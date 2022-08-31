ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

RTR SIDEWINDER#18.
4d ago

If he likes his job. Unless he gets a 10 million dollar buy out. He better stay where he's at. The Barn will destroy good people. Because of a few DA boosters. Deion Sanders himself, wouldn't coach at Aubarn.

How much has tuition increased at Alabama, Auburn over the years?

How much does it cost to attend Alabama’s two largest public universities? More than it used to. According to data from the National Center for Education Statistics, tuition and fees at Auburn University - the more expensive of the two - came to $11,826 for in-state students for the 2021-2022 school year, and a whopping $31,986 for out of state students. That’s a 313% increase in raw dollars for in-state students since the 1999-2000 school year, and a 368% increase for out-of-state students.
Mercer vs. Auburn by the numbers: Tigers own 499-point advantage

Mercer (1-0) at Auburn (0-0) 6 p.m. CDT Saturday (ESPN+) 0 Victories in 18 games against SEC opponents for Mercer. 2 Auburn players have recorded more rushing yards in their freshman and sophomore seasons than RB Tank Bigsby, who will start his junior campaign against Mercer with 1,933. Michael Dyer ran for 2,355 yards in the 2011 and 2012 seasons and Bo Jackson ran for 2,042 yards in the 1982 and 1983 seasons for the Tigers.
College Sports
Young ties Tua mark with 6 TDs as Bama rolls

Bryce Young threw for five touchdowns and rushed for another in Saturday’s 55-0 win over Utah State, joining ua Tagovailoa as the only players in Alabama history with six or more touchdowns in a single game. Bryce Young threw for five touchdowns and rushed for another in Saturday’s 55-0...
Nick Saban explains why Alabama won't wear white helmets during his tenure

Nick Saban is not the kind of coach to shake up the uniforms, and during his radio show this week, the Alabama coach explained why he wouldn’t wear the alternate white helmets. Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne and Saban are on the same page against white helmets. Alabama wore...
Allen Greene
Disney exec shows interest in Auburn AD position

Auburn football vs Georgia South on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017 in Auburn, Alabama. (Via Wade Rackley/Auburn Athletics) Following the resignation of athletic director Allen Greene last week, Auburn University officials announced a national search would commence to find the person who will lead the school’s athletic department going forward.
Commentary: Auburn voters favor community over development in recent municipal election

In the recent Auburn City Council elections, those who voted appear to have expressed a clear preference for community values over unbridled economic development. In Wards 5, 2 and 1, the candidates voicing strong support for economic development and weaker support for preserving neighborhoods were resoundingly defeated. These are the three wards that are most threatened by urban encroachment. If you want to see what this future fueled by business interests might look like in Auburn, visit Asheville, N.C.
Col. Brian Vaughn assumes command of 187th Fighter Wing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Col. Brian E. Vaughn is officially the new man in charge of the Alabama Air National Guard’s 187th Fighter Wing. Vaughn assumed command during a ceremony Thursday afternoon at Dannelly Field. Governor Kay Ivey was in attendance for the ceremony alongside other state and local elected leaders.
Auburn church vandalized, minister denounces hate spayed in red paint

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An east Alabama church is condemning the hate speech they discovered scrawled in red spray paint on the church’s welcome sign.  Reverend Chris Rothbauer is the minister at Auburn Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, located along east Thatch Avenue. Saturday morning members discovered their sign vandalized with a queerphobic and transphobic epithet, “F___ […]
Community mourns loss of Columbus businessman

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The owner of a well-known Columbus laundry business has passed away. 62-year-old Tripp Wade was the owner of Wade Cleaners - founded by his grandfather. Wade was involved in charitable projects and served on the board of Midtown Columbus Inc. for a decade. He was also...
Lawsuit filed over teen’s death at Tuskegee youth facility

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against a youth residential facility in Tuskegee. That suit alleges physical and sexual abuse led to a teen’s suicide. The lawsuit stems from the death of 15-year-old Connor Bennett, who lived at Brighter Path Tuskegee, formerly called Sequel,...
Two Montgomery Men Killed in Head-On Crash in Elmore County

Alabama State Troopers say two Montgomery men have been killed in a crash in Elmore County, south of Tallassee. State troopers say 19-year-old Waymond McWilliams and 31-year-old Quentin Rhodes were both killed in the wreck. Investigators say they were each driving cars that hit head-on and were pronounced dead at the scene.
Montgomery Police Investigating Fatal Shooting

Montgomery police have launched a homicide investigation after the death of a shooting victim. Police say 61-year-old Frederick Mumpfield of Montgomery was shot in the 900 block of West South Boulevard at around 10:45PM Monday. That location is near Davenport Drive, just east of Interstate 65. He was taken to...
