Las Vegas woman accused of drinking 5 shots before deadly crash pleads guilty
A Las Vegas woman accused of drinking at least five shots of tequila before a deadly crash is expected to face a judge on Tuesday.
Police investigate homicide in northwest Las Vegas valley
Metro police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday near Tenaya Way and Vegas Drive.
Shooter at large after fatal altercation at Las Vegas Chinatown gas station
Police in Las Vegas are searching for the person responsible for a fatal shooting at a Circle K on Spring Mountain Road and Arville Street on Saturday night.
8newsnow.com
Shooting at Las Vegas gas station leaves 1 dead
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– One person is dead after being shot in a parking lot of a Las Vegas gas station, police said. According to police, two people got into an altercation at a Circle K near Spring Mountain and Arville, when one person shot the other before fleeing the scene.
A woman arrested at Las Vegas airport told officers it must be because she's 'so good looking'
Police arrested the woman last week after she was accused of leaving a restaurant inside Harry Reid International Airport without paying for the bill.
UPDATE: Woman dies after hit-and-run crash in northeast Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a fatal hit and run in the northeast valley. Marcela Hernandez, 40, died at the scene after being struck by a vehicle at about 11 p.m. Friday at the intersection of East Cheyenne Avenue and North Pecos Road, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Police said the […]
ABC 15 News
Man dies after crashing into wall of Sky Harbor parking garage
PHOENIX — A man has died after he crashed into the wall of the Terminal 4 parking garage at Sky Harbor International Airport Sunday afternoon. The crash caused a closure on the I-10 eastbound Sky Harbor off-ramp and restrictions of the north side of Terminal 4, according to Phoenix police.
ABC 15 News
Man arrested after 4 family members killed in Casa Grande
CASA GRANDE, AZ — Four people, including a five-year-old, are dead after authorities say a family member killed them at a Casa Grande home Sunday. At about 1:45 p.m., the Pinal County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call at a home near Rosemead Drive and Bel Air Road. When...
ABC 15 News
Peoria Fire Medical monitoring Labor Day calls on Lake Pleasant
PEORIA, AZ — Visitors at Lake Pleasant are trying to soak up every second of summer left. “It's going to continue to be hot for the next probably month, month and a half. So, people are going to continue coming out,” says John Keegan, Peoria Fire Medical Firefighter and Rescue Swimmer Paramedic.
americanmilitarynews.com
Body of missing National Guard veteran found in cave near Las Vegas
The body of a 77-year-old man who went missing in North Las Vegas has been found, the family said Wednesday. Clark Hall was last seen around 6 p.m. on June 18 when he left his home near East Tropical Parkway and North Pecos Road to go for a walk. Zelma...
ABC 15 News
Valley driver learns car doesn't qualify for free recall fix
PHOENIX — If your vehicle has a recall for a safety issue and it's no more than 15 years old, dealers are supposed to fix it free of charge. That's according to federal law. When Ryan Wade's 2012 Ford Fusion started having power steering problems, he searched online. Ryan...
I-Team: Lombardo’s stepdaughter among victims of Saturday crime spree
A man was apprehended Saturday after a wild crime spree that started when he crashed a car and it caught fire near the Queens Ridge neighborhood, and ended hours later and miles away after he was pulled unconscious from a car he had driven into the desert near Mountains Edge in the southwest valley, according to a Metro arrest report.
ABC 15 News
3-year-old in extremely critical condition after being pulled from a Phoenix pool
PHOENIX — A three-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition after being pulled from a Phoenix pool Saturday evening. Firefighters responded to a home near 16th Street and Bell Road where they found a child who had been removed from the pool by family members. Officials say the family...
Only On 8: ‘I remember trying to crawl away,’ Las Vegas man shares story after losing both legs in DUI crash
A man who lost both his legs in a DUI crash shared his story, as he continues his long road to recovery.
ABC 15 News
Man drowns in Lake Mohave near the Nevada-Arizona border
BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — A 44-year-old man has drowned in Lake Mohave near the Nevada-Arizona border, according to authorities. National Park Service rangers located and recovered the body Saturday near the Cottonwood Cove area of Lake Mohave within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. They say a visitor...
Las Vegas police search for smash-and-grab suspect disguised as woman who stole $130K in jewelry
Police are searching for a man who reportedly dressed as a woman and robbed two jewelry stores on the Las Vegas Strip, sources told the 8 News Now I-Team.
‘Best Dad:’ Body of man missing from North Las Vegas found
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Kimberly Breeze says she had the best Dad. “He never missed an event with us kids,” Breeze said Wednesday, recalling her father, Clark Hall, of North Las Vegas. “He taught us how to swim. He was involved in everything we did growing up. “And when we had kids, he was Pappa […]
Police: Baby’s head hit windshield in suspected North Las Vegas DUI crash
A young child injured in a suspected DUI crash last weekend slammed into the vehicle's windshield as they and a second child were unrestrained inside the car, police said in court documents.
ABC 15 News
Riot Hospitality Group wants to demolish a Scottsdale office building and build a high-end restaurant
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale-based Riot Hospitality Group has proposed to tear down an office building in Old Town Scottsdale and build a three-story restaurant and bar in its place, but the owners of a hotel across the street have expressed concerns about potential noise issues. The proposed restaurant, which...
Plane crashed as Las Vegas man was scattering his father’s ashes in Minnesota, officials say
A former Las Vegas man who died in a plane crash Sunday in Minnesota was scattering his father’s ashes, law enforcement officials said.
