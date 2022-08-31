Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Local group exploring enhanced broadband options
County commissioners will hear from the public Oct. 18 whether they want to continue reading all legal notices and government announcements in the Citrus County Chronicle or log online to read them on the county clerk’s website. Gov. Ron DeSantis in May signed into law a bill allowing local...
Citrus County Chronicle
Floral City Garden Club: Petscaping to keep furry family members safe
Beginning the second Friday of September, the Floral City Garden Club will be getting back into the swing of monthly meetings. The 2022-23 meetings will begin on Friday, Sept. 9, with a social gathering at 11 a.m. in the Community House in the Floral City Town Center. Ralph Johnson will...
Citrus County Chronicle
School bus driver shortage causing severely delayed pick-up, drop-off times
Going on almost a month since school started Aug. 10, parents and students around the district are experiencing school bus delays of two hours or more each day both at morning pick-up and afternoon drop-off at home, and that’s if they don’t get the call that they won’t get a bus at all.
Citrus County Chronicle
Armed suspect flees Marion County in stolen car, apprehended in Citrus County
A Homosassa man who allegedly stole a vehicle Sunday, Sept. 4, at a Marion County convenience store on County Road 484 and led law enforcement authorities on a short pursuit into Citrus County, before abandoning the vehicle and attempting to flee on foot, was apprehended, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.
Citrus County Chronicle
School lunch ideas for pint-size vegetarians
Do you have a vegetarian living in your home? Even a little one?. There are many kinds of vegetarianism, but many folks are reducing the amount of meat in their diets, or cutting it out altogether. And these choices are being made by kids, too. Submit Your Recipe. Citrus County...
