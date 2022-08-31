Read full article on original website
RTR SIDEWINDER#18.
4d ago
If he likes his job. Unless he gets a 10 million dollar buy out. He better stay where he's at. The Barn will destroy good people. Because of a few DA boosters. Deion Sanders himself, wouldn't coach at Aubarn.
Nick Saban issues challenge to Alabama players after blowout win over Utah State
Nick Saban is never satisfied after an Alabama win, even against an overmatched non-conference opponent like Utah State. The Alabama coach laid out a challenge to his players about how to respond following games like Saturday, and how to find an edge going forward. “There are things that we need...
Scarbinsky: Has Auburn swapped a coach inquiry for a quarterback controversy after a Game 1 victory?
Lightning was detected in the vicinity of Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday evening. The weatherman confirmed it late in the third quarter. Amateur meteorologists spotted it much earlier, and those bolts of electricity came with a name. Robby Ashford. The other Auburn transfer quarterback made quite a first impression in his...
How much has tuition increased at Alabama, Auburn over the years?
How much does it cost to attend Alabama’s two largest public universities? More than it used to. According to data from the National Center for Education Statistics, tuition and fees at Auburn University - the more expensive of the two - came to $11,826 for in-state students for the 2021-2022 school year, and a whopping $31,986 for out of state students. That’s a 313% increase in raw dollars for in-state students since the 1999-2000 school year, and a 368% increase for out-of-state students.
Mercer vs. Auburn by the numbers: Tigers own 499-point advantage
Mercer (1-0) at Auburn (0-0) 6 p.m. CDT Saturday (ESPN+) 0 Victories in 18 games against SEC opponents for Mercer. 2 Auburn players have recorded more rushing yards in their freshman and sophomore seasons than RB Tank Bigsby, who will start his junior campaign against Mercer with 1,933. Michael Dyer ran for 2,355 yards in the 2011 and 2012 seasons and Bo Jackson ran for 2,042 yards in the 1982 and 1983 seasons for the Tigers.
Young ties Tua mark with 6 TDs as Bama rolls
Bryce Young threw for five touchdowns and rushed for another in Saturday’s 55-0 win over Utah State, joining ua Tagovailoa as the only players in Alabama history with six or more touchdowns in a single game. Bryce Young threw for five touchdowns and rushed for another in Saturday’s 55-0...
Key Alabama offensive player on sidelines in walking boot for Utah State game
Alabama’s offense will be without a key offseason addition on Saturday against Utah State as Tyler Harrell was seen on the sidelines before the game in sweatpants and wearing a walking boot on his right foot. Harrell dealt with a foot sprain for most of camp ahead of the...
Auburn football: The good, the bad, and the ugly of the Mercer win
Week 1 finally came and went, and after the offseason that preceded it, it couldn’t come soon enough. Auburn football is officially 1-0, failing to cover the spread (as predicted) but willing to provide plenty of fireworks en route to an over hit with dance partner Mercer in a 42-16 drubbing.
Nick Saban explains why Alabama won't wear white helmets during his tenure
Nick Saban is not the kind of coach to shake up the uniforms, and during his radio show this week, the Alabama coach explained why he wouldn’t wear the alternate white helmets. Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne and Saban are on the same page against white helmets. Alabama wore...
Disney exec shows interest in Auburn AD position
Auburn football vs Georgia South on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017 in Auburn, Alabama. (Via Wade Rackley/Auburn Athletics) Following the resignation of athletic director Allen Greene last week, Auburn University officials announced a national search would commence to find the person who will lead the school’s athletic department going forward.
Commentary: Auburn voters favor community over development in recent municipal election
In the recent Auburn City Council elections, those who voted appear to have expressed a clear preference for community values over unbridled economic development. In Wards 5, 2 and 1, the candidates voicing strong support for economic development and weaker support for preserving neighborhoods were resoundingly defeated. These are the three wards that are most threatened by urban encroachment. If you want to see what this future fueled by business interests might look like in Auburn, visit Asheville, N.C.
Col. Brian Vaughn assumes command of 187th Fighter Wing
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Col. Brian E. Vaughn is officially the new man in charge of the Alabama Air National Guard’s 187th Fighter Wing. Vaughn assumed command during a ceremony Thursday afternoon at Dannelly Field. Governor Kay Ivey was in attendance for the ceremony alongside other state and local elected leaders.
‘Agonizing’: Cassie Carli’s family gets update on ‘unacceptable’ autopsy process, investigation into Florida mom’s death
The family of Cassie Carli, a Florida mother found dead in April after disappearing on the Florida Panhandle, has received an update on the lengthy autopsy process in Alabama that they are criticizing as "agonizing" and "unacceptable."
Auburn church vandalized, minister denounces hate spayed in red paint
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An east Alabama church is condemning the hate speech they discovered scrawled in red spray paint on the church’s welcome sign. Reverend Chris Rothbauer is the minister at Auburn Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, located along east Thatch Avenue. Saturday morning members discovered their sign vandalized with a queerphobic and transphobic epithet, “F___ […]
This sprawling Lake Martin mansion was called Alabama’s most expensive home
You don’t have to get away from it all if you’re going to this Alabama mansion - it’s all been brought to you. This home on Willows End on Lake Martin was once billed as Alabama’s most expensive home when it hit the market for $10.5 million.
Community mourns loss of Columbus businessman
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The owner of a well-known Columbus laundry business has passed away. 62-year-old Tripp Wade was the owner of Wade Cleaners - founded by his grandfather. Wade was involved in charitable projects and served on the board of Midtown Columbus Inc. for a decade. He was also...
Lawsuit filed over teen’s death at Tuskegee youth facility
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against a youth residential facility in Tuskegee. That suit alleges physical and sexual abuse led to a teen’s suicide. The lawsuit stems from the death of 15-year-old Connor Bennett, who lived at Brighter Path Tuskegee, formerly called Sequel,...
Two Alabama men killed in car crash, state police reported
Two Alabama men were killed last week in a two-vehicle crash in the wee hours of the morning, state police reported. The crash occurred at approximately 1:45 a.m. Tuesday. Two Montgomery men were killed in the crash. Waymond D. McWilliams, 19, was fatally injured when the 2016 Chevrolet Malibu he...
Two Montgomery Men Killed in Head-On Crash in Elmore County
Alabama State Troopers say two Montgomery men have been killed in a crash in Elmore County, south of Tallassee. State troopers say 19-year-old Waymond McWilliams and 31-year-old Quentin Rhodes were both killed in the wreck. Investigators say they were each driving cars that hit head-on and were pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigation underway after tractor-trailer tires tear through Georgia woman’s home
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — A 91-year-old woman in LaGrange tells WRBL she’s lucky to be alive after tires broke loose from a tractor-trailer and plowed straight through her home while she was a sleep. The incident, which happened Tuesday, is being investigated by the LaGrange Police Department. According to Della Ogletree, the tires went through […]
Montgomery Police Investigating Fatal Shooting
Montgomery police have launched a homicide investigation after the death of a shooting victim. Police say 61-year-old Frederick Mumpfield of Montgomery was shot in the 900 block of West South Boulevard at around 10:45PM Monday. That location is near Davenport Drive, just east of Interstate 65. He was taken to...
