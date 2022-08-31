ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

Shooting at Las Vegas gas station leaves 1 dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– One person is dead after being shot in a parking lot of a Las Vegas gas station, police said. According to police, two people got into an altercation at a Circle K near Spring Mountain and Arville, when one person shot the other before fleeing the scene.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ABC 15 News

Man dies after crashing into wall of Sky Harbor parking garage

PHOENIX — A man has died after he crashed into the wall of the Terminal 4 parking garage at Sky Harbor International Airport Sunday afternoon. The crash caused a closure on the I-10 eastbound Sky Harbor off-ramp and restrictions of the north side of Terminal 4, according to Phoenix police.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Man arrested after 4 family members killed in Casa Grande

CASA GRANDE, AZ — Four people, including a five-year-old, are dead after authorities say a family member killed them at a Casa Grande home Sunday. At about 1:45 p.m., the Pinal County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call at a home near Rosemead Drive and Bel Air Road. When...
CASA GRANDE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Peoria Fire Medical monitoring Labor Day calls on Lake Pleasant

PEORIA, AZ — Visitors at Lake Pleasant are trying to soak up every second of summer left. “It's going to continue to be hot for the next probably month, month and a half. So, people are going to continue coming out,” says John Keegan, Peoria Fire Medical Firefighter and Rescue Swimmer Paramedic.
PEORIA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Valley driver learns car doesn't qualify for free recall fix

PHOENIX — If your vehicle has a recall for a safety issue and it's no more than 15 years old, dealers are supposed to fix it free of charge. That's according to federal law. When Ryan Wade's 2012 Ford Fusion started having power steering problems, he searched online. Ryan...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Man drowns in Lake Mohave near the Nevada-Arizona border

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — A 44-year-old man has drowned in Lake Mohave near the Nevada-Arizona border, according to authorities. National Park Service rangers located and recovered the body Saturday near the Cottonwood Cove area of Lake Mohave within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. They say a visitor...
BOULDER CITY, NV

