony Khan made the announcement that Jeff would be suspended without pay and for an indefinite period of time. Khan mentioned that the suspension would remain in effect unless and until Hardy received treatment and demonstrated the ability to remain sober. Late in the month of June, Khan observed that Jeff had made significant progress since the arrest.
PWMania
WWE NXT Star Turns Heel at Worlds Collide
During the NXT Tag Team Championship unification match that took place at the Worlds Collide show in Orlando, there was a surprising heel turn. It appeared that Julis Creed was about to get the win for his team towards the end of the match; however, Damon Kemp showed up and hit Julius with a chair to the back; this allowed Pretty Deadly to win the titles.
PWMania
Dominik Mysterio Pays Tribute to Classic Eddie Guerrero Storyline with Heel Turn
As PWMania.com previously reported, Dominik Mysterio’s heel turn occurred on Saturday at the Clash at the Castle event, when he attacked his father, Rey Mysterio and Edge. During the match featuring Edge and Rey against Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest), Dominik assisted Rey and Edge in winning the match by tripping Balor, he then kicked Edge in the groin. When Rey confronted him, the legendary pro wrestler’s son clotheslined him.
PWMania
Bray Wyatt Received a ‘Serious Offer’ to Return to the Ring
Former WWE star Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) has received an offer to compete in a wrestling promotion; however, this information has no bearing on WWE in any way. An emerging wrestling promotion reportedly made a “serious” offer to Wyatt, and Fightful Select reports. There is no information available at this time indicating whether Wyatt is interested in the offer or whether he has accepted it. The source strongly suggested that the company that is going to launch within the next year is one that is owned by the actor and ex-WWE writer Freddie Prinze, Jr.
PWMania
Reby Hardy Posts Video Reacting to CM Punk and The Young Bucks Situation
Reby Hardy, the wife of AEW star Matt Hardy, posted a video on TikTok about the fight that took place last night while the media scrum was happening. Reby shared the following quote, “without the bucks AEW wouldn’t exist. I cannot imagine showing up in their houe and talking sh*t on them like that.”
PWMania
Update on Christian Cage, Currently Suffering a Serious Injury
According to reports, veteran professional wrestler Christian Cage is suffering from a severe injury. Cage’s victory over Jungle Boy at AEW All Out had to be cut short due to Cage sustaining an injury during the match. Luchasaurus attacked Jungle Boy while he was making his entrance and choke slammed him on the stage, which brought the match to a quick conclusion in about 30 seconds. After that, Jungle Boy took a powerbomb from his former tag team partner and sent it through a table. When Jungle Boy was finally able to get to his feet, the match finally got underway, but Cage quickly ended it by finishing him off with a Spear and then a Killswitch.
PWMania
Jim Ross Says “Logical Things” About CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley Need Addressing
Conrad Thompson’s Ad Free Shows put on a live performance on Saturday afternoon in Chicago to raise money for Steve “Mongo” McMichael. The funds raised will be used to assist Steve “Mongo” McMichael with some of the costs associated with his treatment for ALS. You can make a contribution at MoneyForMongo.com if you are able to assist Mongo in any way.
PWMania
Breaking Down WWE Clash at the Castle
This was a fantastic show. WWE put on one of the best shows this year. It just shows that you don’t need to overload the number of matches. 6 matches on this card and they all delivered in one way or another. So coming out of Clash at the Castle there could be some interesting developments.
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (9/5/22)
The post-Clash at The Castle edition of WWE RAW will air live tonight from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. WWE has announced just one bout for tonight and that’s the Steel Cage match between WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley and The Miz. The championship will be on the line.
PWMania
Roman Reigns Walks Out of Post-WWE Clash at the Castle Press Conference
WWE aired a press conference following the Clash at the Castle show with some of the wrestlers who competed at the event. The press conferences began with Triple H discussing the show and the economic boost that WWE provided to Cardiff, with more than 70% of the fans in attendance coming from outside the city.
PWMania
EC3 Issues Control Your Narrative Statement on Braun Strowman’s WWE Return
The following press release was sent out by Control Your Narrative:. Orlando, FL (Sept 5, 2022) – Control Your Narrative (CYN) would like to wish Adam Scherr the best on his return to form as Braun Strowman in the WWE. To “Control Your Narrative” is to “Tell Your Story” and the story of Braun Strowman is “unfinished business.” May Adam/Braun continue to strike fear into the hearts of his opponents, while also doing what motivates him the most, “putting smiles on people’s faces” world wide.
PWMania
Dominik Mysterio Turns Heel at WWE Clash at the Castle
Dominik Mysterio turned heel at WWWE Clash at the Castle. Following Edge, Rey and Dominik Mysterio’s victory over The Judgement Day, Dominik turned on Edge and his father, Rey. During their victory celebration, Dominik hit Edge with a low blow, stunning the crowd. Rey then pleaded with his son...
PWMania
What Clash At The Castle Said About WWE
Just over thirty years after Bret Hart and The British Bulldog put on a classic at Wembley Stadium for the main event of Summer Slam, WWE brass followed a somewhat similar formula when Drew McIntyre was booked for the main event of a live pay-per-view at a stadium at Cardiff. As I mentioned in a column two weeks ago, because of the time difference it wasn’t usually feasible for the WWE to run live pay-per-views overseas, but the expanded technology of streaming on Peacock, including the ability to replay the broadcast on-demand, made it a more realistic option.
PWMania
Top AEW Names Threatening to Walk Out Over CM Punk’s Media Scrum Comments
According to Sean Ross Sapp, some of the AEW talent were informed that some very important names were “p****d off and threatening to walk out over” CM Punk’s comments made during the media scrum. It was confirmed on Fightful Select that the names are the ones that Punk targeted, and those names are The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega.
PWMania
Meiko Satomura Match Confirmed for Tuesday’s WWE NXT
Japanese wrestling legend Meiko Satomura will appear on Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode. At the NXT Worlds Collide event on Sunday, the NXT Women’s Champion, Mandy Rose, successfully defended her title and won the NXT UK Women’s Title by prevailing in a Triple Threat match against Satomura and Blair Davenport. Backstage, Satomura was seen chatting with Roxanne Perez, as can be seen in the video that was taken after the show and is below. She turned her back on the situation and walked away, but then Cora Jade confronted her.
PWMania
CM Punk Blasts Adam Page and Colt Cabana at AEW All Out’s Post-Show Media Scrum
As PWMania.com previously reported, “nobody knew” that CM Punk would challenge “Hangman” Adam Page for an AEW world title rematch on the episode of Dynamite that aired on August 17, 2022. Some people believe that CM Punk’s challenge to Page was a “receipt” for something that Page said in a promo that aired before the 2022 Double or Nothing PPV.
