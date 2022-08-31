Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New Luxury Cruise Ship Sails Through Iowa Next Week
Next week, you can witness the debut of a brand new cruise ship here in Iowa, even if you can't afford to hop onboard. The Viking Mississippi cruise ship sets sail on its maiden voyage starting in St. Paul, Minnesota this Saturday, September 3. Its first stop in Iowa is Tuesday, September 6, in Dubuque. According to KWWL, the ship will arrive there at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the American Trust Rivers Edge Plaza in the Port of Dubuque.
KCRG.com
Bird strike causes brief scare at Dubuque airport
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A bird strike caused a passenger jet to have to abort a landing and declare an emergency landing Sunday night at the Dubuque Regional Airport. Airport officials told TV9 the American Airlines flight from Chicago O’Hare into Dubuque struck a bird as it was approaching to land around 9:25 pm Sunday night. That forced the pilots to pull back up and circle back to try to land again. The airport declared an emergency landing as a precaution because of the bird strike, putting emergency vehicles on standby. Pilots were able to land the plane safely a few minutes later.
KWQC
Davenport Southeast Little League visits Field of Dreams
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWQC) - If you build it, they will come. The iconic phrase rings true to baseball fans across the state of Iowa, including the Davenport Southeast Little League. Following their incredible run in the Little League World Series, the team returned home and made a pitstop at the...
iheart.com
Ragweed pollen levels high, allergy season getting longer in Iowa
(Des Moines, IA) -- Fall allergy season is now underway in Iowa, with rising levels of pollen over the next several days. For Ragweed allergy sufferers, it's getting worse. Studies show the pollen produced by ragweed has increased in both amount and potency over the past 40 to 50 years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WQAD
A perfect reunion: Girl and dog unite in Maquoketa after bonding over leg loss
On a trip to Connecticut, Maizie Hosch fell in love with a dog named T-Rex. Both can't use one of their legs. A volunteer drove 2000 miles to unite them.
Iowa State Patrol reports two fatality accidents and one injury accident on Sunday
(State) The Iowa State Patrol responded to multiple accidents on Sunday. In Clinton County, two motorcycles were eastbound on Old Lincoln Highway and each left the roadway. One bike struck a traffic sign, resulting in a fatality. The other driver sustained minor injuries. In Muscatine County, 49-year old Rachel Kay...
KCRG.com
1 dead, 1 hurt as motorcycles crash in Cedar County
CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One motorcyclist is dead and another is hurt after crashing in Cedar County on Sunday. The Iowa State Patrol says both Harley Davidson motorcycles were driving east on the Old Lincoln Highway just east of Lowden when both motorcycles went off the road around 9:22 pm. One motorcyclist hit a road sign and was killed. The other suffered minor injuries. Police are still investigating what caused the motorcycles to crash.
ourquadcities.com
State Police: Driver had loaded gun, marijuana, open alcohol containers
A 29-year-old Anamosa, Iowa, driver – covered in blood – had a loaded gun, marijuana and open liquor in the car in Davenport, Iowa State Police say. Elaesha Morton faces felony charges of controlled-substance violation and failure to affix a drug-tax stamp, and serious misdemeanor charges of possession of a dangerous weapon while under the influence and operating while under the influence – first offense, court records say.
IN THIS ARTICLE
superhits106.com
Dubuque Woman Arrested after Assaulting a Police Officer
A Dubuque woman was arrested on Tuesday at Mercy One Dubuque Medical Center on charges of assault on a person in certain occupations with injury and interference with official acts. Court documents state that 35 year old Sarah Fetter of Cascade, Iowa was arrested around 7 pm on Tuesday after Fetter assaulted a Dubuque Police Officer.
nbc15.com
One vehicle crash caused by woman allegedly looking at phone, officials say
TOWN OF YORK, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials say one person was injured after a crash Sunday morning in Green County after they say the woman allegedly was on her phone while driving. Deputies with the Green County Sheriff’s Office, New Glarus EMS and the New Glarus Fire Department arrived at...
KWQC
Husband, wife charged in connection with Clinton fatal shooting
Bettendorf Police arrested a Davenport man for sexually abusing a child around ten years ago. Man, 2 teens threw incendiary device into Davenport home, police say. A Davenport man and two teens were arrested after police say they threw an incendiary device into a house in July. Visit Quad Cities...
Davenport man convicted of felon in possession of a firearm, witness tampering
On August 31, a federal jury found Roylee Richardson, Jr., age 32 of Davenport, guilty of being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm and two counts of Tampering with a Witness. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, at approximately 11 a.m. on February 7, 2021, officers from the Davenport Police Department […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspects dumped body after fatal shooting in 2021
A married Clinton couple faces felony charges after police say they dumped a body after a fatal shooting. Lewis Vaughn Sr., 44, and Jessica Vaughn, 35, are being held in Clinton County Jail. Lewis Vaughn, held on $1 million cash-only bond, faces a charge of first-degree murder. Jessica Vaughn, held on $5,000 cash-only bond, faces a charge of abuse of a corpse – hide or bury to hide a crime, court records say.
Comments / 0