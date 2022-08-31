Read full article on original website
Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial: Gunman's mother sought explanation for son's violent behavior
FORT LAUDERDALE — Testimony in the death penalty phase of the Nikolas Cruz trial resumed Friday morning in Fort Lauderdale. This week, the defense team for the Parkland school shooting gunman continues to call witnesses in its effort to win Cruz a life sentence without the possibility of parole. ...
californiaexaminer.net
Parkland Shooter’s Teacher Saved His Documents in Case They Were Needed
The eighth-grade teacher of the Parkland shooter was disturbed enough by the student’s troubling schoolwork to keep a copy for future reference. Five years before Nikolas Cruz shot and killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day in 2018, he was an out-of-control student at Westglades Middle School who scribbled swastikas, curse words, racial slurs, and homicidal stick figures shooting each other in the notebook he used for Carrie Yon’s language arts class.
Parkland Man Charged in Deadly Ferrari Crash Re-Arrested For Drinking Alcohol
John Serino, the Parkland resident, charged with vehicular homicide in the intoxicated driving crash that killed his passenger, has been re-arrested for drinking alcohol in violation of his pretrial release conditions, court records show. Serino, 58, who was freed from jail on a $1 million bond in Oct. 2021, was...
chulavistatoday.com
Two Men Sentenced to Prison for Participating in Nationwide Grandparent Scam
A federal judge sentenced two men to nine years and two years in prison for their role in a large-scale criminal enterprise that swindled over $300,000 from ten elderly victims in San Diego County. Timothy Ingram, 30, of North Hollywood, California, and 46-year-old Joaquin Lopez of Hollywood, Florida, were sentenced...
Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial: Outbursts, then apologies, marked Parkland gunman's behavior
FORT LAUDERDALE — Testimony in the death penalty phase of the Nikolas Cruz trial is set to continue at 9 a.m. Thursday in Fort Lauderdale. This week, the defense team for the Parkland school shooting gunman continues to call witnesses in its effort to win Cruz a life sentence without the possibility of parole. ...
Sheriff: Man left dead animals at Parkland massacre memorial
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been charged with leaving dead animals on three separate occasions at a memorial for the 17 victims of the Parkland school massacre, officials said Friday. Robert Mondragon, 29, is being held without bail on three felony charges of defacing a monument for his alleged actions outside Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and for violating probation on an earlier conviction for battery and indecent exposure. Broward County sheriff’s investigators said on the night of July 20, Mondragon put a dead, cut open duck on the bench that is part of the memorial garden outside the school commemorating the victims of the Feb. 14, 2018, massacre. The next night, Mondragon left a dead raccoon on the bench and on July 31 he left a dead opossum, investigators said.
americanmilitarynews.com
‘I’m a bad kid. I want to kill!’ Parkland gunman’s teacher says she kept his records in case they’d be needed in future
Man who left dead animals at Parkland shooting memorial is arrested in effort to halt school threat
Broward Sheriff’s Gregory Tony said his investigators were able to get a potential school shooter off the street by nabbing him for defacing the shrine for Parkland shooting victims near the site of the high school. Tony said Robert Mondragon, 29, of Margate, has been “popping up on the radar since 2013″ and he has a “desire to create an active shooter event in our school system.” The evidence ...
Glenn Straub's lawyers ask appeals court to release Dave Aronberg's ex-wife's deposition
Insisting Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg wants to hide his ex-wife’s testimony to mask his own misdeeds, attorneys for a prominent Wellington developer Friday asked an appeals court to reverse a ruling that keeps her deposition secret. Claiming Glenn Straub’s right to a fair trial trumps Aronberg’s...
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Crime Update: Multi-Year Scam Cons Man Out of $350K
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime and arrests through Aug. 29, 2022. A person was the victim of Burglary Conveyance on 08/23/2022. A black iPhone 7 was taken. Tot. Est. Loss: $600. W. Commercial...
Parkland shooter described as ‘loving kid,’ ‘gentle soul’ and ‘menace to society’
Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. The Parkland mass shooter was described in court Friday as a “loving kid” and “gentle soul” who descended into violent outbursts when he lost his temper, often while playing video games that did not go his way. Lynda Cruz confided that her home had “polka-dotted walls” because of how often ...
WSVN-TV
Former neighbor testifies Parkland shooter had difficult home life, became distraught over mother’s death
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A witness who took the stand in the penalty trial of the Parkland shooter provided a troubling portrait of the defendant’s domestic situation in the years leading up to the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Nikolas Cruz grew up in a...
Click10.com
Daughter shoots mother before turning gun on herself, police say
Margate, FLA – The Margate police department is investigating after they say a woman shot her own mother before taking her own life. The attempted murder-suicide happened early Saturday morning just after 1:00 a.m. at the Margate Gardens apartment complex located at 5800 Margate Boulevard, near State Road 7.
wlrn.org
Commissioner Joe Martinez arrested, a new Broward School Board, and the restoration of a historic hotel
Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez was arrested for two felony charges linked to alleged unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation. Unlawful compensation is different to bribery, but the concept remains the same. An elected official is not allowed to accept direct payments from parties they are trying to help. The Miami Herald’s David Ovalle called it a “pay to play”.
Click10.com
Person stabbed in Hollywood, suspect in police custody
Hollywood, FLA – Hollywood police are investigating a stabbing that left one person hospitalized. Local 10 News cameras were there as officers dug for clues Saturday evening near the Jubilee Center of South Broward located at 2020 Scott Street. A viewer shared her concerns with Local 10 News off...
NBC Miami
Bathroom Dispute Ends with Stabbing, Attempted Murder Charge in Pompano Beach
She lived in a van with her boyfriend and had an agreement to use a neighbor’s bathroom when needed, but when she was locked out on Aug. 24 she got angry and stabbed the neighbor, detectives said. Jasmine Symone Pierce, 27, was arrested the next day and charged with...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez charged with two felony counts
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – After turning himself in to authorities Tuesday, new court documents revealed the extent of corruption allegations against Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez. The longtime elected official faces two felony counts: unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation. Investigators say Martinez received money from a...
wlrn.org
A Miami clinic is fighting a fine over the state's 24-hour abortion waiting period
In the second similar case to emerge in recent weeks, a Miami clinic is fighting an attempt by state regulators to impose a fine over allegations that it did not properly comply with a law requiring 24-hour waiting periods before abortions can be performed. Doctor’s Office for Women Inc., which...
WSVN-TV
15-year-old girl run over after possible gunman scare triggers chaos outside Pembroke Pines multiplex
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A 15-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after, witnesses said, panic concerning a possible gunman at a movie theater in Pembroke Pines led to chaos outside the venue, resulting in the victim being run over by a car. Cellphone video captured the moment when...
Click10.com
BSO vehicle involved in North Lauderdale crash
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – At least one person was injured in a crash involving a Broward Sheriff’s Office vehicle. It happened Saturday night near the intersection of Avon lane and McNab Road in North Lauderdale. The front of the BSO vehicle was badly damaged due to the impact...
