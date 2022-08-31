Read full article on original website
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss cross country opens 2022 season at Memphis Twilight
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Ole Miss men’s and women’s cross country opens its 2022 slate with a short trip up to the Memphis Twilight on Saturday night, hosted by Christian Brothers University at the Mike Rose Soccer Complex. The Rebels will send two small delegations to Memphis to...
iqstock.news
First Medical Spa in Batesville, MS, Crown Me Wellness Spa to open on September 7th
First medical spa in Batesville, MS, Crown Me Wellness Spa is set to open on the 7th of September. BATESVILLE, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crown Me Wellness Spa is the first medical spa in Batesville, MS. It is owned and operated by nurse practitioner Shana B. Smith. The soft launch is on September 7th.
Oxford Eagle
First look: three takeaways from Ole Miss’s season-opening win over Troy
After a tumultuous offseason full of turnover within the roster and the coaching staff, Ole Miss fans had plenty of questions regarding this year’s Rebels squad and how they would fare compared to last year’s record-breaking unit that finished their season with the 10th Sugar Bowl berth in program history.
actionnews5.com
USPS to host job fair in Olive Branch
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - The United States Postal Service (USPS) is hosting a job fair in Olive Branch on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The job fair will be held at the Olive Branch Post Office located at 8850 Midsouth Drive and will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m, according to the release.
footballscoop.com
Lane Kiffin says Ole Miss fans were likely bored by the Rebels' offense, reveals 2-QB plan
Ole Miss had 21 points less than 24 minutes into its season-opening tilt against Troy, and the Rebels had scored their fourth touchdown less than five minutes into the third quarter. Then, with what at the time was a 28-3 advantage against visiting Troy, the Rebels appeared to do the...
Mississippi Man Who Stole Plane from Tupelo Airport Identified, Posts “Goodbye” Message on Facebook
UPDATE (11:35 a.m.) WTVA has also confirmed that Cory Patterson of Shannon, MS was the pilot of a stolen plane that was taken into custody after landing safely in a Benton County field northwest of Tupelo. Patterson was allegedly employed at the Tupelo airport and threatened to crash into a...
Oxford Eagle
OHS marching band member marches with Southwind Drum & Bugle Corps
Oxford High junior, Captain Alexander, performed with Southwind Drum & Bugle Corps this summer as part of the Drum Corps International Open Class circuit. Established in 1980, Southwind Drum & Bugle Corps is a member of Drum Corps International’s Open Class. For more than 40 years, they have been providing quality music education for youth in the Southeast and continue their dedication to providing the best music education, safe environment, and full drum corps experience possible for their members.
Southaven PD finds missing woman
UPDATE: Southaven Police have confirmed the woman was located safely around 6:40 pm on Sunday. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southaven Police need your help finding a missing woman who was last seen Tuesday morning. Tameka Means, 46, is described as being bipolar schizophrenic. Police said she could possibly in Memphis or Fayette, TN. If you […]
desotocountynews.com
Two-year aviation program to center at Olive Branch Airport
Southwest Tennessee Community College program is the first of its type in Tennessee. The Olive Branch Airport is becoming an education center as well as a transportation center, with the addition of a new aviation program to work out of the airport through Southwest Tennessee Community College. A recent Open...
wtva.com
Worker injured in Pontotoc fall
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - A worker installing an air conditioning unit was injured after falling from the roof of a store. The accident happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. at the CVS Pharmacy in Pontotoc. Pontotoc Fire Chief Lance Martin said the worker was transported to the hospital in Tupelo.
Oxford Eagle
Without beds to call their own, 50 Oxford-area children surprised with gift of sleep
Fifty Oxford-area children who routinely sleep on the floor, with others, or in makeshift arrangements now have beds to call their own, thanks to Ashley’s Hope to Dream program in partnership with Ole Miss Athletics. Believing they were coming to the Ole Miss campus to work out with players...
fox13memphis.com
PHOTOS: Tunica Co. donates over 50,000 bottles of water to Jackson amid crisis
TUNICA COUNTY WATER DONATION TO JACKSON With the help of a number of local casinos and the sheriff's department, Tunica County donated 51,408 bottles of water to Hinds County and the citizens of Jackson, Mississippi. As Jackson undergoes a historic water crisis, Gold Strike Casino Resort, Fitz Casino Tunica, Hollywood Casino Tunica, 1st Jackpot Casino Tunica, Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall, Horseshoe Casino & Hotel Tunica, Nutrien Ag Solutions and the Tunica County Sheriff's Office all joined forces to help over 2,100 families in Jackson, Mississippi. (Tunica County Sheriff's Office)
actionnews5.com
A current U.S. Mississippi district attorney died Sunday morning
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - John Champion passed away this morning according to Clay Joiner, current U.S. District Attorney for the Northern District of Mississippi; Ben Creekmore District Attorney of the Third Circuit Court Oxford, MS; and John Weddle President of the Mississippi Prosecutors Association. Champion graduated from the University of...
hottytoddy.com
Stolen Plane Lands in Open Field West of Ripley; Pilot Reportedly Alive and in Custody
According to local news reports, the Union County Sheriff’s Office has reported that the plane that circled north Mississippi for almost four hours has landed, and the pilot is alive and being detained by local law enforcement. Flight No. N342ER landed in a field west of Ripley. At 9:30...
Oxford Eagle
AP test scores highest in Oxford High School history
Oxford High School students increased scores on the national Advanced Placement (AP) exams in 2022 with 73% of students scoring a 3 or higher, possibly the highest percentage in school history. In the spring of 2022, Oxford High administered 408 AP exams to 230 students. The Oxford School District offers...
Computers down at county clerk’s office Thursday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People trying to renew their driver’s license or get a Tennessee ID found themselves waiting in a long line at the Shelby County Clerk’s Office downtown after two computers crashed. The clerk’s office couldn’t tell how bad the delay was, but a customer told a WREG reporter she had been waiting for […]
Pilot charged after making threats to crash into MS Walmart, officials say
TUPELO, Miss. — Authorities are investigating a call to 911 dispatch after a man threatened to crash a plane. Tupelo Police Department (TPD) was notified at about 5 a.m. Saturday that a pilot, Cory Wayne Patterson, stole an airplane (possibly King Air type) from the Tupelo Airport. According to...
thelocalvoice.net
Oxford Police Department Distributing Coasters That Can Detect Drinks Spiked with Drugs
The Oxford Police Department would like to remind the L-O-U community about our bar safety partnership with the Associated Student Body. One concern people have when drinking in public is somebody tampering with their drinks. The Oxford Police Department and ASB looked into different safety precautions being taken around the...
Mississippi man arrested for reportedly stealing vehicle for car rental business
A Mississippi man was arrested for stealing a vehicle from a rental car business,. Tupelo police officers arrested Pasley Ford, 38, of Okolona, and charged him with felony motor vehicle theft. Officers conducted a traffic stop on a gray Nissan Altima near South Gloster Street and South Green Street and...
Mississippi sheriff says he expects action soon in case of letter threatening to kill county supervisor
Sheriff Shane Phelps said Tuesday the investigation into the origins of a letter that threatened the life of Panola County Supervisor John Thomas two weeks ago is active, and the concerned public can expect developments in the case soon. “This isn’t CSI,” Phelps said. “These things take time because we...
