Oxford, MS

Oxford Eagle

Ole Miss cross country opens 2022 season at Memphis Twilight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Ole Miss men’s and women’s cross country opens its 2022 slate with a short trip up to the Memphis Twilight on Saturday night, hosted by Christian Brothers University at the Mike Rose Soccer Complex. The Rebels will send two small delegations to Memphis to...
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

First look: three takeaways from Ole Miss’s season-opening win over Troy

After a tumultuous offseason full of turnover within the roster and the coaching staff, Ole Miss fans had plenty of questions regarding this year’s Rebels squad and how they would fare compared to last year’s record-breaking unit that finished their season with the 10th Sugar Bowl berth in program history.
OXFORD, MS
actionnews5.com

USPS to host job fair in Olive Branch

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - The United States Postal Service (USPS) is hosting a job fair in Olive Branch on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The job fair will be held at the Olive Branch Post Office located at 8850 Midsouth Drive and will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m, according to the release.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
Oxford Eagle

OHS marching band member marches with Southwind Drum & Bugle Corps

Oxford High junior, Captain Alexander, performed with Southwind Drum & Bugle Corps this summer as part of the Drum Corps International Open Class circuit. Established in 1980, Southwind Drum & Bugle Corps is a member of Drum Corps International’s Open Class. For more than 40 years, they have been providing quality music education for youth in the Southeast and continue their dedication to providing the best music education, safe environment, and full drum corps experience possible for their members.
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Southaven PD finds missing woman

UPDATE: Southaven Police have confirmed the woman was located safely around 6:40 pm on Sunday. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southaven Police need your help finding a missing woman who was last seen Tuesday morning. Tameka Means, 46, is described as being bipolar schizophrenic. Police said she could possibly in Memphis or Fayette, TN. If you […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
desotocountynews.com

Two-year aviation program to center at Olive Branch Airport

Southwest Tennessee Community College program is the first of its type in Tennessee. The Olive Branch Airport is becoming an education center as well as a transportation center, with the addition of a new aviation program to work out of the airport through Southwest Tennessee Community College. A recent Open...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
wtva.com

Worker injured in Pontotoc fall

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - A worker installing an air conditioning unit was injured after falling from the roof of a store. The accident happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. at the CVS Pharmacy in Pontotoc. Pontotoc Fire Chief Lance Martin said the worker was transported to the hospital in Tupelo.
PONTOTOC, MS
fox13memphis.com

PHOTOS: Tunica Co. donates over 50,000 bottles of water to Jackson amid crisis

TUNICA COUNTY WATER DONATION TO JACKSON With the help of a number of local casinos and the sheriff's department, Tunica County donated 51,408 bottles of water to Hinds County and the citizens of Jackson, Mississippi. As Jackson undergoes a historic water crisis, Gold Strike Casino Resort, Fitz Casino Tunica, Hollywood Casino Tunica, 1st Jackpot Casino Tunica, Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall, Horseshoe Casino & Hotel Tunica, Nutrien Ag Solutions and the Tunica County Sheriff's Office all joined forces to help over 2,100 families in Jackson, Mississippi. (Tunica County Sheriff's Office)
JACKSON, MS
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
actionnews5.com

A current U.S. Mississippi district attorney died Sunday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - John Champion passed away this morning according to Clay Joiner, current U.S. District Attorney for the Northern District of Mississippi; Ben Creekmore District Attorney of the Third Circuit Court Oxford, MS; and John Weddle President of the Mississippi Prosecutors Association. Champion graduated from the University of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Oxford Eagle

AP test scores highest in Oxford High School history

Oxford High School students increased scores on the national Advanced Placement (AP) exams in 2022 with 73% of students scoring a 3 or higher, possibly the highest percentage in school history. In the spring of 2022, Oxford High administered 408 AP exams to 230 students. The Oxford School District offers...
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Computers down at county clerk’s office Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People trying to renew their driver’s license or get a Tennessee ID found themselves waiting in a long line at the Shelby County Clerk’s Office downtown after two computers crashed. The clerk’s office couldn’t tell how bad the delay was, but a customer told a WREG reporter she had been waiting for […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN

