Michigan State opens as nearly five-touchdown favorite vs. Akron
EAST LANSING – Michigan State went into its opener as a three-touchdown favorite over Western Michigan. It covered the spread by just half a point with a 22-point win. Now, it starts Week 2 favored by nearly five touchdowns against a different MAC opponent. The Spartans opened as 34-point...
Michigan State QB Payton Thorne critical of own performance in season-opening win
EAST LANSING – Michigan State’s Payton Thorne threw four touchdown passes in Friday’s 35-13 season-opening win against Western Michigan. It was the fourth time since he took over as the starter last season he threw for four scores in a game, which ties him for second in program history and one off the single-game record. However, the redshirt junior was far from thrilled.
Michigan State’s Jacoby Windmon earns national player of week honors
Jacoby Windmon had an impressive debut for Michigan State to earn individual recognition. The defensive end/linebacker on Sunday was named the Walter Camp Football Foundation National Defensive Player of the Week. Windmon, an offseason transfer addition from UNLV, had seven tackles, four sacks and a forced fumble to help lead...
Takeaways, observations from Michigan State’s season-opening win vs. Western Michigan
EAST LANSING – A year after opening the season with a Big Ten win on the road, Michigan State pulled out a nonconference victory at home to kick off the schedule. The No. 15 Spartans pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 35-13 win against Western Michigan on Friday night in front of a crowd of 73,928 in East Lansing.
Michigan’s next opponent, Hawaii, has been outscored 112-27 this season
Michigan rolled in its season opener on Saturday. The evidence suggests the Wolverines can do so again next week. Michigan will welcome a Hawaii team that is 0-2 after Saturday night’s blowout loss to Western Kentucky, 49-17. The Rainbow Warriors hosted Western Kentucky in a game that started at...
Michigan tight end Erick All becomes a father hours before kickoff
ANN ARBOR -- Erick All helped Michigan start the 2022 football season with a victory on Saturday, but it won’t be what he remembers about Sep. 3. The senior tight end became a father at 7:30 a.m. ET, according to the Michigan radio broadcast. The Wolverines kicked off their season at noon against Colorado State, winning 51-7. All caught one pass for 22 yards in the blowout.
Colorado State coach will let Jim Harbaugh worry about Michigan’s QB debate
ANN ARBOR -- Colorado State coach Jay Norvell presumably has an opinion on Michigan’s quarterback debate, after seeing both players up close during Saturday’s game at Michigan Stadium. But he’s not sharing it. “I’ll let Jim worry about that,” Norvell said after Michigan’s 51-7 season-opening victory....
How to watch Michigan State vs. Western Michigan: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff time
A highly anticipated Michigan State football season is finally here. The Spartans open the 2022 season on Friday night against Western Michigan at Spartan Stadium, looking to follow up on a season in which they went 11-2 and won the Peach Bowl, marking a breakout campaign in Mel Tucker’s second season.
Michigan State without notable players for season opener vs. Western Michigan
EAST LANSING – Michigan State will be without notable players for its season opener. The No. 15 Spartans host Western Michigan on Friday night (7 p.m., ESPN2) and defensive tackles Dashaun Mallory and Jalen Hunt, defensive end Michael Fletcher and wide receivers Montorie Foster and Terry Lockett Jr. are all out.
Jacoby Windmon dazzles in 4-sack debut for Michigan State
EAST LANSING – A few weeks into Michigan State’s fall camp, Mel Tucker and the Spartans’ coaches came to a realization. UNLV transfer Jacoby Windmon had proved himself one of the team’s best, if not the single best, pass rusher. The problem was he was playing...
Poll: Will Michigan beat Colorado State by at least 31 points?
No. 8 Michigan will host Colorado State on Saturday at the Big House, the season opener for both teams. Kickoff is at noon. The last time the Wolverines and the Rams played each other was 28 years ago during the 1994 Holiday Bowl. Michigan left the game victorious, beating Colorado State 24-14. Heading into that contest, the Rams were the better team carrying a 10-1 record; ranked 10th in the nation.
Mel Tucker on Michigan State’s kicking and offensive line changes
EAST LANSING – For the first time in six years, Michigan State has a new starting kicker. Following the departure of five-year starter Matt Coghlin, true freshman Jack Stone won the job coming out of fall camp and made his debut as the No. 15 Spartans won 35-13 in the season opener against Western Michigan on Friday night in East Lansing.
What is the ceiling for Michigan State’s wide receivers this season?
EAST LANSING – After putting his NFL dreams on hold for one more year, Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed is planning on having a “legendary” season. The fifth-year senior also believes the Spartans have the best group of receivers in the Big Ten.
Severity of injuries to Michigan State’s Xavier Henderson, Darius Snow remains unclear
EAST LANSING – Michigan State survived a scare to pull away late for a 35-13 season-opening win against Western Michigan on Friday night. However, concerns remain about the health of two key defensive players for the No. 15 Spartans following the win. Starting safety Xavier Henderson and starting linebacker...
After 3 knee surgeries, Muskegon native ready for big season with WMU football
KALAMAZOO, MI – Damari Roberson put on his football pads, eye black and tape just as he had countless times in his young football career. On paper, was nothing remarkable about Muskegon Mona Shores’ Sept. 17, 2017 matchup with an overmatched Jenison team, but five years later, it’s a game Roberson can’t forget.
You vote, we go: Pick which Grand Rapids Week 3 game we shoot, subscribers get photos for free
The road to conference championships begins this week for teams across the OK divisions. Readers will get a close-up look at one of these Week 3 games thanks to a new perk for subscribers that allows fans to vote for which game we will send our award-winning photographers to each week.
High school football scores from Week 2, Friday night
Friday night of Week 2 of high school in Michigan is here, and we’re tracking every final score from around the state. Search the database below to see your favorite team’s results. The scores will be updated throughout the night, so check back if you don’t see your team.
Headstrong Rockford rallies for 24 unanswered points to stun Mona Shores
Rockford tops Mona Shores 31-27 in fourth quarter comeback ROCKFORD – Mac VandenHout was pacing the sidelines and telling anyone within shouting distance that the game wasn’t over yet. The senior quarterback for the Rockford football team had just witnessed his team fall behind 27-7 in the third...
Fourth-quarter thrillers headline Kalamazoo-area Week 2 prep football action
KALAMAZOO, MI – We’re only two weeks into the high school football season, but Thursday’s Kalamazoo-area games had all the intensity and excitement of playoff competition. A hard-hitting rivalry game between Kalamazoo’s two public schools, a thriller in Three Rivers and a furious comeback in a game...
See over 60 photos from Coopersville’s win over Sparta
SPARTA - Two long-time rivals clashed Thursday night when Coopersville visited Sparta in Week 2 football action. And MLive.com was there on the sidelines for the Broncos’ 45-20 victory. Please check out the more than 60 photographs taken at the game by clicking on the gallery above. Or click...
