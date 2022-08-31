EAST LANSING – Michigan State’s Payton Thorne threw four touchdown passes in Friday’s 35-13 season-opening win against Western Michigan. It was the fourth time since he took over as the starter last season he threw for four scores in a game, which ties him for second in program history and one off the single-game record. However, the redshirt junior was far from thrilled.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO