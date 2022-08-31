ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

MLive.com

Michigan State opens as nearly five-touchdown favorite vs. Akron

EAST LANSING – Michigan State went into its opener as a three-touchdown favorite over Western Michigan. It covered the spread by just half a point with a 22-point win. Now, it starts Week 2 favored by nearly five touchdowns against a different MAC opponent. The Spartans opened as 34-point...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State QB Payton Thorne critical of own performance in season-opening win

EAST LANSING – Michigan State’s Payton Thorne threw four touchdown passes in Friday’s 35-13 season-opening win against Western Michigan. It was the fourth time since he took over as the starter last season he threw for four scores in a game, which ties him for second in program history and one off the single-game record. However, the redshirt junior was far from thrilled.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State’s Jacoby Windmon earns national player of week honors

Jacoby Windmon had an impressive debut for Michigan State to earn individual recognition. The defensive end/linebacker on Sunday was named the Walter Camp Football Foundation National Defensive Player of the Week. Windmon, an offseason transfer addition from UNLV, had seven tackles, four sacks and a forced fumble to help lead...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan tight end Erick All becomes a father hours before kickoff

ANN ARBOR -- Erick All helped Michigan start the 2022 football season with a victory on Saturday, but it won’t be what he remembers about Sep. 3. The senior tight end became a father at 7:30 a.m. ET, according to the Michigan radio broadcast. The Wolverines kicked off their season at noon against Colorado State, winning 51-7. All caught one pass for 22 yards in the blowout.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Jacoby Windmon dazzles in 4-sack debut for Michigan State

EAST LANSING – A few weeks into Michigan State’s fall camp, Mel Tucker and the Spartans’ coaches came to a realization. UNLV transfer Jacoby Windmon had proved himself one of the team’s best, if not the single best, pass rusher. The problem was he was playing...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Poll: Will Michigan beat Colorado State by at least 31 points?

No. 8 Michigan will host Colorado State on Saturday at the Big House, the season opener for both teams. Kickoff is at noon. The last time the Wolverines and the Rams played each other was 28 years ago during the 1994 Holiday Bowl. Michigan left the game victorious, beating Colorado State 24-14. Heading into that contest, the Rams were the better team carrying a 10-1 record; ranked 10th in the nation.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Mel Tucker on Michigan State’s kicking and offensive line changes

EAST LANSING – For the first time in six years, Michigan State has a new starting kicker. Following the departure of five-year starter Matt Coghlin, true freshman Jack Stone won the job coming out of fall camp and made his debut as the No. 15 Spartans won 35-13 in the season opener against Western Michigan on Friday night in East Lansing.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

High school football scores from Week 2, Friday night

Friday night of Week 2 of high school in Michigan is here, and we’re tracking every final score from around the state. Search the database below to see your favorite team’s results. The scores will be updated throughout the night, so check back if you don’t see your team.
MANCHESTER, MI
MLive.com

Headstrong Rockford rallies for 24 unanswered points to stun Mona Shores

Rockford tops Mona Shores 31-27 in fourth quarter comeback ROCKFORD – Mac VandenHout was pacing the sidelines and telling anyone within shouting distance that the game wasn’t over yet. The senior quarterback for the Rockford football team had just witnessed his team fall behind 27-7 in the third...
ROCKFORD, MI
MLive.com

See over 60 photos from Coopersville’s win over Sparta

SPARTA - Two long-time rivals clashed Thursday night when Coopersville visited Sparta in Week 2 football action. And MLive.com was there on the sidelines for the Broncos’ 45-20 victory. Please check out the more than 60 photographs taken at the game by clicking on the gallery above. Or click...
SPARTA, MI

