Schuylkill County, PA

skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Obituaries for September 4th, 2022

Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ------------------------------------------------------ , 73, of Ashland, passed away Friday evening at Geisinger Medical Center Danville. She was born on November 24, 1948 in Ashland and was the daughter of the late Isabelle (Eagan) and John Coddington Sr. She was a lifelong member of St....
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

One dead after fatal ‘farming incident’

NESCOPECK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a farming incident that occurred on Saturday, leaving one man dead, was ruled an accident. Troopers state the incident occurred in the 1200 block of Zenith Road, in Nescopeck when the victim, James Jack Elmes, 45, was operating a farm tractor on his property.
NESCOPECK, PA
skooknews.com

PennDOT Announces Schuylkill County Road Work Scheduled for Next Week

PennDOT has announced road work that will take place across Schuylkill County next week. ----------------------------------- Butler, West Mahanoy Twps. Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging. Start date: 9/6/22. Est completion date: 9/9/22. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM. ----------------------------- Wayne and Pine Grove Twps. Road name:...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Power Outage Reported in Frackville

A power outage has left a section of Frackville in the dark early Sunday evening. Around 7:00pm, residents in parts of Frackville reported losing power and a short time later, fire personnel were called to the area of Oak Street and Lehigh Avenue. The fire call was initially reported to...
FRACKVILLE, PA
wtae.com

Large pool of human blood found on Pennsylvania street

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A large amount of blood was discovered on a street in a Pennsylvania neighborhood, but where it came from remains a mystery. The blood was found around 7:15 a.m. Saturday on Ashburg Drive in Silver Spring Township, Cumberland County not far from Cumberland Valley High School.
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania Department of Health offering medication to protect against radioactive iodine

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Department of Health is offering special medication for Pennsylvanians living near four active nuclear plants in case of future emergencies.That includes the Beaver Valley Power Station in Shippingport.The potassium iodide should only be taken when instructed by health leaders or the governor -- and is not a replacement for evacuation.The tablets help protect the thyroid gland against radioactive iodine. People who live within 10 miles of the plant can pick up the tablets at Beaver Valley Mall on September 15 from 2 PM to 7 PM.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
#Water Conservation#Central#Pennsylvanians
CBS Philly

East Penn Railroad train derailment in Chester County part of "very scary" trend

NEWLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- There's new information on a train that derailed in Chester County, narrowly missing a woman's home. Eyewitness News first showed you the scene two weeks ago.It was the second time an East Penn Railroad train jumped the tracks in her yard.Everything has been cleaned up, but Trudie Powell's yard is completely torn up.Powell's been scared ever since this happened and now, she's even more concerned after learning the railroad that passes through her backyard has had a number of other accidents over the years."You can see where the grass is brown," Powell said. "That's where...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Gov. Wolf: $2,000 Direct Payments to Pennsylvanians ‘Will Make a Life-Changing Difference for Families in Communities Across the Commonwealth’

SHARPSBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Representative Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg to call on Pennsylvania's General Assembly to pass legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians. "This money...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News Break
Politics
FOX 43

Lancaster County woman struck and killed in Ocean City

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman was struck and killed in the area of 59th Street in Ocean City, Maryland on Aug. 26, according to Ocean City police. Sophia Batisti, 21, from Reinholds, was crossing Coastal Highway from the east against the pedestrian crossing signal, police said. A...
OCEAN CITY, MD
echo-pilot.com

Central Pa. residents: Get that snow shovel ready, The Old Farmer's Almanac says

Snow lovers will rejoice with the prediction "The Old Farmer's Almanac" is making for central Pennsylvania this winter. It's calling for above-normal snowfall for the Appalachians region, which includes central Pennsylvania, according to the publication's website. Much of it is expected to fall in early and late January. No specific amount is given.
ENVIRONMENT
PennLive.com

Discount retailer signs agreement to purchase former Kmart

A Rhode Island-based discount retailer that just opened its first store in the midstate last week, plans to open another one in the region as well. Ocean State Job Lot has signed an agreement to purchase the former Kmart building at Market Street Square at 1605 S. Market St. in Elizabethtown, Lancaster County, according to Kevin Nassimi, vice president of leasing for Nassimi Realty, which owns the shopping center where the former Kmart is located. Nassimi said that the sale has not been finalized yet but is expected to close later this month.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Garbage truck catches fire in Lebanon County

SOUTH LEBANON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A garbage truck caught fire in South Lebanon Township, Lebanon County. It happened just before noon Tuesday in the 400 block of East Evergreen Road. Emergency dispatchers said no one was hurt.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

One Flown After Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle in Shenandoah

A woman was flown after being struck by a vehicle Saturday evening in Shenandoah. The incident reportedly happened just before 9:00pm, Saturday on Main Street between Cherry and Oak Streets. The victim was flown to an area hospital with unknown injuries. Borough Police and State Police are investigating the incident.
SHENANDOAH, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Deadly shooting in Liberty occurred after child custody swap: Police

Liberty, Pa. — Jesus Alicea-Santiago, 31, of Buffalo, NY, would frequently travel from New York to Pennsylvania to exchange custody of his young child with his estranged wife, Denissa Alvarez-Matias, 32, of York, Pa. On August 26 just after 3 p.m., Alicea-Santiago, 31, lost his life during this exchange. Alicea-Santiago was shot in the parking lot of the Liberty Park & Ride on Route 414 in Liberty Township.
LIBERTY, PA
abc27.com

Mifflin County car crash leaves one dead

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A car crash on Ferguson Valley Road in Mifflin County happened at 6:38 a.m. on Aug. 30, leaving one person dead. The crash happened when a deer ran into the road. The driver, 44-year-old Gregory Chilcote of Mapleton Depot, Pennsylvania, swerved to avoid hitting the deer, crashing into an embankment on the side of the roadway. According to police reports, Chilcote was wearing his seatbelt and was not harmed in the crash.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Pennsylvania, experts say, prepared for infrastructure threats

HARRISBURG, PA – To prevent major damage and disruption to Pennsylvania's electric grid, resiliency and collaboration will be key. So testified industry experts at a House Environmental Resources & Energy hearing on Tuesday centered on electromagnetic pulse attacks – EMP, for short – and the threat to the electric grid.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

