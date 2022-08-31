Jarren Duran discussed his mental health struggles amid difficult 2022 season

"I kind of just build it up inside myself, which obviously makes everything a lot worse."

Jarren Duran running to third base on single hit by Kevin Plawecki during a game against the Orioles on Aug. 20. AP Photo/Terrance Williams

For both Jarren Duran and the Red Sox, the current season has been an ongoing series of challenges.

Duran, 25, was recently sent down from the Major League level — where he had featured as Boston’s centerfielder — to the team’s Triple-A affiliate in Worcester. The move was made after Duran struggled at the plate and in the field.

Hitting under .200 in his last 30 games and having been a part of high-profile mistakes in the outfield, Duran has received criticism simultaneous to the team’s second-half slump.

He recently shared some of his mental health struggles in an interview with MassLive’s Chris Cotillo.

Acknowledging that “it’s been pretty hard,” Duran gave a wider description of his season as a whole.

“I can’t talk about too much of it, but I’ve been pretty low this year,” he told Cotillo. “It has been a struggle to stay here.”

And that, of course, was before Duran was eventually sent back down to the minor league level.

As someone who holds himself to a high standard, Duran pointed to how his struggles at the plate and in the field have been difficult to process.

“I don’t really talk to my family about my low points because I’m so closed off to everybody,” he admitted. “I’m kind of just tearing myself up internally and get pretty depressed and stuff like that. I find it hard to reach out to people because I don’t want to bother other people with my problems. I kind of just build it up inside myself, which obviously makes everything a lot worse.”

Duran expanded on the psychological difficulties of his intense self-criticism.

“When you don’t do good, you tear yourself up,” Duran said. “But you have to try to pick up the strong things to keep yourself positive…which I struggle with. I’ve been trying to get better at it. But it’s hard when you’re beating yourself up all the time.”

One clarification that Duran expressed to Cotillo was his desire to express regret over a television interview he did with ESPN on Aug. 1 in which he said the Red Sox “don’t care” about “outside noise.” In retrospect, Duran thinks that his words might have led Red Sox fans to think he was referencing them.

“I love our fans,” Duran said. “They’re our No. 1 supporters and I’d never say anything to them to be mean to them or anything like that. If it came across that way, I’m sorry to everyone who took it that way… It’s us and them vs. everybody else.”