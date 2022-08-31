ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

ABC 15 News

Peoria Fire Medical monitoring Labor Day calls on Lake Pleasant

PEORIA, AZ — Visitors at Lake Pleasant are trying to soak up every second of summer left. “It's going to continue to be hot for the next probably month, month and a half. So, people are going to continue coming out,” says John Keegan, Peoria Fire Medical Firefighter and Rescue Swimmer Paramedic.
PEORIA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Canceled flights keep Sky Harbor from return to pre-pandemic levels

In July 2021, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport saw its monthly total passenger count return to pre-pandemic levels, but a year later the region’s primary airport saw passenger numbers drop again. In July, Sky Harbor’s total passenger count was 3,671,794, more than 147,000 fewer than the total number of...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Valley driver learns car doesn't qualify for free recall fix

PHOENIX — If your vehicle has a recall for a safety issue and it's no more than 15 years old, dealers are supposed to fix it free of charge. That's according to federal law. When Ryan Wade's 2012 Ford Fusion started having power steering problems, he searched online. Ryan...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Man dies after crashing into wall of Sky Harbor parking garage

PHOENIX — A man has died after he crashed into the wall of the Terminal 4 parking garage at Sky Harbor International Airport Sunday afternoon. The crash caused a closure on the I-10 eastbound Sky Harbor off-ramp and restrictions of the north side of Terminal 4, according to Phoenix police.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

How to look younger naturally with Advanced Image Med Spa

Advanced Image Med Spa & Elite Wellness Center is Glendale Arizona's premier Medical Spa and Laser Center. We offer the most advanced and comprehensive services available to help keep you looking youthful and natural. Our Estheticians and Laser Technicians have advanced training and years of expertise. Dr. Jennessa Iannitelli owns...
GLENDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Excessive heat sticking around in the Valley

PHOENIX — Dangerous heat will now carry us through at least the middle part of the workweek!. Valley highs will flirt near 110 through Wednesday with morning lows staying in the mid to upper 80s. Excessive Heat Warnings stay in effect for the Phoenix Metro Area through Wednesday as...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Man arrested after 4 family members killed in Casa Grande

CASA GRANDE, AZ — Four people, including a five-year-old, are dead after authorities say a family member killed them at a Casa Grande home Sunday. At about 1:45 p.m., the Pinal County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call at a home near Rosemead Drive and Bel Air Road. When...
CASA GRANDE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Valley doctor setting up urgent care clinics in Ukraine

CHANDLER, AZ — When there’s a medical need somewhere in the world, Dr. Andrew Villa is one of the first to answer the call. “So, these are previous trips that I’ve been to, Armenia, Ukraine, Honduras, Kenya, Philippines,” said Dr. Villa pointing to a number of photographs on his office wall.
CHANDLER, AZ
ABC 15 News

What you need to know about the new COVID-19 booster shot

PHOENIX — In just a few days, millions of Americans will be able to get their second COVID-19 booster shot. It will also be available for kids as young as 12. As the virus mutates, the vaccines to fight the virus are also changing. The new booster shot will target new variants including Omicron’s subvariant BA.5, which is still the dominant subvariant, according to the Arizona Department of Health Service’s most recent variant report.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

PD: Man dies while in custody after an alleged attempted burglary

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after a man died while in officer custody Saturday afternoon. Officials say 36-year-old Enrique Cantu III was taken into custody after he was allegedly involved in an attempted burglary at a house near 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street. According to police, Cantu...
PHOENIX, AZ

