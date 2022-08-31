Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022L. CaneFlorida State
No One Reported This Little Girl Missing Until 41 Years After She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColeman, FL
Do you believe there's a "Garden of Evil" in Williston, Florida?Evie M.Williston, FL
Do you believe something haunts Mud Lake in Ocala National Forest?Evie M.Ocala, FL
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Hole opening causes lane closure on northbound U.S. 19
Drivers heading north on U.S. 19 through a portion of Crystal River will find a lane closure that could last into next week. John McShaffrey, with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), said Friday the right lane has been closed to traffic on northbound U.S. 19 between West Anna Gail Lane and SE Mayo Drive and will remain closed until further notice.
Citrus County Chronicle
Other Voices l Do You Know ALICE?
If there’s one thing I’ve learned from living in Citrus County for over 25 years, it’s that this community is as special and rare as they come. The roots run deep – nowhere in the world will you find another place like it. It’s a place where you hardly meet a stranger, and everywhere you go, you’re sure to run into an old friend.
Citrus County Chronicle
Project shouldn’t hinge on tax credits
Sunday's article, “Development hinges on getting government tax credits” cites affordable housing as one of Citrus County's greatest concerns/needs, yet once again, an affordable housing project depends on whether or not the developer can get millions in tax credits. In this case, the developer is hoping for nearly...
Citrus County Chronicle
Armed suspect flees Marion County in stolen car, apprehended in Citrus County
A Homosassa man who allegedly stole a vehicle Sunday, Sept. 4, at a Marion County convenience store on County Road 484 and led law enforcement authorities on a short pursuit into Citrus County, before abandoning the vehicle and attempting to flee on foot, was apprehended, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Citrus County Chronicle
Community Food Bank looks for new fundraising as inflation continues
That’s what the head of the Citrus County Community Food Bank thought as she tallied the earnings from a month-long fundraiser that involved her charity getting $1.50 every time someone filled out an online feedback survey and designated the charity as a recipient of financial help.
Citrus County Chronicle
Wildwood man convicted of killing Inverness woman in fatal Sumter County crash
A jury found a Wildwood man guilty of leading police in an August 2017 vehicle chase and causing a four-vehicle collision near his hometown that killed a woman from Citrus County. Sumter County court records show jurors on Wednesday, Aug. 31, convicted 33-year-old Anthony Nepoleon Brown of Laura Lee Price’s...
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l Browbeating of food bank director appalling
Hospital board member’s public thrashing of nonprofit executive. No one deserves a public beat down. At a recent Citrus County Hospital Board meeting, the good was the board awarding the Community Food Bank of Citrus County $30,000. The bad was the increase in the 2 million meals provided annually prior to the pandemic to over 5 million meals to help struggling Citrus County families. The ugly was board member Rick Harper’s public dressing down of Food Bank Director Barbara Sprague for feeding people who don’t want to work and for making the county a magnet for needy and homeless people.
Citrus County Chronicle
After found with pistol, narcotics, Inverness man tells deputies he was going to drug deal
An Inverness man and repeat felon taken into custody for allegedly concealing a loaded pistol alongside a baggie of various narcotics told authorities he was on his way to a drug deal. Brian John Murphy, 42, also admitted to Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies during an Aug. 21 traffic stop...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Citrus County Chronicle
Homosassa man arrested during traffic stop for trafficking in fentanyl, cocaine
A Homosassa man could face a mandatory, day-for-day prison sentence of 23 years after authorities allegedly found trafficking weights of fentanyl and cocaine in his vehicle. Along with arresting Nathan Glynn Carfagno the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 30, on charges of trafficking in fentanyl and cocaine, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies also jailed the 36-year-old for possessing 35 oxycodone pills and 3.81 grams of methamphetamine.
Comments / 0