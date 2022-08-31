ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, DE

Comments / 2

Deanna Dal Gesso-Jones
6d ago

Coming in illegally has lots of barriers. What do other countries do? Do they supply everything including interpreting for their illegals? We now have millions of low income illegals that need and take a lot of services. Taxpayers can only help so much but their is an invasion here!

Cape Gazette

Kristin DeGregory named Cape High principal

Kristin DeGregory has been named principal of Cape Henlopen High School, succeeding Nikki Miller, who recently took an administrative position in the Seaford School District. In 2020, DeGregory joined Cape High as an assistant principal. She says her familiarity with the district, students and staff has ensured the transition has been as smooth as possible right before the school year begins.
MILTON, DE
WBOC

Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-thru Mobile Pantries in September

NEWARK, Del. - The Food Bank of Delaware on Tuesday announced the dates for its September drive-thru mobile food pantries. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 12 starting at 1 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
GEORGETOWN, DE
delawarepublic.org

DSU officials update community on weekend shooting

Delaware State University officials offered some additional details about a Saturday morning campus shooting that left students injured. DSU President Tony Allen says the students shot were taken to the hospital and are doing well, but they are still seeking answers about who did the shooting. “As happens on university...
DOVER, DE
delawarepublic.org

DelDOT retains top-tier credit ratings

Delaware's Department of Transportation (DelDOT) retains its top bond ratings. In late August, DelDOT went through a periodic review of its finances by the independent credit reporting agencies. “And we received very good news about the overall state of our finances," said DelDOT community relations director C.R. McLeod. "Even with...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Carper and Coons announce $8 million in biopharmaceutical funding for UD

Sens. Chris Coons and Tom Carper visited University of Delaware’s STAR campus Tuesday to announce $8 million in federal funding for the National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals. After a tour of the facility, the senators talked about the importance of the institute’s role in both pharmaceutical manufacturing...
DELAWARE STATE
wjbr.com

Free Coffee For Delaware Teachers All September Long

Back to school is here and our educators need fuel. That’s why Wawa is giving away free coffee for Delaware teachers all September long. You have to love a fresh brewed hot coffee in the morning. There is really nothing like it. WaWa is one of the leading providers...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Primaries set in state, Sussex

Family: Wife Linda; two sons; one daughter; five grandchildren. Education: Bachelor’s degree in history/political science; master’s degree in history/political science. Education teaching certificate. Relevant experience: Former educator up to and including the university graduate school level. He spent most of his life's work later as a CEO/senior executive/owner...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Crapemyrtle Bark Scale on the rise in Sussex County

Earlier this summer, the state issued a notice warning Sussex County residents that spotted lanternflies are now in the area. Now, Rehoboth Beach resident Jan Konesey is raising the flag for another tree pest that leaves crape myrtles covered with small white pouches and a sticky honey dew that attracts other insects.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Energize Delaware’s ZeMod Home wins national award

Delaware’s only Zero Energy modular home has won the Department of Energy’s Zero Energy Ready Home Award. The ZeMod is Energize Delaware’s Zero Energy program in partnership with Milford Housing Development Corporation, Beracah Homes Inc. and Vermont Energy Investment Corporation. ZeMod homes are designed to produce nearly...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Major construction project begins on Delaware Memorial Bridge

With the Labor Day holiday weekend over that means it’s construction time on the Delaware Memorial Bridge. The deck overlay project begins next week, but this week, preparations for phase one are underway. The Delaware River and Bay Authority’s Jim Salmon explains why. "We're going to be working...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Electric co-op adding substation as growth continues in Sussex

Delaware Electric Cooperative announced the pending completion of its Dorey Substation as it deals with growth in Sussex County. Located on Zoar Road in Georgetown, the newest substation will replace the longstanding Zoar Switching Station to provide improved reliability to members in the area. According to the manager of substations...
GEORGETOWN, DE
InsideHook

The 20 Most Beautiful Airbnbs on the Delaware Beaches

The first state in the Union. The home of President Biden. The place where Wayne and Garth say, “Hi. I’m…in Delaware.”. Less than three hours from Washington, D.C., Delaware is a beautiful and popular destination for District residents who need an ocean getaway. Whether you’re looking for seclusion or debauchery, bike paths or canoe routes, Dogfish Head or a place for your dog to frolic, Delaware has it.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Lewes residents charged up over solar changes

A change in the way owners of solar systems are reimbursed for excess electricity pumped back into the electrical grid has jolted some Lewes homeowners. “Solar has been great. Everything I use is paid for,” said Jay Tomlinson, a Lewes resident who installed roof-top solar panels nine years ago.
LEWES, DE
wjbr.com

Labor Day Weekend Events In Delaware

Looking for Labor Day weekend events in Delaware? Look no further! We have compiled a list of local events happening in and around your are so you get started on celebrating. Most students are back at school. Maybe you’re headed down to a Delaware beach or a family barbecue. Whatever your plan, make sure you tune into Mix 99.5 WJBR the whole way in your car, on your computer, your mobile app or by saying “Alexa, Open JBR!”. We are committed to making sure you have a wonderful weekend filled with fun events and good music.
mdhistory.org

A census of the free negroes and mulattos in Kent County State of Maryland

A census of the free Black population living in Kent County, Maryland, conducted on behalf of the Maryland State Colonization Society. Taken by the local sheriffs, these records list information such as name, age, and sex. Founded in 1827, the Maryland State Colonization Society was the state branch of the American Colonization Society, which was created as "a remedy for slavery" by supporting the relocation of free Black individuals to the colony of Liberia in Africa. In 1831, the Maryland General Assembly passed an act to require the enumeration of the free Black populations in each county and to implement the removal of these individuals from the state of Maryland to Liberia. Censuses for Allegany, Anne Arundel, Calvert, Caroline, Cecil, Charles, Dorchester, Frederick, Montgomery, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary's, Somerset, Talbot, and Washington Counties were also performed.
KENT COUNTY, MD
wjbr.com

WaWa Offering Discounted Gas to Delaware Drivers

Gas prices are on the top of everyone’s mind. It’s great to see WaWa offering discounted gas to Delaware drivers!. Getting to the pump when you desperately need gas is not a great feeling. Adding crazy gas prices to that doesn’t make that feeling nay better. As...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Review of death records points to 27 Covid-19 deaths

A total of 28 deaths were reported from Covid-19 in a state update posted on Labor Day weekend, with more than 180 people in the hospital for treatment. Twenty-seven of the deaths came from a review of vital statistics records, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health. Of those...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE

