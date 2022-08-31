Read full article on original website
A Florida Man Is Going to Court To Fight a $116 Ticket Received for Using an Umbrella on an Exclusive BeachToby HazlewoodPinellas County, FL
Local Dunedin bar plays host to feature filmRose BurkeDunedin, FL
5 Things to Do in Clearwater BeachBecca CClearwater, FL
AfroCAN Fest Returns to Tampa Bay this Labor Day WeekendAloha MelaniSaint Petersburg, FL
Beach Beacon
The Tampa Bay Fishin’ Report: Plenty of pompano, mackerel there for the taking
Capt. Chuck Rogers (813-918-8356): Capt. Chuck says he’s encouraging releasing snook, though the season opened Sept. 1. Some of the biggest fish, and the ones important to the spawn, are the females and they are on the beaches and Gulf passes now. Madeira Beach near John’s Pass have been a hot spot. Fish also are gathering around the Tampa Bay bridge bases and fenders on moving tides. Night fishing can be particularly productive now, and live sardines are a top bait choice. Pompano are on hard-bottom patches in the bay, as well as shell bars. Doc’s Goofy Jigs tipped with shrimp are proven fish-getters. Mangrove snapper are under the bay bridges, around docks and on the artificial reefs. They will take small, live sardines, which had been difficult to find on the grass flats early in the morning, but have finally shown up. Live shrimp also works.
Beach Beacon
Dunedin retiree enjoys being active, volunteering
DUNEDIN — Betty Edelman spends about 25 hours a month doing volunteer work at or for the Dunedin Public Library. The retired teacher, who lives in Dunedin, also serves on the city's Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee and the board of directors for the Dunedin Friends of the Library. Edelman is an avid reader, enjoying fiction and nonfiction, including biographies.
Beach Beacon
Area retiree finds volunteering ‘extremely fulfilling’
For Jean Barnes, volunteering isn’t just about “keeping busy” — it’s about staying involved in the organizations and projects she loves and continuing to contribute to the community. Barnes retired at 62, having tapered her consulting job to part-time before she stopped. Even before that,...
Beach Beacon
Madeira Beach Social Club members enjoy Pinellas County’s retirement life
MADEIRA BEACH — Sponsored by the city’s recreation department, the Madeira Beach Social Club is an active group for older adults that was established in the late 1970s. The club runs September through June every year, with monthly meetings taking place on first Mondays. This year’s first meeting will be Monday, Sept. 12, 1 p.m., at Madeira Beach City Hall, 300 Municipal Drive, Madeira Beach.
Beach Beacon
Letter: Congrats to TBN
It was extremely rewarding reading the Aug. 17th edition with its heading, “TBN wins 16 awards in newspaper contest.”. Every community needs the local stories, accomplishments, and activity updates that are published in the weekly paper. Those articles affect us all and adds to the hometown feeling we all need.
Beach Beacon
As Pinellas beaches erode, a long-promised fix slips out of reach
Bill Queen is desperate for sand. The mayor of North Redington Beach has seen the shore shrink steadily over the past few years as the Gulf of Mexico creeps closer to lines of blue cabanas. “Our lifeblood is the sand,” he said. Yet it’s washing away. In June,...
Beach Beacon
Florida Avenue to close east of Alt US-19 In Palm Harbor
PALM HARBOR — Beginning early morning Tuesday, Sept. 6, eastbound and westbound Florida Avenue wd close to the east of Alt. US-19 (Palm Harbor Boulevard) for approximately four days, weather permitting. All motorists traveling east and west on Florida Avenue will detour around the work zone using 11th Street,...
Beach Beacon
Indian Shores Vice Mayor Diantha Schear: Civic duty in action
INDIAN SHORES — If a call to community service can be passed through generations, Indian Shores Vice Mayor Diantha Schear can trace hers all the way back to Steven Roberts, an ancestor who served in the Revolutionary War. Roberts’ descendants met for a first family reunion in 1909 to...
Beach Beacon
Dunedin Fine Art Center's "wearable ART"
The Dunedin Fine Art Center's "wearable ART" event returned for its 16th edition on Aug. 27, featuring runway presentations by Mark Byrne, Rya DeMulder, Neva Durham, Bay to Bay Designers, Cindy Linville, Olga Saretsky, Frank Strunk III and Lina Teixeira.
Beach Beacon
Choosing to work after retirement
For many older adults, leaving a full-time career does not mean the end of working altogether. There are many reasons why it is beneficial or even necessary to keep working, though maybe at a slower pace, in one’s retirement years. More than 30% of people continue to work post...
Beach Beacon
Letter: Leave ebikes on trail alone
Re: Speeding complaints on Pinellas Trail may be ‘perception issue’ (Aug. 18) Thank you for publishing the results of the studies of electric bicycle (ebike) usage on the Pinellas Trail. My partner and I have owned ebikes for four years now, long before they became a household word....
Beach Beacon
Letter: Get involved to slow development
Many of you may have not noticed that developers have circled our beaches and have targeted them for huge unabated development. It is time for citizens to act to protect the value of our homes and our beaches. This is a post that I hope will encourage some, and hopefully, many of you, to become more involved in what is going on in city halls and the overdevelopment that has been planned throughout our beaches.
Beach Beacon
Passenger, 87, dies at scene of two-car crash in Oldsmar
OLDSMAR — Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office investigators say an 84-year-old driver made a left turn without using her signal. An oncoming car hit the passenger side of her vehicle late Sept. 2, killing an 87-year-old passenger. According to investigators, Kay Johnson was driving a 2005 Black Lexus with...
