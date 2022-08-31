ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

saturdaydownsouth.com

Memphis player hilariously tackles his own teammate vs. Mississippi State

Memphis didn’t have the greatest opening weekend. The Tigers were blitzed by the Mississippi State Bulldogs Saturday evening. By game’s end, following a 50-minute lightning delay, the Tigers fell 49-23. Nothing seemed to go the Tigers’ way. I mean, no wonder! The Tigers’ running backs were being...
STARKVILLE, MS
The Associated Press

Rogers throws for 5 TDs, Mississippi St. knocks off Memphis

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — An electric atmosphere and hyped-up Mississippi State team was diminished a bit in game one of the 2022 season — to no fault of the Bulldogs. After lightning struck offensively and defensively from MSU’s units in the first few minutes of the game, literal lightning would halt play for nearly three hours. The Bulldogs regrouped and made a late night memorable in a 49-23 victory over the Tigers. “I was kind of impressed with the way we played for an opener. The biggest thing is we have to play a complete game. I was proud of the way that we came out and played after the delay,” Mike Leach said. “I thought we handled (the lightning delay) better than expected.” Led by Bulldog quarterback Will Rogers, MSU outgained the Tigers 542-294 with the bulk of the Tigers’ yards coming in the second half. Rogers was 38-of-49 in the game for 450 yards, five touchdowns and an interception. It was the 14th time in his three-year career that he’s notched over 300 yards and his sixth 400-yard game.
STARKVILLE, MS
FanSided

LIVE GAME THREAD: Mississippi State vs. Memphis

The Mississippi State Bulldogs kick off the 2022 college football season vs. the Memphis Tigers. Tonight’s game will begin at 6:30 p.m. CT. The matchup between the Bulldogs and the Tigers will be played at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi. We want you to discuss today’s game with...
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Kirby Smart gets real after Georgia football embarrassed Oregon in Dan Lanning’s debut for Ducks

The Georgia Bulldogs showed no mercy on the field against the Oregon Ducks in Saturday’s huge 49-3 win down in Atlanta. Coached by former Bulldogs defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, the Ducks simply did not have any answer to the onslaught Georgia football is having on both sides of the field, an overall performance that Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart definitely loved.
ATHENS, GA
actionnews5.com

East High stripped of Penny Hardaway-era championship

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - East High School is facing sanctions over Penny Hardaway’s recruitment of James Wiseman. The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) deems that Wiseman was competing without eligibility as a student-athlete. The sanctions date back to the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, which includes a 2018 state...
MEMPHIS, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirby Smart offers lukewarm assessment of Georgia's dominant win over Oregon

Defending national champion Georgia absolutely throttled Oregon on Saturday in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game, winning 49-3 in a matchup between two top-15 teams that offered no drama. That the Bulldogs looked the part of a national championship contender isn’t really a surprise, but the dominance they displayed on Saturday impressed...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia football: Final thoughts and a prediction for Georgia vs. Oregon

A buddy of mine sent a text this week describing his emotions as the days before Georgia’s season-opening showdown with Oregon ticked off the calendar. He described a roller-coaster — anxious to confident to despondent over the team’s chances to appropriately ambivalent. “My theory on post-natty that...
ATHENS, GA
Commercial Dispatch

Third suspect arrested in Hemlock Street shooting

The “very dangerous” teenager wanted for a Columbus shooting is in custody. Cameron Jones, 17, was arrested in Starkville by the Starkville Police Department and Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office, according to an SPD press release. The press release said Jones had barricaded himself in a vacant apartment...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Rain, Rain, It’s Here to Stay

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A rainy pattern persists as we enter into next week, high temperatures will be slightly cooler ranging through the 80s with lows near 70. SUNDAY: Skies will be mostly cloudy, scattered rain and storm chances will stand in the forecast. High temperatures will be slightly cooler as we’ll settle in the mid 80s. Overnight lows will drop to the low 70s.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

East Columbus shooting leads to active manhunt in Starkville

STARKVILLE/COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An east Columbus shooting leads to an active manhunt in Starkville. Right now, law enforcement is searching for a suspect who ran from deputies. There has been a heavy law enforcement presence for over an hour on Jackson Street. I’m here on Jackson Street where...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus shooting suspect racking up charges in 2 cities

STARKVILLE & COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The list of charges continue to grow for a suspect in a Wednesday afternoon shooting in Columbus. Around 5:00 P.M. Thursday Starkville Police reported that 17-year-old Cameron Jones had been arrested. Jones is the third suspect involved in a Wednesday shooting incident in...
COLUMBUS, MS
WJTV 12

Missing/Endangered Child Alert issued for Pontotoc County teen

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Missing/Endangered Child Alert for 16-year-old Elsa Yohana Gabriel Ventura of Pontotoc County. MBI officials said she is five feet and five inches tall, 145 pounds, with brown eyes and long black hair. She was last seen wearing a red and maroon […]
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
Daily Helmsman

Police Search for Clues in House of Kidnapped Jogger

Law enforcement officials looked for clues at the house of a jogger who was kidnapped near the University of Memphis on Friday. Eliza Fletcher, a 34-year-old teacher at St. Mary’s Episcopal School, was abducted around 4:30 a.m. Friday morning in a parking lot while jogging near Carpenter Complex. Officials...
MEMPHIS, TN

