FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been charged with leaving dead animals on three separate occasions at a memorial for the 17 victims of the Parkland school massacre, officials said Friday. Robert Mondragon, 29, is being held without bail on three felony charges of defacing a monument for his alleged actions outside Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and for violating probation on an earlier conviction for battery and indecent exposure. Broward County sheriff’s investigators said on the night of July 20, Mondragon put a dead, cut open duck on the bench that is part of the memorial garden outside the school commemorating the victims of the Feb. 14, 2018, massacre. The next night, Mondragon left a dead raccoon on the bench and on July 31 he left a dead opossum, investigators said.

PARKLAND, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO