PHOENIX — In just a few days, millions of Americans will be able to get their second COVID-19 booster shot. It will also be available for kids as young as 12. As the virus mutates, the vaccines to fight the virus are also changing. The new booster shot will target new variants including Omicron’s subvariant BA.5, which is still the dominant subvariant, according to the Arizona Department of Health Service’s most recent variant report.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO