Parkland, FL

Parkland Shooter’s Teacher Saved His Documents in Case They Were Needed

The eighth-grade teacher of the Parkland shooter was disturbed enough by the student’s troubling schoolwork to keep a copy for future reference. Five years before Nikolas Cruz shot and killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day in 2018, he was an out-of-control student at Westglades Middle School who scribbled swastikas, curse words, racial slurs, and homicidal stick figures shooting each other in the notebook he used for Carrie Yon’s language arts class.
The Associated Press

Sheriff: Man left dead animals at Parkland massacre memorial

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been charged with leaving dead animals on three separate occasions at a memorial for the 17 victims of the Parkland school massacre, officials said Friday. Robert Mondragon, 29, is being held without bail on three felony charges of defacing a monument for his alleged actions outside Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and for violating probation on an earlier conviction for battery and indecent exposure. Broward County sheriff’s investigators said on the night of July 20, Mondragon put a dead, cut open duck on the bench that is part of the memorial garden outside the school commemorating the victims of the Feb. 14, 2018, massacre. The next night, Mondragon left a dead raccoon on the bench and on July 31 he left a dead opossum, investigators said.
americanmilitarynews.com

‘I’m a bad kid. I want to kill!’ Parkland gunman’s teacher says she kept his records in case they’d be needed in future

The Parkland gunman’s eighth grade teacher was so troubled by his disturbing schoolwork that she saved a copy for her records in case it was ever needed. Those documents now provide crucial insight into the mind of a killer-in-the-making after Nikolas Cruz shot and killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day in 2018 — five years after he was an out-of-control student scribbling swastikas, curse words, racial slurs and homicidal stick figures shooting each other in the notebook he used for Carrie Yon’s language arts class at Westglades Middle School.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man who left dead animals at Parkland shooting memorial is arrested in effort to halt school threat

Broward Sheriff’s Gregory Tony said his investigators were able to get a potential school shooter off the street by nabbing him for defacing the shrine for Parkland shooting victims near the site of the high school. Tony said Robert Mondragon, 29, of Margate, has been “popping up on the radar since 2013″ and he has a “desire to create an active shooter event in our school system.” The evidence ...
tamaractalk.com

Tamarac Crime Update: Multi-Year Scam Cons Man Out of $350K

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime and arrests through Aug. 29, 2022. A person was the victim of Burglary Conveyance on 08/23/2022. A black iPhone 7 was taken. Tot. Est. Loss: $600. W. Commercial...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Parkland shooter described as ‘loving kid,’ ‘gentle soul’ and ‘menace to society’

Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. The Parkland mass shooter was described in court Friday as a “loving kid” and “gentle soul” who descended into violent outbursts when he lost his temper, often while playing video games that did not go his way. Lynda Cruz confided that her home had “polka-dotted walls” because of how often ...
Click10.com

Daughter shoots mother before turning gun on herself, police say

Margate, FLA – The Margate police department is investigating after they say a woman shot her own mother before taking her own life. The attempted murder-suicide happened early Saturday morning just after 1:00 a.m. at the Margate Gardens apartment complex located at 5800 Margate Boulevard, near State Road 7.
wlrn.org

Commissioner Joe Martinez arrested, a new Broward School Board, and the restoration of a historic hotel

Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez was arrested for two felony charges linked to alleged unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation. Unlawful compensation is different to bribery, but the concept remains the same. An elected official is not allowed to accept direct payments from parties they are trying to help. The Miami Herald’s David Ovalle called it a “pay to play”.
Click10.com

Person stabbed in Hollywood, suspect in police custody

Hollywood, FLA – Hollywood police are investigating a stabbing that left one person hospitalized. Local 10 News cameras were there as officers dug for clues Saturday evening near the Jubilee Center of South Broward located at 2020 Scott Street. A viewer shared her concerns with Local 10 News off...
Click10.com

Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez charged with two felony counts

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – After turning himself in to authorities Tuesday, new court documents revealed the extent of corruption allegations against Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez. The longtime elected official faces two felony counts: unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation. Investigators say Martinez received money from a...
Click10.com

BSO vehicle involved in North Lauderdale crash

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – At least one person was injured in a crash involving a Broward Sheriff’s Office vehicle. It happened Saturday night near the intersection of Avon lane and McNab Road in North Lauderdale. The front of the BSO vehicle was badly damaged due to the impact...
